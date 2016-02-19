Physical Electronics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080124407, 9781483181158

Physical Electronics

1st Edition

Handbook of Vacuum Physics

Editors: A. H. Beck
eBook ISBN: 9781483181158
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 210
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physical Electronics deals with various aspects of physical electronics, with emphasis on electron optics, heavy current electron beams, and theory and design principles of gridded valves. A paraxial theory of electrostatic and magnetic lenses is presented, and cathode imaging and electron mirrors are discussed. Electron beams in field free space are also considered, along with cylindrical diodes and planar triodes. Comprised of three sections, this volume begins with an overview of the theory of electron optics, paying particular attention to aberrations, thermal velocities, and electron beam deflection as well as cathode imaging and electron mirrors. A paraxial theory of electrostatic and magnetic lenses is also described. The next section is devoted to heavy current electron beams and looks at concepts such as dimensional scaling, electron guns, and anode aperture effects, together with Brillouin focusing of a cylindrical beam and focusing in confined flow. The final section deals with the theory and design principles of gridded valves and considers the electrostatic problem; approximations for real triodes; multigrid receiving valves; and electron-optical principles in valves. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners of physics and electronics engineering.

Table of Contents


4. Electron Optics

1. Introduction

2. Paraxial Theory of Electrostatic and Magnetic Lenses

3. Determination of First Order Lens Characteristics

4. Aberrations

5. Cathode Imaging and Electron Mirrors

6. Thermal Velocities

7. Electron Beam Deflexion

References

5. Heavy Current Electron Beams

1. Scaling

2. Dimensional Scaling

3. Electron Guns

4. The Pierce Design Method

5. Numerical Example

6. Anode Aperture Effects

7. Electron Beams in Field Free Space

8. A Beam in a Rectangular Tunnel

9. Magnetic Confinement of an Electron Beam

10. Brillouin Focusing of a Cylindrical Beam

11. Focusing in Confined Flow

12. Convergent Confined Flow

13. Annular Beams

14. Theory

15. Magnetron Injection System

16. Brillouin Flow in an Annular Beam

17. Electrostatic Focusing of High Current Beams

18. Electrostatic Strong Focusing

19. Systems in which the Beam Rotates

20. Strip Beams

21. Non-Laminarity

22. Some Effects of Thermal Velocities

Conclusion

References

6. Gridded Valves. Theory and Design Principles

1. General Assumptions

2. An Outline of Valve Theory

3. Child's Law for the Planar Diode

4. Cylindrical Diodes

5. Planar Triodes

6. The Electrostatic Problem

7. The Equivalent Diode

8. Approximations for Real Triodes

9. Multigrid Receiving Valves

10. Electron-Optical Principles in Valves

References

Details

No. of pages:
210
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181158

About the Editor

A. H. Beck

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.