Physical Properties of Tissues - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122228001, 9781483288420

Physical Properties of Tissues

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Reference Book

Authors: Francis Duck
eBook ISBN: 9781483288420
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1990
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This unique reference book describes quantitatively the measured and predicted values of all the physical properties of mammalian tissue. Reported measurements are thoroughly documented and are complemented by a range of empirical mathematical models which describe the observed physical behavior of tissue.**Intended as a broad-ranging reference, this volume gives the bioengineer, physicist, radiologist, or physiologist access to a literature which may not be known in detail. It will also be of value for those concerned with the study of a range of environmental radiation hazards.

Key Features

Most extensive compilation of values of physical properties of tissuePresents data for thermal, optical, ultrasonic, mechanical, x-ray, electrical, and magnetic resonance propertiesComprehensive bibliography

Readership

Bioengineers and medical physicists, physiologists, radiologists and other clinical diagnosticians.

Table of Contents

Thermal Properties of Tissue. Optical Properties of Tissue including Ultraviolet and Infrared Radiation. Acoustic Properties of Tissue at Ultrasonic Frequencies. Mechanical Properties of Tissue. Electrical Properties of Tissue. Ionising Radiation and Tissue. Nuclear Magnetism of Tissue. Tissue Composition. Appendixes: Tissue Perfusion Rates. pH.

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288420

About the Author

Francis Duck

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.