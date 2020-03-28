Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation: An Update for Internists, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 104-2

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. David A. Lenrow, is devoted to Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Articles in this issue include: Therapeutic Exercise; Rehabilitation of Patients Post-CVA; Traumatic Brain Injury; Amputee Care; Rehabilitation of Complex Medical Patients; Cancer Rehabilitation; Care of the Patient with Spinal Cord Injury; Back and Neck Pain; Musculoskeletal Rehabilitation; Sports Medicine; Geriatric Rehabilitation; and Determination of Post-acute Hospitalization Level of Care.