Physical Acoustics V7
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Editors: Warren P. Mason
eBook ISBN: 9780323152075
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 400
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume VII is a compilation of articles that deals with the various studies in the field of physical acoustics. The book covers the ultrasonic attenuation in metals and superconductors; ultrasonic investigations of phase transitions and critical points; interaction of light with ultrasound; and high frequency elastic surface waves. Physicists, chemists, and materials scientists will find the text a good reference material.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Ultrasonic Attenuation in Superconductors: Magnetic Field Effects
I. Introduction
II. Ultrasonic Attenuation in Superconductors
III. Magnetic Properties of Superconductors
IV. Ultrasonic Attenuation in the Intermediate State
V. Ultrasonic Attenuation in the Mixed State
References
2 Ultrasonic Investigation of Phase Transitions and Critical Points
I. Introduction
II. General Discussion of Theory
III. Liquid-Vapor Critical Point
IV. Binary-Liquid Phase Separation
V. Ferroelectric and Antiferroelectric Transitions
VI. Ferromagnetic and Antiferromagnetic Transitions
VII. Order-Disorder Lambda Transitions
VIII. First-Order Phase Transitions
References
3 Ultrasonic Attenuation in Normal Metals and Superconductors: Fermi-Surface Effects
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Attenuation in Normal Metals
III. Theory of Attenuation in Superconductors
IV. Measuring Techniques
V. Results
References
4 Excitation, Detection, and Attenuation of High-Frequency Elastic Surface Waves
I. Introduction
II. General Properties of Rayleigh Waves
III. Excitation and Detection of Rayleigh Waves
IV. Absorption of Rayleigh Waves
V. Applications
References
5 Interaction of Light with Ultrasound: Phenomena and Applications
I. General Introduction
II. Basic Concept
III. Theory
IV. Some Applications of the Elastooptical Effect
V. Ultrasonics in Information Processing
References
Author Index
Subject Index
