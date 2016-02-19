Physical Acoustics V4A

Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume IV, Part A: Applications to Quantum and Solid State Physics provides an introduction for the various applications of quantum mechanics to acoustics by describing several processes for which such considerations are essential. This book explores the magnetic fields applied to metals in the normal state, which have the effect of localizing the interaction between the acoustic waves and the electrons to specific parts of the Fermi surface. Organized into nine chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the transmission of sound waves in semiconducting crystals that are piezoelectric. This text then examines the reactions of nonpiezoelectric semiconductors with electrons through the deformation potential that changes the shape of the Fermi surface. Other chapters consider the amplification of acoustic waves in semiconductors by the application of an electric field. The final chapter examines how measurements can delineate the Fermi surface of monovalent metals. Physicists and engineers will find this book useful.

1 Transmission and Amplification of Acoustic Waves in Piezoelectric Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Theory

III. Experiment

Appendix. Calculation of Screened Coupling Constant

References

Bibliography

2 Paramagnetic Spin-Phonon Interaction in Crystals

I. Introduction

II. Electron Spin Resonance

III. The Spin-Phonon Hamiltonian

IV. The Waller Mechanism

V. Exchange Effects in Spin-Lattice Coupling

VI. Experimental Techniques

VII. Spin-Lattice Coupling Coefficients for the Iron Group Ions

VIII. Spin-Lattice Coupling Coefficients for the Rare Earths

IX. Double Quantum Detection of Phonons

X. Pulse Propagation in Dispersive Media

XI. The Phonon Maser

References

3 Interaction of Acoustic Waves with Nuclear Spins in Solids

I. Introduction

II. Fundamentals of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

III. Theory of Acoustic Absorption by Nuclear Spins

IV. Experimental Techniques for Observing Acoustic Spinphonon Absorption

V. Results and Discussion of Nuclear Spin-Phonon Investigations

Appendix. Electric Quadrupole Transition Probabilities for Ho at an Angle θ to Direction of Acoustic Propagation

References

4 Resonance Absorption

I. Introduction

II. Determination of Molecular Coupling

III. Exchange Frequency or Transition Probability

IV. Lattice Frequency Distribution

V. Experimental Observations of Resonance Absorption

References

5 Fabrication of Vapor-Deposited Thin Film Piezoelectric Transducers for the Study of Phonon Behavior in Dielectric Materials at Microwave Frequencies

I. Introduction

II. Piezoelectric Properties of CdS and ZnS

III. Review of CdS-Deposition Techniques

IV. New Approach to Vapor Deposition

V. Vapor Deposition Apparatus

VI. Film Thickness Monitor

VII. Substrate Surface Preparation

VIII. Vapor Deposition Procedure

IX. Structure of Films

X. Phonon Generation

XI. Attenuation Measurements

References

6 The Vibrating String Model of Dislocation Damping

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Types of Effects Observed and Qualitative Evidence for Dislocation Losses

III. The Model

IV. Effects at Low Strain Amplitudes (Comparison with Experiments)

V. Strain Amplitude-Dependent Effects

References

7 The Measurement of Very Small Sound Velocity Changes and Their Use in the Study of Solids

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods

III. Experimental Results

IV. Conclusion

References

8 Acoustic Wave and Dislocation Damping in Normal and Superconducting Metals and in Doped Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Attenuation of Sound Waves in Metals Due to Free Electrons

III. Attenuation in Metals Due to Dislocations Damped by Electrons

IV. Ultrasonic Wave Propagation in Doped Semiconductors

References

9 Ultrasonics and the Fermi Surfaces of the Monovalent Metals

I. Introduction

II. The Fermi Surface

III. Electron Orbits

IV. The Magneto Acoustic Effect

V. Experimental Techniques

VI. The Fermi Surfaces of the Noble Metals

References

