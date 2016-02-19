Physics and Chemistry of the Earth, Volume VII focuses on three topics—orogenic fold-belts and a hypothesis of earth evolution; earthquake energy and magnitude; and meteoritic, solar, and terrestrial rare-earth distributions. This book consists of three chapters. Chapter 1 examines features of the distribution and history of the Precambrian fold-belts in relation to the theory of continental drift. The two kinds of information obtained from seismograph records—time readings and amplitude readings that provide information on the total seismic wave energy released in earthquakes—are elaborated in Chapter 2. Chapter 3 discusses the meteoritic and terrestrial matter in rare earth elements (REE). This publication is a good reference to students and researchers conducting work on earth science.