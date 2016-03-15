Photonic and Electronic Properties of Fluoride Materials
1st Edition
Progress in Fluorine Science Series
Table of Contents
- List of Contributors
- Foreword
- 1. Introduction to the Series “Progress in Fluorine Science”
- Part One. Synthesis
- 2. Elaboration of Nanofluorides and Ceramics for Optical and Laser Applications
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Phase Formation in Nanofluoride Systems
- 3. Luminescence
- 4. Laser and Scintillating Ceramics
- 5. Self-Fluorinating Agents
- 6. Conclusion
- 2. Elaboration of Nanofluorides and Ceramics for Optical and Laser Applications
- Part Two. Optical Properties
- 3. Upconversion Phenomena in Nanofluorides
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Components of the Upconverting Nanoparticles: Dopants and Hosts
- 3. Synthetic Strategies
- 4. Upconversion in Rare Earth–Doped Nanofluorides
- 5. Conclusion
- 4. Optical Properties of Fluoride Transparent Ceramics
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fluoride Transparent Ceramic Preparation Processes
- 3. Structural and Optical Properties of Fluoride Transparent Ceramics
- 4. Conclusion—Future for Fluoride Transparent Ceramics
- 5. Synthesis and Characterization of F-Doped Zinc Oxides, Al-Doped Zinc Hydroxyfluoride, and Oxide–Fluoride Composites for Transparent Visible/Infrared Absorbers
- 1. Introduction
- 2. F-Doped Transparent Conductive Oxides: A State of the Art
- 3. Al3+-Doped Zn(OH,F)2 Compounds/Al3+-Doped ZnF2 Compounds
- 4. Zinc Oxyfluoride “Composites”
- 5. Conclusion
- 6. Fluorine-Containing Beryllium Borates as Nonlinear Optical Crystals for Deep-Ultraviolet Laser Generation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. KBe2BO3F2 Family Crystals
- 3. RBBF
- 4. CBBF
- 5. Conclusions
- 7. Fluorescence in Nanostructured Oxyfluoride Glasses Doped with Rare Earth Ions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Preparation and Characterization of Rare Earth–Doped Oxyfluoride Glass-Ceramics
- 3. Nd3+ and Tm3+ Ions in Oxyfluoride Glass-Ceramics
- 4. Electron Energy Loss Spectroscopic Analysis on the Preferential Incorporation of Rare Earth Ions into Nanocrystals
- 5. Distribution of Rare Earth Ions Inside the Fluoride Nanocrystals
- 6. YF3 Codoping on the Emission of Er3+ in Oxyfluoride Glass-Ceramics
- 7. Summary
- 8. Fluorinated Nematic Liquid Crystals: Design, Synthesis, and Properties
- 1. Introduction: Liquid Crystals, Fluorine Chemistry, and Liquid Crystal Display Technology
- 2. “Nematic Fluorine” and ortho-Metalation Technology
- 3. Fluorine in Polar Terminal and Lateral Groups
- 4. Sulfur-Based Fluorinated Polar Groups
- 5. Fluorinated Bridge Structures
- 6. Computational Methods for Molecular Design
- 7. The Future of Fluorinated Liquid Crystals
- 9. Molecular Engineering of F-Based Iridium(III) Complexes as a Phosphorescent Emitter
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Molecular Engineering of F-Based Iridium(III) Complexes as a Phosphorescent Emitter
- 3. Conclusion
- 10. Zinc Hydroxyfluoride (ZnOHF) Nanostructure as Photoelectrode of Quantum Dot-Sensitized Solar Cells
- 1. Introduction to Zinc Hydroxyfluoride
- 2. Introduction to QDSCs
- 3. Physical and Chemical Properties of Zinc Hydroxyfluoride
- 4. Synthesis of Zinc Hydroxyfluoride Nanostructures
- 5. Zinc Hydroxyfluoride Nanostructure-Based QDSCs
- 6. Conclusions and Outlooks
- 3. Upconversion Phenomena in Nanofluorides
- Part Three. Magnetic Properties
- 11. Molecular Fluoride-Bridged 3d-4f Complexes and Their Magnetic Properties
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Robust CrIII Complexes as Synthons
- 3. Magnetic Interactions
- 4. Improving Magnetic Coolers
- 5. Outlook and Conclusions
- 12. Unique Silver(II) Fluorides: The Emerging Electronic and Magnetic Materials
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Jahn–Teller Effect
- 3. The Collective Jahn–Teller Effect
- 4. General Magnetic and Electronic Properties of Fluoroargentates(II)
- 5. Silver(II) Fluoride (AgF2)—Precursor Toward Fluoroargentates(II)
- 6. Crystal Structures and Magnetic Properties of B2AgF4
- 7. BAgF3 Systems
- 8. Summary and Outlook
- 13. Magnetic Properties of Transition Metal Fluoride Perovskites
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Cubic Perovskites
- 3. Distorted Perovskite Derivatives
- 4. Layered Perovskites
- 5. Hexagonal Perovskites
- 14. Multiferroism in Fluorides
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The BaMF4 Family
- 3. Fluorides With Tetragonal Tungsten Bronze Structure
- 4. Conclusions
- 11. Molecular Fluoride-Bridged 3d-4f Complexes and Their Magnetic Properties
- Part Four. Non-linear Properties
- 15. Frequency-Doubling Oxide Fluorides, Borate Fluorides, and Fluorooxoborates
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Fundamentals of Borate Fluorides and Fluorooxoborates: Synthesis and Structural Chemistry
- 3. Borate Fluorides as Frequency-Doubling Materials
- 4. Fluorooxoborates as Frequency-Doubling Materials
- 5. Summary and Outlook
- 16. Ferroelastic and Ferroelectric Phase Transitions in Fluoro- and Oxyfluorometallates
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Mechanism of Structural Phase Transitions in Fluorides and Oxide-Fluorides
- 3. Nature of Phase Transitions
- 4. Sensitivity to Pressure
- 5. Conclusions
- 17. Group Theoretical Approach on Possible Magnetoelectric Fluorides
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The BaMIIIF5 Family
- 3. Na2SiF6-Related Family: AMM'F6 Materials (A=Na, Li; M, M'=Mn, Cr, Ga, Fe)
- 4. Weberite
- 5. Conclusion
- 15. Frequency-Doubling Oxide Fluorides, Borate Fluorides, and Fluorooxoborates
- Part Five. Superconductor Properties
- 18. Modification of Magnetic and Electronic Properties, in Particular Superconductivity, by Low Temperature Insertion of Fluorine into Oxides
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Initial Studies of the Fluorination of Cuprates With F2, NF3 Gas, and Electrochemical Fluorination
- 3. Fluorination of Cuprates With Solid-State Fluorinating Agents (CuF2, ZnF2, NiF2, AgF2, XeF2, NH4F, PVDF, PTFE)
- 4. Extension of Low-Temperature Fluorination Routes to Other Transition Metal–Containing Systems
- 5. Conclusions and Future Directions
- 19. Superconductivity in Iron Oxypnictide Induced by F-Doping
- 1. Background and Recent Progress in Layered Oxypnictides
- 2. Electronic Phase and Superconducting Mechanism in Layered Oxypnictides
- 3. Synthesis Procedures and Applications
- 4. Conclusions
- 18. Modification of Magnetic and Electronic Properties, in Particular Superconductivity, by Low Temperature Insertion of Fluorine into Oxides
- Part Six. Ionic Conductors
- 20. Ionic Conductivity of Nanocrystalline Metal Fluorides
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ionic Conduction in Solids
- 3. Fluoride Ion Conductors
- 4. Summary
- 21. Nonstoichiometric Single Crystals M1−xRxF2+x and R1−yMyF3−y (M =Ca, Sr, Ba: R=Rare Earth Elements) as Fluorine-Ionic Conductive Solid Electrolytes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Nonstoichiometric Phases With Fluorite- and Tysonite-Type Structures
- 3. Fluorine-Ion Transport in Nonstoichiometric Fluorides With CaF2- and LaF3-Structures
- 4. The Search for Fluoride Systems Involving FCSEs
- 5. Defect Structures of Nonstoichiometric M1−xRxF2+x and R1−yMyF3−y Crystals
- 6. Chemical Engineering Aspects of Research on Fluorine-Ionic Conductivity in M1−xRxF2+x and R1−yMyF3−y Crystals
- 7. Techniques of σdc Measurements in M1−xRxF2+x and R1−yMyF3−y Crystals
- 8. Experimental Studies of σdc in Fluorite-Like M1−xRxF2+x Single Crystals
- 9. Experimental Studies of σdc in Tysonite-Like R1−yMyF3−y Single Crystals
- 10. Conclusions
- 20. Ionic Conductivity of Nanocrystalline Metal Fluorides
- Index
Description
Photonic and Electronic Properties of Fluoride Materials: Progress in Fluorine Science, the first volume in this new Elsevier series, provides an overview of the important optical, magnetic, and non-linear properties of fluoride materials. Beginning with a brief review of relevant synthesis methods from single crystals to nanopowders, this volume offers valuable insight for inorganic chemistry and materials science researchers.
Edited and written by leaders in the field, this book explores the practical aspects of working with these materials, presenting a large number of examples from inorganic fluorides in which the type of bonding occurring between fluorine and transition metals (either d- or 4f-series) give rise to peculiar properties in many fundamental and applicative domains.
This one-of-a-kind resource also includes several chapters covering functional organic fluorides used in nano-electronics, in particular in liquid crystal devices, in organic light-emitting diodes, or in organic dyes for sensitized solar cells.
The book describes major advances and breakthroughs achieved by the use of fluoride materials in important domains such as superconductivity, luminescence, laser properties, multiferroism, transport properties, and more recently, in fluoro-perovskite for dye-sensitized solar cells and inorganic fluoride materials for NLO, and supports future development in these varied and key areas.
The book is edited by Alain Tressaud, past chair and founder of the CNRS French Fluorine Network. Each book in the collection includes the work of highly-respected volume editors and contributors from both academia and industry to bring valuable and varied content to this active field.
Key Features
- Provides unique coverage of the physical properties of fluoride materials for chemists and material scientists
- Begins with a brief review of relevant synthesis methods from single crystals to nanopowders
- Includes valuable information about functional organic fluorides used in nano-electronics, in particular in liquid crystal devices, in organic light-emitting diodes, or in organic dyes for sensitized solar cells
Readership
Researchers in inorganic chemistry and materials science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017951
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128016398
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Alain Tressaud Editor
Alain Tressaud is Emeritus Research Director at ICMCB-CNRS, Bordeaux University. He is President of the European Academy of Science in Brussels and member of several European academies. He founded and chaired the French Network on Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by CNRS, until 2008. He has received several awards, including the CEA Award of French Academy of Sciences (2008), the Fluorine Award of the American Chemical Society (2011), and the International Henri Moissan Prize (2013). His scientific interest covers various fields, including synthesis, physical chemical characterizations, applications in fluorine chemistry, solid state chemistry, and materials sciences. His work also deals with surface modification of materials and intercalation chemistry. Professor Tressaud’s scientific production includes more than 360 papers in international journals, 20 book chapter contributions, and 12 internationalized patents. He has also edited several books in his role as editor-in-chief of the series “Advances in Fluorine Science” (2006) and “Progress in Fluorine Science” (2016) with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICMCB-CNRS University of Bordeaux, Pessac Cedex, France
Kenneth R. Poeppelmeier Editor
Kenneth Poeppelmeier studied chemistry at the University of Missouri-Columbia from 1967 to 1971 (B.S. Chemistry). From 1971 to 1974, he was an Instructor in Chemistry at Samoa College in Western Samoa as a United States Peace Corps volunteer. He joined the research group of John Corbett at Iowa State University after leaving the Peace Corps and received his Ph.D. in 1978. He then joined the research staff of Exxon Research and Engineering Company, Corporate Research Science Laboratory, where he worked with John Longo and Allan Jacobson on the synthesis and characterization of mixed metal oxides and their application in heterogeneous catalysis. He joined the chemistry faculty of Northwestern University in 1984 where he is now the Charles E. and Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry and, currently, the Director of the Center for Catalysis and Surface Science (CCSS) at Northwestern University. He also serves as the Associate Division Director for Science in the Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division at Argonne National Laboratory. Professor Poeppelmeier has published over 300 research papers and supervised approximately 100 Ph.D. and PD students in the area of inorganic and solid state chemistry. Professor Poeppelmeier has been an associate editor for the American Chemical Society journal Inorganic Chemistry for over 20 years and has served on the editorial boards of several journals in his field, including the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, CHEMtracks, Chemistry of Materials, Journal of Solid State Chemistry, and Journal of Solid State Sciences. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) and has been a Lecturer for the National Science Council of Taiwan (1991), Natural Science Foundation of China (1999) and Chemistry Week in China ( 2004), Institut Universitaire de France Professor ( 2003), Visitantes Distinguidos Universid Complutenses Madrid (2009), and more recently was awarded a Visiting Professorship from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (2011).
Affiliations and Expertise
Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA