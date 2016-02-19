Physical Electronics
1st Edition
Handbook of Vacuum Physics
Description
Physical Electronics deals with various aspects of physical electronics, with emphasis on electron optics, heavy current electron beams, and theory and design principles of gridded valves. A paraxial theory of electrostatic and magnetic lenses is presented, and cathode imaging and electron mirrors are discussed. Electron beams in field free space are also considered, along with cylindrical diodes and planar triodes. Comprised of three sections, this volume begins with an overview of the theory of electron optics, paying particular attention to aberrations, thermal velocities, and electron beam deflection as well as cathode imaging and electron mirrors. A paraxial theory of electrostatic and magnetic lenses is also described. The next section is devoted to heavy current electron beams and looks at concepts such as dimensional scaling, electron guns, and anode aperture effects, together with Brillouin focusing of a cylindrical beam and focusing in confined flow. The final section deals with the theory and design principles of gridded valves and considers the electrostatic problem; approximations for real triodes; multigrid receiving valves; and electron-optical principles in valves. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners of physics and electronics engineering.
Table of Contents
4. Electron Optics
1. Introduction
2. Paraxial Theory of Electrostatic and Magnetic Lenses
3. Determination of First Order Lens Characteristics
4. Aberrations
5. Cathode Imaging and Electron Mirrors
6. Thermal Velocities
7. Electron Beam Deflexion
References
5. Heavy Current Electron Beams
1. Scaling
2. Dimensional Scaling
3. Electron Guns
4. The Pierce Design Method
5. Numerical Example
6. Anode Aperture Effects
7. Electron Beams in Field Free Space
8. A Beam in a Rectangular Tunnel
9. Magnetic Confinement of an Electron Beam
10. Brillouin Focusing of a Cylindrical Beam
11. Focusing in Confined Flow
12. Convergent Confined Flow
13. Annular Beams
14. Theory
15. Magnetron Injection System
16. Brillouin Flow in an Annular Beam
17. Electrostatic Focusing of High Current Beams
18. Electrostatic Strong Focusing
19. Systems in which the Beam Rotates
20. Strip Beams
21. Non-Laminarity
22. Some Effects of Thermal Velocities
Conclusion
References
6. Gridded Valves. Theory and Design Principles
1. General Assumptions
2. An Outline of Valve Theory
3. Child's Law for the Planar Diode
4. Cylindrical Diodes
5. Planar Triodes
6. The Electrostatic Problem
7. The Equivalent Diode
8. Approximations for Real Triodes
9. Multigrid Receiving Valves
10. Electron-Optical Principles in Valves
References
