Physics for Students of Science and Engineering is a calculus-based textbook of introductory physics. The book reviews standards and nomenclature such as units, vectors, and particle kinetics including rectilinear motion, motion in a plane, relative motion. The text also explains particle dynamics, Newton's three laws, weight, mass, and the application of Newton's laws. The text reviews the principle of conservation of energy, the conservative forces (momentum), the nonconservative forces (friction), and the fundamental quantities of momentum (mass and velocity). The book examines changes in momentum known as impulse, as well as the laws in momentum conservation in relation to explosions, collisions, or other interactions within systems involving more than one particle. The book considers the mechanics of fluids, particularly fluid statics, fluid dynamics, the characteristics of fluid flow, and applications of fluid mechanics. The text also reviews the wave-particle duality, the uncertainty principle, the probabilistic interpretation of microscopic particles (such as electrons), and quantum theory. The book is an ideal source of reference for students and professors of physics, calculus, or related courses in science or engineering.

Table of Contents



Preface

1 Introduction

1.1 Physics and the Scientific Method

1.2 Units

Standards and Nomenclature

Conversion of Units

1.3 Vectors

Vector and Scalar Quantitie

Vector Addition and Subtraction in Polar Form

Vector Multiplication

Rectangular Components of Vectors

Vector Operations in Component Notation

1.4 Problem-Solving: A Strategy

2 Particle Kinematics

2.1 Motion Along a Straight Line (Rectilinear Motion)

Position, Velocity, and Acceleration

Constant Acceleration in Rectilinear Motion

Free-Fail

2.2 Motion in a Plane

Position, Velocity, and Acceleration

Projectile Motion

Uniform Circular Motion

2.3 Relative Motion

2.4 Problem-Solving Summary

3 Force and Motion: Particle Dynamics

3.1 Newton's First Law

3.2 Newton's Second Law

3.3 Newton's Third Law

3.4 Weight and Mass

3.5 Applications of Newton's Laws

3.6 Problem-Solving Summary

4 Further Applications of Newton's Laws

4.1 Friction

4.2 Dynamics of Circular Motion

4.3 Law of Universal Gravitation

4.4 Static Equilibrium

Torque and Rotational Equilibrium

Center of Gravity

The Conditions of Static Equilibrium

4.5 Problem-Solving Summary

5 Work, Power, and Energy

5.1 Work

Work by a Constant Force

Work by a Variable Force

Work by an Arbitrary Force

5.2 Power

5.3 Energy

Kinetic Energy

The Work-Energy Principle

Potential Energy

5.4 Conservation of Energy

5.5 Conservative and Nonconservative Forces

5.6 Problem-Solving Summary

6 Momentum and Collisions

6.1 Center of Mass

6.2 Conservation of Linear Momentum

6.3 Collisions

Impulse

Classifying Collisions Energetically

Collisions in One Dimension

Collisions in Two Dimensions

6.4 Problem-Solving Summary

7 Rotational Motion

7.1 Rotation About a Fixed Axis

Rotational Kinematics

Rotational Energy and Moment of Inertia

Angular Momentum

Rotational Dynamics

7.2 Simultaneous Translation and Rotation

7.3 Conservation of Angular Momentum

7.4 Problem-Solving Summary

8 Oscillations

8.1 Simple Harmonic Motion

Kinematics of Simple Harmonic Motion

Dynamics of Simple Harmonic Motion

Energetics of Simple Harmonic Motion

8.2 Damped and Forced Oscillations

Damped Oscillations

Forced Oscillations: Resonance

8.3 Problem-Solving Summary

9 Mechanics of Fluids

9.1 The Fluid State

9.2 Fluid Statics

Fluid Pressure

Archimedes' Principle

Pascal's Law

9.3 Fluid Dynamics

Equation of Continuity and Bernoulli's Equation

Applications of Fluid Dynamics

9.4 Problem-Solving Summary

10 Heat and Thermodynamics

10.1 Thermal Equilibrium and Temperature

Temperature Scales

Thermal Expansion

10.2 Heat and Calorimetry

10.3 Thermodynamics

Thermodynamic States and Processes

The First Law of Thermodynamics

Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics

The Carnot Cycle and the Absolute Temperature Scale

Entropy

10.4 Problem-Solving Summary

11 Electric Charge and Electric Fields

11.1 Electric Charge and Coulomb's Law

Induction

11.2 Electric Field

11.3 Motion of a Charged Particle in an Electric Field

11.4 Problem-Solving Summary

12 Calculation of Electric Fields

12.1 Electric Fields of Point Charges

12.2 Electric Fields of Continuous Charge Distributions

12.3 Electric Flux and Gauss's Law

12.4 Electrostatic Properties of Conductors

12.5 Problem-Solving Summary

13 Electric Potential

13.1 Electric Potential and Electric Fields

13.2 Electric Potential of Point Charges

13.3 Electric Potential of Continuous Charge Distributions

13.4 Equipotential Surfaces and Charged Conductors

13.5 Electrostatic Potential Energy of Charge Collections

13.6 Problem-Solving Summary

14 Capacitance, Current, and Resistance

14.1 Capacitance

Capacitance of Symmetrical Capacitors

Capacitors in Series and in Parallel

Effects ofDielectric Materials

14.2 Current and Resistance

Resistivity and Ohm's Law

Resistors and Combinations of Resistors

14.3 Energetics of Resistors and Capacitors

Electric Power Loss in Resistors

Energy Stored in Capacitors

14.4 Problem-Solving Summary

15 Direct-Current Circuits

15.1 Energy Reservoir in DC Circuits

15.2 Analysis of DC Circuits with Steady Currents

Kirchhoff's Rules

Ammeters and Voltmeters in DC Circuits

15.3 RC Circuits

15.4 Problem-Solving Summary

16 Magnetic Fields I

16.1 Magnetic Forces on Moving Charges

16.2 The Biot-Savart Law

16.3 Gauss's Law for Magnetic Fields and Ampere's Law

Gauss's Law for Magnetic Fields

Ampere's Law

16.4 Applications

16.5 Problem-Solving Summary

17 Magnetic Fields II

17.1 Induced Emf

Faraday's Law and Lenz' s Law

Motional Emf and Faraday's Law

17.2 Inductance

Inductors as Circuit Components

Energetics of Inductors

17.3 LR Circuits

17.4 Magnetic Media

Magnetic Properties of Matter

Ferromagnetism

17.5 Maxwell's Equations

17.6 Problem-Solving Summary

18 Electromagnetic Oscillations

18.1 Alternating-Current Circuits

Components in AC Circuits

Series RLC Circuits

Resonance in AC Circuits

Power and RMS Values in AC Circuits

18.2 Electromagnetic Radiation

18.3 The Electromagnetic Spectrum

18.4 Problem-Solving Summary

19 Wave Motion and Sound

19.1 Traveling Waves

19.1 Reflection, Superposition, and Standing Waves

19.3 Sound Waves

Pressure Waves and Superposition

Standing Sound Waves

Beats

The Doppler Effect

19.4 Sound and Human Hearing

19.5 Problem-Solving Summary

20 Light: Geometric Optics

20.1 Fermat's Principle: The Law of Reflection

Plane Mirrors

Spherical Mirrors

20.2 Refraction of Light: The Law of Refraction

Total Internal Reflection

Refraction at Plane Surfaces

Refraction at Spherical Surfaces

20.3 Thin Lenses

20.4 Optical Instruments

Light and Human Vision

Magnifying Instruments

20.5 Problem-Solving Summary

21 Light: Physical Optics

21.1 Optical Interference

Double-Slit Interference

Thin-Film Interference

21.2 Optical Diffraction

Single-Slit Diffraction

Diffraction Gratings

21.3 Polarization of Light

21.4 Problem-Solving Summary

22 Special Relativity

22.1 Space, Time, and the Galilean Transformation

22.2 The Einstein Postulates, Synchronization, and Simultaneity

22.3 The Lorentz Transformation: Relativistic Kinematics

Time Dilation

Length Contraction

Relativistic Velocity Transformation

22.4 Relativistic Momentum, Mass, and Energy

22.5 Experimental Confirmation of Relativity

Experimental Confirmation of Time Dilation

Nuclear Fission and Fusion

22.6 Problem-Solving Summary

23 Early Quantum Physics

23.1 The Blackbody Dilemma: Planck's Hypothesis

23.2 The Photoelectric Effect and Photons

23.3 Atomic Models, Spectra, and Atomic Structure

Atomic Line Spectra

The Bohr Model of the Hydrogen Atom

23.4 The Wave Nature of Particles

23.5 Uncertainty and Probability

23.6 Problem-Solving Summary

24 Topics in Quantum Physics

24.1 Atomic Structure

Quantum Numbers of Atomic Electrons

Electronic Configurations in Atoms

Lasers

24.2 Molecular Structure and Solids

Molecular Bonds

Crystalline Solids

Semiconductor Devices

24.3 Nuclear and Particle Physics

Nuclear Structure and Stability

Radioactive Decay

Radiocarbon Dating

Elementary Particles

24.4 Problem-Solving Summary

25 Introduction to Wave Mechanics

25.1 Wave Functions and the Schrödinger Equation

25.2 A Special Potential Function: Barrier Penetration

The Delta-Function Potential Energy

Transmission, Reflection, and Tunneling

25.3 An Attractive Potential: The Bound State and Atoms

25.4 A Double Attractive Potential: Multiple Bound States and Molecules

25.5 Multiple Attractive Potentials: Band Theory and Solids

25.6 Two Special Examples

25.7 Problem-Solving Summary

Trigonometry Appendix

Answers to Odd-Numbered Problems

Index