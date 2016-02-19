Photosynthesis V1
1st Edition
Energy Conversion by Plants and Bacteria
Description
Photosynthesis, Volume 1: Energy Conversion by Plants and Bacteria tackles the conversion of light energy into the production of ATP and NADPH in both plants and bacteria. The various aspects of the energy conversion process in plants and bacteria are thoroughly discussed in this volume. The concepts and terms employed in the book are used integrally, except when a process is unique to one system. This book, which comprises of six parts, emphasizes both the biochemical and biophysical aspects of photosynthesis. It includes a review of the historical development of major concepts, an analysis of experimental data, and an exposition of subsequent findings. The first part of this book serves as the foundation of basic terms and concepts that will be used all throughout in this book. Part II deals with the structure and function, whereas Part III with the primary photochemistry. Part IV is about electron transport, while Part V focuses on photophosphorylation. The last part deals with the biosynthesis of pigments. This book will be a great reference for researchers. It will also be an introductory work for students in cell biology, physiology, biochemistry, and biophysics.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Bessel Kok (1918-1979): A Tribute, by George Cheniae and Jack Myers
I Introduction
1 Introduction to Photosynthesis: Energy Conversion by Plants and Bacteria
I. Introduction
II . Basic Concepts from Earlier Work
III . Concluding Remarks
IV . Literature
References
2 Current Attitudes in Photosynthesis Research
I. Introduction
II . Reaction Centers
III . Electron Transfer Out of the Reaction Center
IV . The Electron Transport Chain
V. Energy Transduction
VI . Structure and Organization of the Photosynthetic Apparatus
VII . Phylogenetic and Metabolic Comparison in Photosynthesis
VIII . Concluding Remarks
References
II Structure and Function
3 Photosynthetic Membrane Structure and Function
I. Introduction
II . Photosynthetic Bacteria
III . Chloroplasts
IV . Conclusions
References
4 Orientation of Photosynthetic Pigments in Vivo
I. Introduction
II . Methodology
III . Relative Orientation of Pigments within Isolated Photosynthetic Complexes
IV . Orientation of Pigments with Respect to the Membrane Plane
V. Local Order between Complexes in Photosynthetic Membranes
VI . Conclusions
References
5 Reaction Centers
I. Introduction
II . Photosynthetic Bacteria
III . Green Plant Photosystems
IV . Concluding Remarks
V. Appendix
References
III Primary Photochemistry
6 Electronic Structure and Function of Chlorophylls and Their Pheophytins
I. Introduction
II . Chemical Structures
III . Self-Consistent Field Calculations
IV . Canonical Molecular Orbitals
V. Configuration Interaction Calculations
VI . Singlet States
VII . Triplet States
VIII . Cation Radical States
References
7 Chlorophyll Singlet Excitons
I. Introduction
II . Exciton Effects in Steady State Optical Spectra
III . Exciton States of Antenna Chlorophyll-Proteins
IV . Exciton Migration from Antenna to Reaction Center
V. Exciton Effects in Picosecond Optical Spectra
VI . Exciton Effects within
Reaction Center Complexes
References
8 Primary Photochemical Reactions
I. Introduction: General Considerations
II . Photosynthetic Bacteria
III . Green Plants
References
IV Electron Transport
9 Electron and Proton Transport
I. Introduction
II . Mechanism of Electron Transfer
III . Properties of Quinones
IV . Primary and Secondary Quinone Acceptors
V. Cytochromes
VI . The Electron Donors to P700 and P870
VII . Vectorial Electron Transport
VIII . Protolytic Reactions
References
10 Oxygen Evolution in Photosynthesis
I. Introduction
I I . Substrate
I I I . Energetics
I V . Kinetics
V. Chemistry
References
11 Thermoluminiscence from Photosynthetic Apparatus
I. Introduction
II . Glow Curves
III . Characteristics of Bands
IV . Origin of Charges
V. Temperature-Jump Luminescence
References
V Photophosphorylation
12 Mechanism of ATP Synthesis
I. Chemiosmotic Coupling
II . Structural Organization of Coupling Reactions and Components
III . The Transmembrane Electrochemical Hydrogen Ion Gradient
IV . Stoichiometries of Photosynthetic Energy Conversion
References
13 The Development of Electrochemical Potential Gradient across Photosynthetic Membranes
I. Introduction
II . The Membrane
III . Measurement of Membrane Potential
IV . Electrogenic Reactions in Thylakoids and Chromatophores
V. Protolytic Reactions in Thylakoids and Chromatophores
VI . Concluding Remarks
References
14 Proton Translocating ATPases of Photosynthetic Membranes
I. Introduction
II . Function of ATPase Complexes
III . Structure of ATPase Complexes
IV . ATPase Activity of Coupling Factors
V. Nucleotide Binding and Conformational Changes
VI . Postulated Mechanisms
References
VI Biosynthesis of Pigments
15 Biosynthesis of Pigments in Plants and Bacteria
I. Introduction
II . Detection, Putative Structure, and Distribution of Different Chlorophyll a and b in Green Plants
III . Structure, Distribution, and Function of Bacterial Tetrapyrroles
IV . Formation of the Chlorophyll a Pool in Green Plants
V . Formation of the Chlorophyll b Pool in Green Plants
VI . Regulation of the Chlorophyll Biosynthetic Pathway
VII . Synthesis of Hemes and Bacteriochlorophyll in Photosynthetic Bacteria
VIII . Regulation of Bacteriochlorophyll Synthesis
IX . Synthesis of Phycobilins
X . Formation of Prenyllipids (Including Carotenoids)
References
Index
No. of pages: 820
- 820
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th December 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142380