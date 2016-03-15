Photonic and Electronic Properties of Fluoride Materials

Kenneth Poeppelmeier studied chemistry at the University of Missouri-Columbia from 1967 to 1971 (B.S. Chemistry). From 1971 to 1974, he was an Instructor in Chemistry at Samoa College in Western Samoa as a United States Peace Corps volunteer. He joined the research group of John Corbett at Iowa State University after leaving the Peace Corps and received his Ph.D. in 1978. He then joined the research staff of Exxon Research and Engineering Company, Corporate Research Science Laboratory, where he worked with John Longo and Allan Jacobson on the synthesis and characterization of mixed metal oxides and their application in heterogeneous catalysis. He joined the chemistry faculty of Northwestern University in 1984 where he is now the Charles E. and Emma H. Morrison Professor of Chemistry and, currently, the Director of the Center for Catalysis and Surface Science (CCSS) at Northwestern University. He also serves as the Associate Division Director for Science in the Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division at Argonne National Laboratory. Professor Poeppelmeier has published over 300 research papers and supervised approximately 100 Ph.D. and PD students in the area of inorganic and solid state chemistry. Professor Poeppelmeier has been an associate editor for the American Chemical Society journal Inorganic Chemistry for over 20 years and has served on the editorial boards of several journals in his field, including the Journal of Alloys and Compounds, CHEMtracks, Chemistry of Materials, Journal of Solid State Chemistry, and Journal of Solid State Sciences. He is a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) and Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) and has been a Lecturer for the National Science Council of Taiwan (1991), Natural Science Foundation of China (1999) and Chemistry Week in China ( 2004), Institut Universitaire de France Professor ( 2003), Visitantes Distinguidos Universid Complutenses Madrid (2009), and more recently was awarded a Visiting Professorship from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (2011).