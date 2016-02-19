Physics and Astrophysics discusses some major problems concerned with macrophysics. Such topics as the controlled thermonuclear fusion, high- temperature superconductivity, and metallic exciton liquid in semiconductors are covered. The definition and elements related to microphysics are discussed. This section focuses on mass spectrum, quarks and gluons, and the interaction of particles at high and super high energies. The book gives a brief overview of the general theory of relativity. The production and origin of gravitational waves are discussed in detail. Cosmology is the study of space and time on a large scale. This definition was made as an introduction to the chapter that focuses on the cosmological problems, quasars and galactic nuclei, and formation of galaxies. The necessity of new physics in astronomy is also considered. The text includes a section on the physics of black holes, neutrons stars, and pulsars.

The book will provide useful information to physicists, cosmologists, engineers, students, and researchers in the field of physics.