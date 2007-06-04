Physico-Chemical Phenomena in Thin Films and at Solid Surfaces, Volume 34
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction, Leonid I. Trakhtenberg, Sheng H. Lin, Olusegun J. IlegbusiPart I. Theoretical Approaches to the Study of the Processes in Films and at the Surfaces
- Conventional Theory of Multi-Phonons Eelectron Transitions, Mortko A. Kozhushner
- Contemporary Theory of Electrons Tunneling in Condensed Matter, Mortko A. Kozhushner
- Ab Initio Calculations of Electronic Transitions and Photoabsorption and Photoluminescence Spectra of Silica and Germania Nanoparticles, Aleksandr M. Mebel, Aleksandr S. Zyubin, Michitoshi Hayashi, and Sheng H. Lin
- Density Matrix Treatments of Ultrafast Radiationless Transitions, Sheng H. Lin, Kuo K. Liang, Michitoshi Hayashi, and Aleksanr M. Mebel
- Ultrafast Radiationless Transitions, Michitoshi Hayashi, Aleksandr M. Mebel, and Sheng H. LinPart II. Physico-Chemical Processes at the Surface of Solids
- Point Defects on the Silica Surface: Structure and Rreactivity, Viktor A. Radzig
- Atomic - Molecular Kinetic Theory of Physico-Chemical Processes in Condensed Phase and Interfaces, Yuriy K. TovbinPart III. Formation and Physico-Chemical Properties of Thin Films
- Integrated Approach to Dielectric Film Growth Modeling: Growth Mechanisms and Kinetics, Alexander A. Bagatur'yants, Maxim A. Deminskii, Andrei A. Knizhnik, Boris V. Potapkin, and Stanislav Ya. Umanskii
- Vapor Deposited Composite Films Consisting of Dielectric Matrixe with Metal/Semiconductor Nanoparticles, Genrikh N. Gerasimov, Leonid I. Trakhtenberg
- Transport and Magnetic Properties of Nanogranular Metals, Boris A. Aronzon, Sergei V. Kapelnitsky and Aleksandr S. Lagutin
- Organized Organic Thin Films: Structure, Phase Transitions and Chemical Reactions, Sofia L. Trakhtenberg
- Non-Catalytic Photoinduced Immobilization Processes in Polymer Films, Sofia L. Trakhtenberg, Amy S. Cannon and John C. Warner
- Formation of Unconventional Compounds and Catalysts in Magnesium-Containing Organic Films, Vladimir V. Smirnov, Ludmila A. Tyurina and Irina P. Beletskaya
- Charge Effects in Catalysis by Nanostructured Metals, Sergei A. Gurevich, Vladimir M. Kozhevin, Irina N. Yassievich, Denis A. Yavsin, Tatyana N. Rostovshchikova, Vladimir V. Smirnov
- Synthesis of Crystalline C-N Thin films, Hongwei Song and Olusegun J. Ilegbusi
Description
The book is devoted to the consideration of the different processes taking place in thin films and at surfaces. Since the most important physico-chemical phenomena in such media are accompanied by the rearrangement of an intra- and intermolecular coordinates and consequently a surrounding molecular ensemble, the theory of radiationless multi-vibrational transitions is used for its description. The second part of the book considers the numerous surface phenomena. And in the third part is described the preparation methods and characteristics of different types of thin films.
Both experimental and theoretical descriptions are represented. Media rearrangement coupled with the reagent transformation largely determines the absolute value and temperature dependence of the rate constants and other characteristics of the considered processes. These effects are described at the atomic or molecular level based on the multi-phonon theory, starting from the first pioneering studies through to contemporary studies.
A number of questions are included at the end of many chapters to further reinforce the material presented.
Key Features
· Unified approach to the description of numerous physico-chemical phenomena in different materials · Based on the pioneering research work of the authors · Explantion of a variety of experimental observations · Material is presented at two levels of complexity for specialists and non-specialists · Identifies existing and potential applications of the processes and phenomena · Includes questions at the end of some chapters to further reinforce the material discussed
Readership
Undergraduate and postgraduate students, and researchers in solid phase physico-chemical processes. Scientists and Researchers in nano-scale films, microelectronic devices and fiber optics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 4th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480015
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123725233
About the Series Volume Editors
Leonid Trakhtenberg Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Karpov Institute of Physical Chemistry, and Semenov Institute of Chemical Physics, RAS, Moscow, Russian Federation
Sheng Lin Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Academia Sinica, Institute of Atomic & Molecular Sciences, Taipei, Taiwan
Olusegun Ilegbusi Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Central Florida, Department of Mechanical, Materials and Aerospace Engineering, Orlando, Florida, USA