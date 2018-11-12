Physical Examination and Health Assessment - Canadian
3rd Edition
Description
Get a clear, logical, and holistic approach to physical examination and health assessment across the lifespan! Using easy-to-follow language, detailed illustrations, summary checklists, and new learning resources Physical Examination and Health Assessment, 3rd Canadian Edition is the gold-standard in physical examination textbooks. This new edition reflects the latest in what is happening in nursing today with coverage of emerging trends, examples of how to document patient assessments using the Electronic Health Record, and new evidence-informed content throughout. It's easy to see why this text is #1 with Canadian nursing students!
Key Features
- A two-column format distinguishes normal findings from abnormal findings, and uses colour, step-by-step photos to clarify examination techniques and expected findings.
- Sectional colour bars segment body systems according to content (Structure and Function, Subjective Data, Objective Data, Documentation and Critical Thinking, Abnormal Findings).
- Summary checklists offer reviews of key examination steps.
- Documentation and Critical Thinking sections provide real world clinical examples of specific patients and how to document assessment findings.
- Abnormal findings tables help you recognize, sort, and describe abnormalities.
- Separate chapter on Pregnancy provides a thorough foundation for assessing the pregnant patient.
- Developmental Considerations sections highlight content specific to infants, children, adolescents, pregnant women, and older adults.
- Promoting Health boxes focus on this key aspect of Canadian health care.
Table of Contents
UNIT 1: ASSESSMENT OF THE WHOLE PERSON
1. Critical Thinking and Evidence-Informed Assessment
2. Health Promotion in the Context of Health Assessment
3. Cultural Competence: Cultural Care
4. The Interview
5. The Complete Health History
6. Mental Health Assessment
7. Substance Use in the Context of Health Assessment NEW!
8. Interpersonal Violence Assessment
UNIT 2: APPROACH TO THE CLINICAL SETTING
9. Assessment Techniques and the Clinical Setting
10. General Survey, Measurement, and Vital Signs
11. Pain Assessment
12. Nutritional Assessment and Nursing Practice
UNIT 3: PHYSICAL EXAMINATION
13. Skin, Hair, and Nails
14. Head and Neck, Including Regional Lymphatic System
15. Eyes
16. Ears
17. Nose, Mouth, and Throat
18. Breasts and Regional Lymphatic System
19. Thorax and Lungs
20. Heart and Neck Vessels
21. Peripheral Vascular System and Lymphatic System
22. Abdomen
23. Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
24. Musculoskeletal System
25. Neurological System
26. Male Genitourinary System
27. Female Genitourinary System
UNIT 4: INTEGRATION OF THE HEALTH ASSESSMENT
28. The Complete Health Assessment: Putting It All Together
29. Bedside Assessment of the Hospitalized Patient
30. Pregnancy
31. Functional Assessment of the Older Adult
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Canada 2019
- Published:
- 12th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders Canada
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781771721547
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721561
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771721554
About the Author
Carolyn Jarvis
Carolyn Jarvis, PhD, APRN, CNP
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Nursing, Illinois Wesleyan University; Nurse Practitioner, Community Health Care Clinic, Bloomington, Illinois
About the Editor
Annette Browne
Annette J. Browne, PhD, RN
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Distinguished University Scholar, School of Nursing, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC
June MacDonald-Jenkins
June MacDonald-Jenkins, RN, BScN, MSc
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Health, Human & Justice Studies, Loyalist College, Belleville, ON
Marian Luctkar-Flude
Marian Lucktkar-Flude, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Queen's University School of Nursing, Kingston, ON.