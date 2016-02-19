Photosynthesis
1st Edition
The Biochemistry of Plants
Description
The Biochemistry of Plants: A Comprehensive Treatise, Volume 8: Photosynthesis provides information pertinent to the biochemistry of photosynthesis. This book focuses on the photosynthesis of higher plants but some consideration is given to algal and bacterial photosynthesis.
Organized into 11 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the excitation of a light-harvesting pigment by an absorbed light quantum. This text then discusses the evidence to support the hypothesis that chlorophyll–protein complexes are represented at the supramolecular level by some of the intramembranous particles seen on chloroplast freeze-fracture faces. Other chapters consider the absorption of light energy by accessory pigments and transferred to chlorophyll in the blue-green, red, and brown algae. This book discusses as well that certain cyanobacteria respond to the color of the incident light by altering their biliprotein composition. The final chapter deals with dark reaction of photosynthesis.
This book is a valuable resource for plant biochemists, neurobiochemists, molecular biologists, senior graduate students, and research workers.
Table of Contents
1 Thylakoid Membrane and Pigment Organization
I. Introduction
II. Thylakoid Lipids
III. Chlorophyll-Protein Complexes of Higher Plants and Green Algae
IV. Fractionation of Chloroplasts by Procedures That Do Not Involve SDS
V. Localization of Components within Thylakoid Membranes
VI. Chlorophyll-Protein Complexes in Organisms That Have Accessory Pigments Other Than Chlorophyll b
VII. Structure of Higher Plant and Green Algae Thylakoid Membranes Deduced from Electron Microscope Studies
VIII. Structure of Other Photosynthetic Organisms
2 Photosynthetic Accessory Proteins with Biiin Prosthetic Groups
I. Introduction
II. Classification of Cyanobacterial and Rhodophytan Biliproteins
III. Phycobilin Prosthetic Groups
IV. Subunit Structure of the Phycobiliproteins
V. Relationships among Biliproteins: Evolutionary Implications
VI. Aggregation Properties of Biliproteins
VII. Spectroscopic Properties of Biliproteins
VIII. Ultrastructure of Higher Assembly Form of Biliproteins
IX. Phycobilisomes
X. Cryptomonad Biliproteins
3 Primary Processes of Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Basic Properties of Chlorophyll Molecules
III. The Photosystem I Reaction Center
IV. The Photosystem II Reaction Center
V. Energy Transfer in the Photosynthetic Apparatus
4 Photosynthetic Electron Transport and Photophosphorylation
I. Historical Background
II. From Water to Photosystem II
III. From Photosystem II to Photosystem I
IV. From Photosystem I to NADP
V. Photophosphorylation: General
VI. Mechanism of Photophosphorylation
VII. Partial Reactions of Photophosphorylation
VIII. Concluding Remarks
5 Photosynthetic Carbon Reduction Cycle
I. Definition
II. Formulation
III. Principal Aspects
IV. The Reactions of the PCR Cycle
V. Regulation
6 The C4 Pathway
I. Introduction: What Is a C4 Plant?
II. Whole Leaf Measurements of C4 Photosynthesis
III. Simplified Scheme of the C4 Cycle
IV. C4 Subgroups
V. Methodology and Approaches to the Study of C4
VI. In Vitro Studies in a C4 Subgroup Illustrated (NADP-ME)
VII. Regulation at the Cellular Level
VIII. Subcellular Organelles in C 4 : Structure and General Function
IX. Starch, Sucrose, and Nitrate Assimilation in C4
X. Significance of C4 Photosynthesis
7 Crassulacean Acid Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. Malic Acid Synthesis in the Dark
III. Metabolism during the Transition from Dark to Light
IV. Malic Acid Consumption in the Light
V. Photosynthetic Metabolism following Deacidification
VI. Circadian Rhythms and Regulation of CAM
VII. Concluding Summary
8 The C2 Chemo- and Photorespiratory Carbon Oxidation Cycle
I. Introduction
II. The Carboxylation or Oxygenation of Ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate as the Primary Events in the C3 and C2 Cycles
III. Mapping the Remainder of the C2 Cycle
IV. Differences Between the C2 Carbon Oxidation Cycle of Respiration and "Dark Respiration"
V. The Function of the C2 Cycle
VI. Concentrating CO2 at the Site of Carboxylation: A Strategy for Suppressing Photorespiration
VII. The Evolution of Photorespiration
VIII. Unresolved Problems
9 Chlorophyll Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. The Biochemical Sequence
III. Control of Chlorophyll Biosynthesis
10 Development of Photosynthetic Function During Chloroplast Biogenesis
I. Introduction
II. Structural Aspects of Chloroplast Development
III. The Development of Photosynthetic Electron Transport and Photophosphorylation
IV. The Development of the Photosynthetic Carbon Pathway
V. The Development of the Chloroplast Envelope
VI. The Development of Photosynthetic Function During Illumination
VII. The Control of the Development of Photosynthetic Function
11 Light-Energy-Dependent Processes Other Than CO2 Assimilation
I. Introduction
II. Light-Coupled Reduction of Oxaloacetate and the C4 Dicarboxylic Acid Shuttle
III. Light-Coupled Reduction and Assimilation of Inorganic Nitrogen
IV. Light-Coupled Reduction and Assimilation of Inorganic Sulfur
V. Light-Coupled Reduction of Oxidized Glutathione and Associated Reductive Reactions
VI. Light-Coupled Activation of Chloroplast Enzymes
VII. Concluding Remarks
