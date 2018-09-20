Physical Properties of Tissues
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Reference Book
Description
This unique reference book describes quantitatively the measured and predicted values of all the physical properties of mammalian tissue. Reported measurements are thoroughly documented and are complemented by a range of empirical mathematical models which describe the observed physical behavior of tissue.**Intended as a broad-ranging reference, this volume gives the bioengineer, physicist, radiologist, or physiologist access to a literature which may not be known in detail. It will also be of value for those concerned with the study of a range of environmental radiation hazards.
Key Features
Most extensive compilation of values of physical properties of tissuePresents data for thermal, optical, ultrasonic, mechanical, x-ray, electrical, and magnetic resonance propertiesComprehensive bibliography
Readership
Bioengineers and medical physicists, physiologists, radiologists and other clinical diagnosticians.
Table of Contents
Thermal Properties of Tissue. Optical Properties of Tissue including Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation. Acoustic Properties of Tissue at Ultrasonic Frequencies. Mechanical Properties of Tissue. Electrical Properties of Tissue. Ionising Radiation and Tissue. Nuclear Magnetism of Tissue. Tissue Composition. Appendixes: Tissue Perfusion Rates. pH.
Details
- 336
- English
- © Academic Press 1990
- 28th January 1990
- Academic Press
- 9781483288420