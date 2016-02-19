Physical Acoustics V4A
1st Edition
Principles and Methods
Description
Physical Acoustics: Principles and Methods, Volume IV, Part A: Applications to Quantum and Solid State Physics provides an introduction for the various applications of quantum mechanics to acoustics by describing several processes for which such considerations are essential. This book explores the magnetic fields applied to metals in the normal state, which have the effect of localizing the interaction between the acoustic waves and the electrons to specific parts of the Fermi surface. Organized into nine chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the transmission of sound waves in semiconducting crystals that are piezoelectric. This text then examines the reactions of nonpiezoelectric semiconductors with electrons through the deformation potential that changes the shape of the Fermi surface. Other chapters consider the amplification of acoustic waves in semiconductors by the application of an electric field. The final chapter examines how measurements can delineate the Fermi surface of monovalent metals. Physicists and engineers will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1 Transmission and Amplification of Acoustic Waves in Piezoelectric Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Theory
III. Experiment
Appendix. Calculation of Screened Coupling Constant
References
Bibliography
2 Paramagnetic Spin-Phonon Interaction in Crystals
I. Introduction
II. Electron Spin Resonance
III. The Spin-Phonon Hamiltonian
IV. The Waller Mechanism
V. Exchange Effects in Spin-Lattice Coupling
VI. Experimental Techniques
VII. Spin-Lattice Coupling Coefficients for the Iron Group Ions
VIII. Spin-Lattice Coupling Coefficients for the Rare Earths
IX. Double Quantum Detection of Phonons
X. Pulse Propagation in Dispersive Media
XI. The Phonon Maser
References
3 Interaction of Acoustic Waves with Nuclear Spins in Solids
I. Introduction
II. Fundamentals of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
III. Theory of Acoustic Absorption by Nuclear Spins
IV. Experimental Techniques for Observing Acoustic Spinphonon Absorption
V. Results and Discussion of Nuclear Spin-Phonon Investigations
Appendix. Electric Quadrupole Transition Probabilities for Ho at an Angle θ to Direction of Acoustic Propagation
References
4 Resonance Absorption
I. Introduction
II. Determination of Molecular Coupling
III. Exchange Frequency or Transition Probability
IV. Lattice Frequency Distribution
V. Experimental Observations of Resonance Absorption
References
5 Fabrication of Vapor-Deposited Thin Film Piezoelectric Transducers for the Study of Phonon Behavior in Dielectric Materials at Microwave Frequencies
I. Introduction
II. Piezoelectric Properties of CdS and ZnS
III. Review of CdS-Deposition Techniques
IV. New Approach to Vapor Deposition
V. Vapor Deposition Apparatus
VI. Film Thickness Monitor
VII. Substrate Surface Preparation
VIII. Vapor Deposition Procedure
IX. Structure of Films
X. Phonon Generation
XI. Attenuation Measurements
References
6 The Vibrating String Model of Dislocation Damping
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Types of Effects Observed and Qualitative Evidence for Dislocation Losses
III. The Model
IV. Effects at Low Strain Amplitudes (Comparison with Experiments)
V. Strain Amplitude-Dependent Effects
References
7 The Measurement of Very Small Sound Velocity Changes and Their Use in the Study of Solids
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. Experimental Results
IV. Conclusion
References
8 Acoustic Wave and Dislocation Damping in Normal and Superconducting Metals and in Doped Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Attenuation of Sound Waves in Metals Due to Free Electrons
III. Attenuation in Metals Due to Dislocations Damped by Electrons
IV. Ultrasonic Wave Propagation in Doped Semiconductors
References
9 Ultrasonics and the Fermi Surfaces of the Monovalent Metals
I. Introduction
II. The Fermi Surface
III. Electron Orbits
IV. The Magneto Acoustic Effect
V. Experimental Techniques
VI. The Fermi Surfaces of the Noble Metals
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323151573