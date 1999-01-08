Physical Testing of Textiles
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Textiles and moisture; Fibre dimensions; Yarn tests; Strength and elongation tests; Dimensional stability; Serviceability; Comfort; Colour fastness testing; Objective evaluation of fabric handle; Quality.
Description
This book examines the physical testing of textiles in the form of fibre, yarn and fabric, the emphasis throughout eing on standard and reproducible tests. After an introductory explanation of sampling and measurement, the author explores the effects of moisture on textiles, then goes on to discuss fibre dimension, yarn tests for linear density, twist, evenness and hairiness, tensile strength, and dimensional stability and serviceability. Also covered are aspects of comfort and fabric handle, colour fastness and quality assurance. The book’s comprehensive coverage of the physical properties of textiles makes it an essential reference for managers in the textiles industry concerned with quality assurance, garment and fabric technologists, and students of textile science and engineering.
Readership
Managers in the textiles industry concerned with quality assurance, garment and fabric technologists, and students of textile science and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1999
- Published:
- 8th January 1999
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845690151
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733671
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B P Saville Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Huddersfield, UK