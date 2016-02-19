Physical Acoustics V6
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume VI provides five chapters covering the whole of physical acoustics. The first chapter extends the methods for studying high frequency sound waves in the hypersonic range by the technique of Brillouin scattering. The next chapter discusses the acoustic properties of materials of the perovskite structure. These materials have ""soft"" modes, which are transverse optic modes of the phonon spectrum that have unusually low and strongly temperature dependent frequencies. This chapter expounds the influence of the soft modes, with particular attention to potassium tantalate and strontium titanate. The third chapter gives a theoretical treatment of the properties and possibilities of surface waves in crystals that are becoming of increasing interest for delay lines, amplifiers of sound waves, and other practical applications. The fourth chapter discusses the experimental methods and results of the dynamic shear properties of solvents and polystyrene solutions from 20 to 300 MHz, including a description of its materials and steady-flow properties. The final chapter deals with condensed helium, which requires quantum reactions to account for its properties. While the experimental data on solid helium are still insufficient, this chapter gives both a theoretical and an experimental account of sound propagation in solid helium, including various liquid forms. This book is recommended to both students and physicists conducting research on physical acoustics.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Light Scattering as a Probe of Phonons and Other Excitations
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experimental Apparatus and Techniques
IV. Brillouin Experiments as an Extension of Ultrasonics
V. Brillouin Scattering in the Study of Phase Transitions
VI. Phonon Interactions with Other Excitations
VII. Scattering from Other than Acoustic Phonons
VIII. Stimulated Scattering of Light
References
2 Acoustic Properties of Materials of the Perovskite Structure
I. Introduction
II. Ferroelectricity and Lattice Dynamics
III. Theory of Ultrasonic Attenuation in Soft-Mode Materials
IV. Potassium Tantalate
V. Strontium Titanate
VI. Suggestions for Further Work
References
3 Properties of Elastic Surface Waves
I. Introduction
II. Formulation of the Problem
III. Isotropic Substrates
IV. Iterative Search Procedures
V. Calculated Results
VI. Piezoelectric Effects
VII. Energy Flow
VIII. Pseudosurface Waves
References
4 Dynamic Shear Properties of Solvents and Polystyrene Solutions from 20 to 300 MHz
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. Materials and Steady-Flow Properties
IV. Results
References
5 The Propagation of Sound in Condensed Helium
I. Introduction
II. Theory of Sound Propagation in Superfluids
III. 4He
IV. Propagation of Sound in 3He-4He Solutions
V. The Lambda Transition
VI. 3He
VII. Solid Helium
Appendix
References
Author Index
Subject Index
