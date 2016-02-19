Photophysiology, Volume I: General Principles: Action of Light on Plants focuses on the fundamental mechanisms by which non-ionizing radiations affect the living cell at the molecular level when such analysis is possible. The selection first offers information on the development of photochemistry, including photosynthesis, photoaxis, vision, phototropism, diurnal rhythms and visible light, and medical uses of ultraviolet light. The text then takes a look at the principles of photochemistry and photochemical methods and electron spin resonance and its application to photophysiology. The publication examines the photochemical action of light on macromolecules, absorption spectra, spectrophotometry, and action spectra, and photochemical reactions of photosynthesis. Discussions focus on photosynthetic phosphorylation, measurement and interpretation of action spectra, instrumentation for absorption spectra, and inactivation of viruses by visible and ultraviolet light. The selection is a valuable source of information for readers interested in photophysiology.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume II

Historical Introduction

1. The Development of Photochemistry

2. Photosensitization in Biological Systems

3. Photosynthesis

4. Phototropism

5. Phototaxis

6. Vision

7. Photoperiodism

8. Diurnal Rhythms and Visible Light

9. Medical Uses of Ultraviolet Light

10. Effects of Ultraviolet Radiation upon Cells

11. Bioluminescence

12. Reference Books on Photobiology

References

Chapter 1. Principles of Photochemistry and Photochemical Methods

1. Introduction

2. Light Sources

3. Filters and Monochromators

4. Measurement of Light Intensity

5. Calculation of the Number of Absorbed Photons and the Quantum Yields

6. High Intensity Photochemistry and Flash Photolysis

References

Chapter 2. Electron Spin Resonance and Its Application to Photophysiology

1. Introduction

2. Principles of Atomic and Molecular Magnetism

3. Electron Spin Resonance Method

4. Summary

References

Chapter 3. Photochemical Action of Light on Macromolecules

1. Kinetics of Loss of Activity of Enzymes, Nucleic Acids, and Viruses

2. Photochemistry of Amino Acids, Proteins, and Nucleic Acids

3. Inactivation of Viruses by Visible and Ultraviolet Light

4. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 4. Absorption Spectra, Spectrophotometry, and Action Spectra

1. Introduction—Measurement of Absorption Spectra of Scattering Materials

2. Instrumentation for Absorption Spectra

3. Measurement of Mixtures of Absorbing Substances

4. Other Special Methods—Differential Spectroscopy and Rapid Reactions

5. Measurement of Action Spectra

6. Interpretation of Action Spectra

References

Chapter 5. The Photochemical Reactions of Photosynthesis

1. Introduction

2. The Chloroplast as the Photosynthetic Unit

3. Photosynthetic Phosphorylation

4. The Electron-Flow Mechanism of Photosynthetic Phosphorylation

5. Evidence for the Electron-Flow Mechanism in Photosynthetic Phosphorylation

6. Some Examples of Photosynthesis

7. Comparison of Photosynthesis and Chemosynthesis

References

Chapter 6. Physical Aspects of the Light Reaction in Photosynthesis

1. Introduction

2. The Biophysical Problem Delineated

3. Excited States of Chlorophyll

4. Electron Transport in Molecular Crystals and in Solutions of Chlorophyll

5. Evidence for States and Reactions of Chlorophyll in Vivo

6. Evaluation and Outlook

References

Chapter 7. Accessory Pigments and Photosynthesis

1. Chemical and Physicochemical Nature of Accessory Pigments

2. The Role of the Accessory Pigments

References

Chapter 8. Phototropism in Higher Plants

1. Introduction

2. Dosage-Response Curves

3. Auxin Relationships

4. Influence of Red Light on Phototropic Sensitivity and Related Phenomena

5. Pigments and Action Spectra

6. Kinetic Studies

7. Discussion

References

Chapter 9. Some Effects of Light on Chloroplasts and Plant Protoplasm

1. General Introduction

2. Chlorophyll Formation

3. Chloroplast Movements

4. Protoplasmic Streaming

References

Chapter 10. Photochemical Aspects of Plant Photoperiodicity

1. Introduction

2. Discovery of Photoperiodism

3. Action Spectra in Living Material

4. Physiological Evidence of a Photoreversible Reaction

5. Measurement of Photoeffectiveness (a<p) and Dependence of Response upon the Degree of Pigment Conversion

6. Physical Detection of Phytochrome

7. Isolation of Phytochrome

8. Properties of Phytochrome in Vivo and in Vitro

9. Dark Reversion of P73o a n d Time-Sensing in Photoperiodism

10. Equivalent Control of Unrelated Displays

11. The Active Form of Phytochrome

12. Photocontrol of Anthocyanin Synthesis

13. Stages between the Light Impulse and Its Physiological Effects

14. Some Physiological Aspects of Phytochrome Action

15. Comparison of the Photochemical Aspects of Plant Photoperiodism and Vision

16. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11. The Role of Light in Persistent Daily Rhythms

1. Introduction. Rhythms and Biological Clocks

2. The Effects of Continuous Light

3. Effects of Short Exposures to Light Pulses

4. Effects of Environmental Light Cycles

5. Rhythms of Photosynthetic Capacity

References

Author Index

Subject Index

