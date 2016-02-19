Photon, Beam and Plasma Assisted Processing, Volume 2

A selection of contents: The &dgr; doping layer: Electronic properties and device perspectives (F. Koch, A. Zrenner). Future very-large-scale integration technology (M. Hirose). High temperature superconducting ceramics (C.J. Humphreys, D.J. Eaglesham). Theoretical Aspects. A thermal description of the melting of c- and a-silicon under pulsed excimer lasers (S. de Unamuno, E. Fogarassy). Numerical simulation of temperature distributions in layered structures during laser processing (J. Levoska et al.). Deposition. Low temperature plasma enhanced CVD of highly conductive single crystalline and polycrystalline silicon materials (J. Nijs et al.). Delta-type doping profiles in silicon (I. Eisele). Synthesis of silicon carbide powders by a CW CO2 laser (F. Curcio et al.). Low temperature photon-controlled growth of thin films and multilayered structures (D.H. Lowndes et al.). Precursors for thin film oxides by photo-MOCVD (C. Trundle, C.J. Brierley). Microwave multipolar plasma for etching and deposition (R.R. Burke, C. Pomot). Semiconductor surface etching by halogens: fundamental steps (R.B. Jackman et al.). Doping. Laser assisted diffusion in GaAs from thin evaporated layers (B.J. Garcia et al.). Optimization of the parameters involved in the photochemical doping of Si with a pulsed ArF excimer laser (F. Foulon et al.). Laser doping of silicon: role of the surface status in the incorporation mechanism (G.G. Bentini et al.). Interstitial chromium behaviour in silicon during rapid thermal annealing (J. Zhu et al.). Annealing, Recrystallization, Ion Beam Mixing, Etc. Influence of DUV excimer laser radiation (&lgr; = 193 nm) on CMOS devices (K. Eden et al.). Microfocused ion beam applications in microelectronics (L.R. Harriott). Metal photodeposition and light-induced nucleation (J. Flicstein, J.E. Bourée). Chemical reactivity of the gaseous species in a plasma discharge in air: an acid-base study (J.L. Brisset et al.). Effect of rapid thermal processing on the intragrain properties of polysilicon as deduced from LBIC analysis (K. Masri et al.). Selective crystallization of silicon layers without seeding and capping layer (C. Stumpff, H. Sigmund). Ablation of metal particles by surface plasmon excitation with laser light (W. Hoheisel et al.). The &dgr; doping layer: Electronic properties and device perspectives (F. Koch, A. Zrenner). Future very-large-scale integration technology (M. Hirose). High temperature superconducting ceramics (C.J. Humphreys, D.J. Eaglesham). Author index. Subject index. A complete list of papers is available on request from the publisher.