Physical Acoustics V7 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956675, 9780323152075

Physical Acoustics V7

1st Edition

Principles and Methods

Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323152075
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 400
eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Description

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume VII is a compilation of articles that deals with the various studies in the field of physical acoustics. The book covers the ultrasonic attenuation in metals and superconductors; ultrasonic investigations of phase transitions and critical points; interaction of light with ultrasound; and high frequency elastic surface waves. Physicists, chemists, and materials scientists will find the text a good reference material.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1 Ultrasonic Attenuation in Superconductors: Magnetic Field Effects

I. Introduction

II. Ultrasonic Attenuation in Superconductors

III. Magnetic Properties of Superconductors

IV. Ultrasonic Attenuation in the Intermediate State

V. Ultrasonic Attenuation in the Mixed State

References

2 Ultrasonic Investigation of Phase Transitions and Critical Points

I. Introduction

II. General Discussion of Theory

III. Liquid-Vapor Critical Point

IV. Binary-Liquid Phase Separation

V. Ferroelectric and Antiferroelectric Transitions

VI. Ferromagnetic and Antiferromagnetic Transitions

VII. Order-Disorder Lambda Transitions

VIII. First-Order Phase Transitions

References

3 Ultrasonic Attenuation in Normal Metals and Superconductors: Fermi-Surface Effects

I. Introduction

II. Theory of Attenuation in Normal Metals

III. Theory of Attenuation in Superconductors

IV. Measuring Techniques

V. Results

References

4 Excitation, Detection, and Attenuation of High-Frequency Elastic Surface Waves

I. Introduction

II. General Properties of Rayleigh Waves

III. Excitation and Detection of Rayleigh Waves

IV. Absorption of Rayleigh Waves

V. Applications

References

5 Interaction of Light with Ultrasound: Phenomena and Applications

I. General Introduction

II. Basic Concept

III. Theory

IV. Some Applications of the Elastooptical Effect

V. Ultrasonics in Information Processing

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152075

About the Editor

Warren P. Mason

