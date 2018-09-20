Physical Properties of Tissues

This unique reference book describes quantitatively the measured and predicted values of all the physical properties of mammalian tissue. Reported measurements are thoroughly documented and are complemented by a range of empirical mathematical models which describe the observed physical behavior of tissue.**Intended as a broad-ranging reference, this volume gives the bioengineer, physicist, radiologist, or physiologist access to a literature which may not be known in detail. It will also be of value for those concerned with the study of a range of environmental radiation hazards.