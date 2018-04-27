Phthalonitrile Resins and Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128129661, 9780128129678

Phthalonitrile Resins and Composites

1st Edition

Properties and Applications

Authors: Mehdi Derradji Wang Jun Liu Wenbin
eBook ISBN: 9780128129678
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128129661
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 27th April 2018
Page Count: 404
Table of Contents

1. Introduction to PN resins and their unique properties
2. Curing behavior and mechanism
3. Phthalonitrile resins properties
4. Phthalonitrile blends and copolymers
5. Fiber reinforced phthalonitrile composites
6. Ceramic based phthalonitrile micro and nanocomposites
7. Conversion of phthalonitrile resins to carbon nanotubes

Description

Phthalonitrile Resins and Composites: Properties and Applications summarizes the latest research on these polymers, providing information that enables materials scientists and engineers to deploy these polymers in the real world. The book gives details on synthesis and preparation techniques for key phthalonitrile monomers. All curing techniques are discussed, along with blends and copolymers of phthalonitrile with other polymeric materials, such as epoxy, benzoxazine and bismaleimide. Fiber and particle based phthalonitrile micro and nanocomposites are also discussed, along with their potential applications in lightweight automobiles, ships, oil rigs, aircraft, wind blades, high temperature bearings, valves, battery and electronic casings, fire resistant textiles, and more.

Key Features

  • Introduces the subject of phthalonitrile polymers and their composites
  • Provides precise information on the synthesis, preparation and curing techniques for phthalonitrile polymers
  • Discusses developments in key application areas that are intended to facilitate and stimulate real world applications of these materials

Readership

Materials scientists and engineers working with high performance polymers and composites - particularly in aerospace and naval applications but also for any applications requiring high impact, high integrity polymers

Details

No. of pages:
404
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2018
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780128129678
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128129661

About the Authors

Mehdi Derradji Author

Mehdi Derradji is a researcher in the College of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering at Harbin Engineering University, China. He is a specialist in the field of high performance polymers including epoxy, benzoxazine, and phthalonitrile resins and composites.

Affiliations and Expertise

Researcher, College of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering, Harbin Engineering University, China

Wang Jun Author

Jun Wang is a Professor in the College of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering at Harbin Engineering University, China. He is a specialist in the field of high performance polymers including epoxy, benzoxazine, and phthalonitrile.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering, Harbin Engineering University, China

Liu Wenbin Author

Wenbin Liu is a Professor in the College of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering at Harbin Engineering University, China. His research interests are in the areas of synthesis, properties, and relationship between structure and properties of high performance resins such as Epoxy Resins and polybenzoxazines, polymerization reaction mechanisms and curing kinetics of polymers, and synthesis, structure and function of structure-controllable polymers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Materials Science and Chemical Engineering, Harbin Engineering University, China

