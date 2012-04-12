Physics in Nuclear Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416051985, 9780323245739

Physics in Nuclear Medicine

4th Edition

Authors: Simon Cherry James Sorenson Michael Phelps
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416051985
eBook ISBN: 9780323245739
eBook ISBN: 9781455733675
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 12th April 2012
Page Count: 544
Description

Physics in Nuclear Medicine - by Drs. Simon R. Cherry, James A. Sorenson, and Michael E. Phelps - provides current, comprehensive guidance on the physics underlying modern nuclear medicine and imaging using radioactively labeled tracers. This revised and updated fourth edition features a new full-color layout, as well as the latest information on instrumentation and technology. Stay current on crucial developments in hybrid imaging (PET/CT and SPECT/CT), and small animal imaging, and benefit from the new section on tracer kinetic modeling in neuroreceptor imaging. What’s more, you can reinforce your understanding with graphical animations online at www.expertconsult.com, along with the fully searchable text and calculation tools.

Key Features

  • Master the physics of nuclear medicine with thorough explanations of analytic equations and illustrative graphs to make them accessible.

  • Discover the technologies used in state-of-the-art nuclear medicine imaging systems

  • Fully grasp the process of emission computed tomography with advanced mathematical concepts presented in the appendices.

  • Utilize the extensive data in the day-to-day practice of nuclear medicine practice and research.

Tap into the expertise of Dr. Simon Cherry, who contributes his cutting-edge knowledge in nuclear medicine instrumentation.

Table of Contents

1. What is Nuclear Medicine?

2. Basic Atomic and Nuclear Physics

3. Modes of Radioactive Decay

4. Decay of Radioactivity

5. Radionuclide and Radiopharmaceutical Production

6. Interaction of Radiation with Matter

7. Radiation Detectors

8. Electronic Instrumentation for Radiation Detection Systems

9. Nuclear Counting Statistics

10. Pulse-Height Spectrometry

11. Problems in Radiation Detection and Measurement

12. Counting Systems

13. The Gamma Camera: Basic Principles

14. The Gamma Camera: Performance Characteristics

15. Image Quality in Nuclear Medicine

16. Tomographic Reconstruction in Nuclear Medicine

17. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography

18. Positron Emission Tomography

19. Hybrid Imaging: SPECT/CT and PET/CT

20. Digital Image Processing in Nuclear Medicine

21. Tracer Kinetic Modeling

22. Internal Radiation Dosimetry

23. Radiation Safety and Health Physics

Appendice A

Appendice B

Appendice C

Appendice D

Appendice E

Appendice F

Appendice G

 

About the Author

Simon Cherry

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of California - Davis, Davis, CA

James Sorenson

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Medical Physics, University of Wisconsin - Madison, Madison, WI

Michael Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Norton Simon Professor, Chair, Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology, Chief, Division of Nuclear Medicine, UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, CA

