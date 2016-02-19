Physics and Astrophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080264981, 9781483189888

Physics and Astrophysics

1st Edition

A Selection of Key Problems

Authors: V. L. Ginzburg
eBook ISBN: 9781483189888
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 140
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physics and Astrophysics discusses some major problems concerned with macrophysics. Such topics as the controlled thermonuclear fusion, high- temperature superconductivity, and metallic exciton liquid in semiconductors are covered. The definition and elements related to microphysics are discussed. This section focuses on mass spectrum, quarks and gluons, and the interaction of particles at high and super high energies. The book gives a brief overview of the general theory of relativity. The production and origin of gravitational waves are discussed in detail. Cosmology is the study of space and time on a large scale. This definition was made as an introduction to the chapter that focuses on the cosmological problems, quasars and galactic nuclei, and formation of galaxies. The necessity of new physics in astronomy is also considered. The text includes a section on the physics of black holes, neutrons stars, and pulsars.
The book will provide useful information to physicists, cosmologists, engineers, students, and researchers in the field of physics.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I. Macrophysics

1. Controlled Thermonuclear Fusion

2. High-Temperature Superconductivity

3. New Substances (The Creation of Metallic Hydrogen and Some Other Materials)

4. Metallic Exciton (Electron-Hole) Liquid in Semiconductors

5. Second-Order Phase Transitions (Critical Phenomena)

6. Matter in Ultrahigh Magnetic Fields

7. Rasers (X-Ray "Lasers"), Grasers and Superpowerful Lasers

8. Very Large Molecules, Liquid Crystals, Some Surface Phenomena

9. Superheavy Elements (Far Transuranic Elements). Exotic Nuclei

II. Microphysics

10. What is Microphysics?

11. Mass Spectrum. Quarks and Gluons

12. Fundamental Length (Quantized Space, Etc.)

13. Interaction of Particles at High and Superhigh Energies

14. Violation of CP Invariance. Unified Theory of Weak, And Electromagnetic Interactions. Grand Unification Theory. Proton Decay. Neutrino Mass

15. Non-Linear Phenomena in Vacuo And Ultrahigh Electromagnetic Fields

16. Microphysics Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

III. Astrophysics

17. Experimental Verification of The General Theory Of Relativity

18. Gravitational Waves

19. The Cosmological Problem. Singularities in the General Theory of Relativity and Cosmology

20. Does Astronomy Need "New Physics"? Quasars And Galactic Nuclei. Formation of Galaxies

21. Neutron Stars and Pulsars. Physics of Black Holes

22. Origin of Cosmic Rays and Cosmic Gamma and X-Ray Radiation

23. Neutrino Astronomy

24. The Present Stage in the Development of Astronomy Concluding Remarks

25. Some Notes on the Development of Science

26. In Lieu of a Conclusion

References


Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189888

About the Author

V. L. Ginzburg

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.