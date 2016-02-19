Physical Properties of Foods and Food Processing Systems
1st Edition
Authors: M J Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9781845698423
Paperback ISBN: 9781855732728
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1990
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents
Units and dimensions; Density and specific gravity; Fluids; Viscosity; Rheology and texture; Surface properties; Thermodynamics; Heat changes/transfer; Gases and vapours; Electrical properties; Diffusion and mass transfer.
Description
This book is an invaluable introduction to the physical properties of foods and the physics involved in food processing. It provides descriptions and data that are needed for selecting the most appropriate equipment in food technology and for making food processing calculations.
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, manufacturers, and processors
An excellent choice as a textbook., Food Technology
M J Lewis Author
University of Reading, UK
