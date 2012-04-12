Physics in Nuclear Medicine
4th Edition
Description
Physics in Nuclear Medicine - by Drs. Simon R. Cherry, James A. Sorenson, and Michael E. Phelps - provides current, comprehensive guidance on the physics underlying modern nuclear medicine and imaging using radioactively labeled tracers. This revised and updated fourth edition features a new full-color layout, as well as the latest information on instrumentation and technology. Stay current on crucial developments in hybrid imaging (PET/CT and SPECT/CT), and small animal imaging, and benefit from the new section on tracer kinetic modeling in neuroreceptor imaging. What’s more, you can reinforce your understanding with graphical animations online at www.expertconsult.com, along with the fully searchable text and calculation tools.
Key Features
- Master the physics of nuclear medicine with thorough explanations of analytic equations and illustrative graphs to make them accessible.
- Discover the technologies used in state-of-the-art nuclear medicine imaging systems
- Fully grasp the process of emission computed tomography with advanced mathematical concepts presented in the appendices.
- Utilize the extensive data in the day-to-day practice of nuclear medicine practice and research.
Tap into the expertise of Dr. Simon Cherry, who contributes his cutting-edge knowledge in nuclear medicine instrumentation.
Table of Contents
1. What is Nuclear Medicine?
2. Basic Atomic and Nuclear Physics
3. Modes of Radioactive Decay
4. Decay of Radioactivity
5. Radionuclide and Radiopharmaceutical Production
6. Interaction of Radiation with Matter
7. Radiation Detectors
8. Electronic Instrumentation for Radiation Detection Systems
9. Nuclear Counting Statistics
10. Pulse-Height Spectrometry
11. Problems in Radiation Detection and Measurement
12. Counting Systems
13. The Gamma Camera: Basic Principles
14. The Gamma Camera: Performance Characteristics
15. Image Quality in Nuclear Medicine
16. Tomographic Reconstruction in Nuclear Medicine
17. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography
18. Positron Emission Tomography
19. Hybrid Imaging: SPECT/CT and PET/CT
20. Digital Image Processing in Nuclear Medicine
21. Tracer Kinetic Modeling
22. Internal Radiation Dosimetry
23. Radiation Safety and Health Physics
Appendice A
Appendice B
Appendice C
Appendice D
Appendice E
Appendice F
Appendice G
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 12th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416051985
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323245739
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455733675
About the Author
Simon Cherry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California - Davis, Davis, CA
James Sorenson
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Medical Physics, University of Wisconsin - Madison, Madison, WI
Michael Phelps
Affiliations and Expertise
Norton Simon Professor, Chair, Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology, Chief, Division of Nuclear Medicine, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA