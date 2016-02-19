Photosynthesis V1

Photosynthesis, Volume 1: Energy Conversion by Plants and Bacteria tackles the conversion of light energy into the production of ATP and NADPH in both plants and bacteria. The various aspects of the energy conversion process in plants and bacteria are thoroughly discussed in this volume. The concepts and terms employed in the book are used integrally, except when a process is unique to one system. This book, which comprises of six parts, emphasizes both the biochemical and biophysical aspects of photosynthesis. It includes a review of the historical development of major concepts, an analysis of experimental data, and an exposition of subsequent findings. The first part of this book serves as the foundation of basic terms and concepts that will be used all throughout in this book. Part II deals with the structure and function, whereas Part III with the primary photochemistry. Part IV is about electron transport, while Part V focuses on photophosphorylation. The last part deals with the biosynthesis of pigments. This book will be a great reference for researchers. It will also be an introductory work for students in cell biology, physiology, biochemistry, and biophysics.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Bessel Kok (1918-1979): A Tribute, by George Cheniae and Jack Myers

I Introduction

1 Introduction to Photosynthesis: Energy Conversion by Plants and Bacteria

I. Introduction

II . Basic Concepts from Earlier Work

III . Concluding Remarks

IV . Literature

References

2 Current Attitudes in Photosynthesis Research

I. Introduction

II . Reaction Centers

III . Electron Transfer Out of the Reaction Center

IV . The Electron Transport Chain

V. Energy Transduction

VI . Structure and Organization of the Photosynthetic Apparatus

VII . Phylogenetic and Metabolic Comparison in Photosynthesis

VIII . Concluding Remarks

References

II Structure and Function

3 Photosynthetic Membrane Structure and Function

I. Introduction

II . Photosynthetic Bacteria

III . Chloroplasts

IV . Conclusions

References

4 Orientation of Photosynthetic Pigments in Vivo

I. Introduction

II . Methodology

III . Relative Orientation of Pigments within Isolated Photosynthetic Complexes

IV . Orientation of Pigments with Respect to the Membrane Plane

V. Local Order between Complexes in Photosynthetic Membranes

VI . Conclusions

References

5 Reaction Centers

I. Introduction

II . Photosynthetic Bacteria

III . Green Plant Photosystems

IV . Concluding Remarks

V. Appendix

References

III Primary Photochemistry

6 Electronic Structure and Function of Chlorophylls and Their Pheophytins

I. Introduction

II . Chemical Structures

III . Self-Consistent Field Calculations

IV . Canonical Molecular Orbitals

V. Configuration Interaction Calculations

VI . Singlet States

VII . Triplet States

VIII . Cation Radical States

References

7 Chlorophyll Singlet Excitons

I. Introduction

II . Exciton Effects in Steady State Optical Spectra

III . Exciton States of Antenna Chlorophyll-Proteins

IV . Exciton Migration from Antenna to Reaction Center

V. Exciton Effects in Picosecond Optical Spectra

VI . Exciton Effects within

Reaction Center Complexes

References

8 Primary Photochemical Reactions

I. Introduction: General Considerations

II . Photosynthetic Bacteria

III . Green Plants

References

IV Electron Transport

9 Electron and Proton Transport

I. Introduction

II . Mechanism of Electron Transfer

III . Properties of Quinones

IV . Primary and Secondary Quinone Acceptors

V. Cytochromes

VI . The Electron Donors to P700 and P870

VII . Vectorial Electron Transport

VIII . Protolytic Reactions

References

10 Oxygen Evolution in Photosynthesis

I. Introduction

I I . Substrate

I I I . Energetics

I V . Kinetics

V. Chemistry

References

11 Thermoluminiscence from Photosynthetic Apparatus

I. Introduction

II . Glow Curves

III . Characteristics of Bands

IV . Origin of Charges

V. Temperature-Jump Luminescence

References

V Photophosphorylation

12 Mechanism of ATP Synthesis

I. Chemiosmotic Coupling

II . Structural Organization of Coupling Reactions and Components

III . The Transmembrane Electrochemical Hydrogen Ion Gradient

IV . Stoichiometries of Photosynthetic Energy Conversion

References

13 The Development of Electrochemical Potential Gradient across Photosynthetic Membranes

I. Introduction

II . The Membrane

III . Measurement of Membrane Potential

IV . Electrogenic Reactions in Thylakoids and Chromatophores

V. Protolytic Reactions in Thylakoids and Chromatophores

VI . Concluding Remarks

References

14 Proton Translocating ATPases of Photosynthetic Membranes

I. Introduction

II . Function of ATPase Complexes

III . Structure of ATPase Complexes

IV . ATPase Activity of Coupling Factors

V. Nucleotide Binding and Conformational Changes

VI . Postulated Mechanisms

References

VI Biosynthesis of Pigments

15 Biosynthesis of Pigments in Plants and Bacteria

I. Introduction

II . Detection, Putative Structure, and Distribution of Different Chlorophyll a and b in Green Plants

III . Structure, Distribution, and Function of Bacterial Tetrapyrroles

IV . Formation of the Chlorophyll a Pool in Green Plants

V . Formation of the Chlorophyll b Pool in Green Plants

VI . Regulation of the Chlorophyll Biosynthetic Pathway

VII . Synthesis of Hemes and Bacteriochlorophyll in Photosynthetic Bacteria

VIII . Regulation of Bacteriochlorophyll Synthesis

IX . Synthesis of Phycobilins

X . Formation of Prenyllipids (Including Carotenoids)

References

Index



