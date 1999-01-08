Physical Testing of Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733671, 9781845690151

Physical Testing of Textiles

1st Edition

Authors: B P Saville
eBook ISBN: 9781845690151
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733671
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 8th January 1999
Page Count: 336
Table of Contents

Textiles and moisture; Fibre dimensions; Yarn tests; Strength and elongation tests; Dimensional stability; Serviceability; Comfort; Colour fastness testing; Objective evaluation of fabric handle; Quality.

Description

This book examines the physical testing of textiles in the form of fibre, yarn and fabric, the emphasis throughout eing on standard and reproducible tests. After an introductory explanation of sampling and measurement, the author explores the effects of moisture on textiles, then goes on to discuss fibre dimension, yarn tests for linear density, twist, evenness and hairiness, tensile strength, and dimensional stability and serviceability. Also covered are aspects of comfort and fabric handle, colour fastness and quality assurance. The book’s comprehensive coverage of the physical properties of textiles makes it an essential reference for managers in the textiles industry concerned with quality assurance, garment and fabric technologists, and students of textile science and engineering.

Readership

Managers in the textiles industry concerned with quality assurance, garment and fabric technologists, and students of textile science and engineering

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690151
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733671

About the Authors

B P Saville Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Huddersfield, UK

