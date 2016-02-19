Physics and Astrophysics
1st Edition
A Selection of Key Problems
Physics and Astrophysics discusses some major problems concerned with macrophysics. Such topics as the controlled thermonuclear fusion, high- temperature superconductivity, and metallic exciton liquid in semiconductors are covered. The definition and elements related to microphysics are discussed. This section focuses on mass spectrum, quarks and gluons, and the interaction of particles at high and super high energies.
The book gives a brief overview of the general theory of relativity. The production and origin of gravitational waves are discussed in detail. Cosmology is the study of space and time on a large scale. This definition was made as an introduction to the chapter that focuses on the cosmological problems, quasars and galactic nuclei, and formation of galaxies. The necessity of new physics in astronomy is also considered. The text includes a section on the physics of black holes, neutrons stars, and pulsars.
The book will provide useful information to physicists, cosmologists, engineers, students, and researchers in the field of physics.
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. Macrophysics
1. Controlled Thermonuclear Fusion
2. High-Temperature Superconductivity
3. New Substances (The Creation of Metallic Hydrogen and Some Other Materials)
4. Metallic Exciton (Electron-Hole) Liquid in Semiconductors
5. Second-Order Phase Transitions (Critical Phenomena)
6. Matter in Ultrahigh Magnetic Fields
7. Rasers (X-Ray "Lasers"), Grasers and Superpowerful Lasers
8. Very Large Molecules, Liquid Crystals, Some Surface Phenomena
9. Superheavy Elements (Far Transuranic Elements). Exotic Nuclei
II. Microphysics
10. What is Microphysics?
11. Mass Spectrum. Quarks and Gluons
12. Fundamental Length (Quantized Space, Etc.)
13. Interaction of Particles at High and Superhigh Energies
14. Violation of CP Invariance. Unified Theory of Weak, And Electromagnetic Interactions. Grand Unification Theory. Proton Decay. Neutrino Mass
15. Non-Linear Phenomena in Vacuo And Ultrahigh Electromagnetic Fields
16. Microphysics Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow
III. Astrophysics
17. Experimental Verification of The General Theory Of Relativity
18. Gravitational Waves
19. The Cosmological Problem. Singularities in the General Theory of Relativity and Cosmology
20. Does Astronomy Need "New Physics"? Quasars And Galactic Nuclei. Formation of Galaxies
21. Neutron Stars and Pulsars. Physics of Black Holes
22. Origin of Cosmic Rays and Cosmic Gamma and X-Ray Radiation
23. Neutrino Astronomy
24. The Present Stage in the Development of Astronomy Concluding Remarks
25. Some Notes on the Development of Science
26. In Lieu of a Conclusion
References
- No. of pages:
- 140
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189888