Physical Instrumentation in Medicine and Biology
1st Edition
Description
Physical Instrumentation in Medicine and Biology provides a course of study and practical assignments encompassing the basic principles of medical and biological instrumentation and common features of design and construction.
The book first offers information on construction design and current, voltage, and resistance. Discussions focus on instrument design, soldering, resistors, noise in resistors, combinations of resistors, and batteries. The publication then ponders on meters, potentiometer and Wheatstone bridge, and alternating currents.
The manuscript takes a look at capacitance, inductance, and transistor amplifier. Topics include condensers as used in electronic equipment, charge and discharge of condenser-resistor combination, measurement of capacitance, calculation of impedances in series, saturation, transistor output characteristic, stability, and selection of transistor types. The publication then examines valve amplifier, power supplies, regulated power supplies, and cathode ray tube. The transfer characteristics of triode, pentodes, valve amplifier, types of rectifier circuit, and filtering are discussed.
The book is a valuable reference for readers interested in physical instrumentation in medicine and biology.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1 Construction Practice
Seminar
Instrument Assemblies
Functional Design, Finish, Cooling, Safety, Dust Protection
Internal Construction
Sheet-Metal Working
Soldering, Heat Sinks
Practical
Assembly of Leads
Assembly of Components on Chassis (Triode Amplifier) and on Matrix Board (Calibrator Unit)
2 Current, Voltage and Resistance
Seminar
Definitions
Ohm's Law
Power Dissipation
Resistors, Series and Parallel Connection
Voltage Divider
Batteries
Practical
Ohm's Law; Varying EMF and Resistance
Power Dissipation
3 Meters
Seminar
Basic Moving-Coil Meter; Use as Ammeter, Voltmeter, Ohmmeter
The Multimeter
Practical
Construction of Multimeter
Current, Voltage and Resistance Ranges, Calibration and Testing
4 The Potentiometer and Wheatstone Bridge
Seminar
Potentiometer
Use as Accurate Potential Source, and for Potential Measurement
Recording Potentiometer
Thermocouple Thermometry
Wheatstone Bridge
Resistance Measurement
Resistance Thermometry
Use as Pseudo-Bridge
Thermistors
Practical
Copper-Constantan Thermocouple Used to Test Heat Sink
Thermistor Thermometer Construction and Calibration
Use of Sensitive Thermocouple Thermometer, and of Recording Potentiometer as Thermometer
5 Alternating Currents
Seminar
Generation by Rotating Coil in Field; Slip Rings
Peak and RMS Voltages and Currents
Power
Diode Series Rectification, Average Reading Meter
Shunt Rectification
Full-Wave Bridge Rectification
Practical
DC Voltmeter Reading from Slow- and Fast-Turning AC Generator
Series and Shunt Rectification
Bridge Rectification, RMS Calibration of Rectifier Meter
6 Capacitance
Seminar
Storage of Charge, Capacitance
Condensers, Ratings, Types
Charge and Discharge of Condenser-Resistor Combination: Time Constant
AC on Condenser: Concept of Impedance
Measurement of Capacitance
Practical
Plot of RC Charge and Discharge Curves: Measurement of Time Constant
DC Meter in Series with Condenser on AC Generator
Capacitance Bridge: Calibration and Use
7 Inductance
Seminar
Self-inductance
Henry
Effect of Core: Core Materials
Magnetic Charge and Discharge of Inductor-Resistor Combination
AC on Inductor: Impedance
Transformer
AC on Transformer
Matching
Saturation: Effect of Frequency
Practical
Plot of LC Charge and Discharge Curves
Resistance and Impedance of an Inductor
Transformer Secondary Voltage When Primary Current is Varied
Operation of Transformer on AC
8 Transistor Amplifier
Seminar
Semiconductors; The PN Junction
The Transistor
Transfer Characteristic, Output Characteristic
The Transistor Amplifier, Temperature Stability
Heat Sinks
Selection of Transistor Types
Practical
Measurement of Transfer Characteristic of a Transistor
Experimental Amplifier; Setting of Operating Conditions
Temperature Stability, Gain
Transistor Tester
9 Valve Amplifier
Seminar
Thermionic Diode, Triode
Transfer Characteristic, Plate Characteristic
Valve parameters
Triode Amplifier
Bias
Resistance Coupling, Direct Coupling
Pentodes
Selection of Valve Types
Practical
Transfer Characteristic of 12AU7 Triode
Plate Characteristic and Parameters, Load Line
Triode Amplifier
Bias and Coupling
Gain and DC levels
Valve Tester
10 Power Supplies
Seminar
Types of Power Rectifier Circuit
Ripple, Filtering
Regulation Curves
Practical
Wiring of Positive Voltage Doubler Rectifier in Power Supply
Plotting of Regulation Curves
Waveforms in Half-Wave Rectifier Supply
11 Regulated Power Supplies
Seminar
Need for Regulation
VR Tube Regulation, Series Valve Regulation, Zener Diode Regulation, Series Transistor Regulation
Practical (Two Days will be Required)
Wiring of Negative Rectifier in Power Supply, VR Regulation
Wiring of Positive Regulator
Test of Regulation of Complete Supply
12 Cathode Ray Tube
Seminar
Structure of CRT
Precautions
EHT Supply, Bleed Network
Electrostatic and Magnetic Deflection
Magnetic Shielding
X Deflection, Y Deflection, Both Simultaneously
Sensitivity; Use as DC and AC Voltmeter
Practical
Construction of Oscilloscope EHT Supply and of Bleed Network; Formation of Spot
Magnetic Deflection, Effect of Shield
Electrostatic Deflection with Battery in X Direction, and in Y Direction
Waveforms in LC Oscillator Plate Circuit and in Very Low-Frequency Parallel Resonant Circuit
13 Balanced Output Amplifier
Seminar
Requirements for a CRT Driver Amplifier
Use of Balanced Amplifier
Astigmatism
Practical
Construction of Horizontal and Vertical Driver Amplifiers in Oscilloscope
Astigmatism Control
Lissajous Figures
14 Cathode Follower, Emitter Follower
Seminar
General Description
The Cathode Follower; Deduction of DC Characteristics
Gain
Limits of Linear Operation
Bias Methods
The Emitter Follower
Cascaded Emitter Followers
Practical
Plot of Characteristics of 12AU7 Cathode Follower
Measurement of Gain and Output Resistance
Plot of Characteristics of Emitter Follower
Inclusion of DC 12AU7 Cathode Followers in Oscilloscope X and Y Amplifiers
15 Time Base Generation
Seminar
Function of a Time Base; Sawtooth Generation
Bootstrap Capacitance Multiplication
Transistor Time Bases
Practical
Time Base with Cathode Follower Alone
CF as a Bootstrap; Capacitance Multiplication
Installation of Time Base and Push-Button Reset; Testing and Calibration
16 Astable Multivibrator
Seminar
Transistor as a Switch, Valve as a Switch
Multivibrator—Types and Applications
Operation of Transistor Astable Multivibrator
Pulse Duration
Differentiating Circuit
Practical
Experimental Astable Multivibrator; Examination of Waveforms
17 Monostable Multivibrator
Seminar
Transistor Monostable Multivibrator
Triggering
Valve Monostable Multivibrator
Triggering
Practical
Experimental Monostable Multivibrator; Examination of Waveforms Produced
Installation of Monostable Multivibrator, Trigger Injector and Gate Valve in Oscilloscope Under Construction
18 Bistable Multivibrator
Seminar
Transistor Bistable Multivibrator
Triggering
Scale-of-Two Circuit
Beam Control Switch
Valve Bistable Multivibrator
Practical
Experimental Bistable Multivibrator, and Examination of Waveforms Produced
Scale-of-Two Circuit
Installation of Beam Control Switch in the Oscilloscope Under Construction
19 High-Frequency Response
Seminar
Low-Pass RC Filter
Transmission, Cut-Off Frequency
Decibels
Cascaded Filters
High-Frequency Response of Amplifier
Transient Response, Rise Time
Practical
Transmission of Low-Pass RC Filter
Transient Response
High-Frequency Response of Oscilloscope, Effect of Input Gain Control
High-Frequency Response of ECG
20 Low-Frequency Response
Seminar
High-Pass RC Filter
Transmission, Cut-Off Frequency
Low-Frequency Response of Amplifier
Transient Response, Percentage Sag
Differentiating Circuit
Response Requirement for Bioelectric Signals
Practical
Transmission of High-Pass RC Filter
Transient Response
Low-Frequency Response of Transistor Amplifier
Low-Frequency Response of ECG
21 Recording from Tissue
Seminar
Electrode Systems
Recording from a Bulk Medium
Concept of Rejection
Differential Amplifiers
In-Phase and Out-of-Phase Gain
Adjustment of Rejection
Practical
Construction of Biological Preamplifier, Excluding Filters
Recording of ECG
22 Tissue Stimulation
Seminar
Strength-Duration Curves
Tissue Resistance, Electrode Pastes
Stimulating Waveforms
Stimulus Isolation Units
Cardiac Defibrillators
Practical
Addition of Filters to Biological Preamplifier, and Measurement of Response
Recording of ECG, and Effect of Incorrect Frequency Response
23 Geiger Counter, Ratemeter
Seminar
Detection of Beta and Gamma Radiation
Operation of Geiger Tube
Paralysis Time and Background Corrections
Diode Pump Ratemeter
EHT supplies
Practical
Construction of Portable Geiger Counter and Power Supply
Diode Pump Circuit
Typical Rules for a Radiochemical Laboratory
24 Scintillation Counter, Scaler
Seminar
Scintillation Counter and Preamplifier
Linear Amplifier
Schmitt Discriminator
Pulse Height Analysis
Sealers
Statistics of Counting
Practical
Construction and Calibration of Schmitt Discriminator
Statistics of Counting
25 Regulated Systems
Seminar
Nature of a Regulated System; Heated Water Bath as Example
Unregulated System Behavior
Effect of Addition of On-Off Control; Independence of Environment
Proportional Control
Damping
Practical
Properties of Heated Water Bath
Effect of Excessive Heating Power
Physiological Regulated System
Regulated System Including Operator and Machine
26 Transducers
Seminar
Displacement: Potentiometer, Differential Transformer, Variable Inductor or Condenser, Photoelectric
Velocity: Moving Coil, Flowmeters
Force: Resistance Strain Gauge, Piezoelectric, Valve
Blood Pressure Measurement: Frequency Response
Tabulation of Transducer Types
Practical
Construction of LVDT
Construction of Moiré Graticules
Demonstration of Available Transducers
27 Transmission and Storage of Data
Seminar
Communication Theory: Application to Assimilation of Data by an Observer
Storage Devices: Potentiometric Recorder, Pen Recorder, Film (Moving and Stationary), Tape, Memory Devices
Averaging to Improve Signal-to-Noise Ratio
Tabulation of Storage Systems
Practical
Display of Vectocardiogram on Oscilloscope (Two Preamplifiers)
Measurements on Available Data Storage Devices
28 Some Biological Analytical Methods
Seminar
Sodium, Potassium, Calcium Ions
Chloride Ion
Gas Analysis: pO2,pCO2, Nitrogen
pH Measurement, Extension to pNa, pK
Practical
CO2 and O2 Analysis of Respiratory Samples
Flame Spectrophotometer; Estimation of Sodium and Potassium in Plasma Sample
Electrometric Estimation of Chloride
Standardization and Use of pH Meter
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483180885