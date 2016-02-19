Physics and Chemistry of the Earth - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080114651, 9781483165554

Physics and Chemistry of the Earth

1st Edition

Progress Series, Volume 7

Editors: L. H. Ahrens Frank Press S. K. Runcorn
eBook ISBN: 9781483165554
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physics and Chemistry of the Earth, Volume VII focuses on three topics—orogenic fold-belts and a hypothesis of earth evolution; earthquake energy and magnitude; and meteoritic, solar, and terrestrial rare-earth distributions. This book consists of three chapters. Chapter 1 examines features of the distribution and history of the Precambrian fold-belts in relation to the theory of continental drift. The two kinds of information obtained from seismograph records—time readings and amplitude readings that provide information on the total seismic wave energy released in earthquakes—are elaborated in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 discusses the meteoritic and terrestrial matter in rare earth elements (REE). This publication is a good reference to students and researchers conducting work on earth science.

Table of Contents


1. Orogenic Fold-belts and a Hypothesis of Earth Evolution

2. Earthquake Energy and Magnitude

3. Meteoritic, Solar and Terrestrial Rare-Earth Distributions

Author Index

Subject Index

Contents of Previous Volumes


Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483165554

About the Editor

L. H. Ahrens

Frank Press

S. K. Runcorn

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Newcastle upon Tyne, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.