Physical Properties of Foods and Food Processing Systems

1st Edition

Authors: M J Lewis
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Table of Contents

Units and dimensions; Density and specific gravity; Fluids; Viscosity; Rheology and texture; Surface properties; Thermodynamics; Heat changes/transfer; Gases and vapours; Electrical properties; Diffusion and mass transfer.

Description

This book is an invaluable introduction to the physical properties of foods and the physics involved in food processing. It provides descriptions and data that are needed for selecting the most appropriate equipment in food technology and for making food processing calculations.

Readership

Food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and processors

An excellent choice as a textbook., Food Technology

About the Authors

M J Lewis Author

University of Reading, UK

