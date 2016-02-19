Photogeology and Regional Mapping - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080120331, 9781483279596

Photogeology and Regional Mapping

1st Edition

Authors: J. A. E. Allum
Editors: Robert Maxwell
eBook ISBN: 9781483279596
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 124
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Photogeology and Regional Mapping covers the geological interpretation of aerial photographs, the compilation of the interpretations on to maps, the use of aerial photographs in the field, and the use of aerial photography for the production of the final geological map.
This book is organized into 10 chapters and starts with an introduction to the aerial photograph. The subsequent chapters deal with the properties of the aerial photograph, including the scale, parallax and their difference. These chapters also survey the process of stereoscopy, the stereoscopic vision, pseudoscopic vision, and setting up the aerial photographs. These topics are followed by discussions on interpretation of the aerial photographs encoded into a map. Other chapters describe the production of the photogeological map and field mapping with the use of aerial photographs. The last chapters consider the compilation of the encoded aerial photographs made into maps and the photogrammetry for geologists that explains the minor control plot, detail plotting, measurement of height differences using a stereometer. This book will be of value to geologists.

Table of Contents


List of Plates

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 The Aerial Photograph

How Aerial Photographs Are Taken

Errors in Flying

Various Uses of Aerial Photographs

Special Types of Aerial Photographs

Ordering of Aerial Photographs

Handling of Aerial Photographs

Print Laydowns and Mosaics

2 Some Geometrical Properties of Aerial Photographs

Scale

Parallax

Difference in Parallax

3 Stereoscopy

Stereoscopic Vision

Viewing Stereopairs without a Stereoscope

Pseudoscopic Vision

Vertical Exaggeration

Stereoscopes

Transference of Principal Points

Setting up the Aerial Photographs

Adjustment of Stereoscopes

4 Interpretation — General

Relief and Tone

Factors Affecting the Photographic Appearance of Rocks

Lineaments

Learning to Interpret

Photogeological Symbols

The Status of Photogeology

5 Interpretation — Structural

Bedding

Dip

Foliation

Folds

Faults

Joints

Lithological Boundaries

6 Interpretation — Lithological

Generalized Photogeological Legend

Sediments and Metasediments

Intrusive Rocks

Acid

Basic

Dykes

Extrusive Rocks

Basic

Permeation Gneisses

Autochthonous "Granites"

Superficial Cover

7 Production of the Photogeological Map

Annotation and Interpretation Techniques

Unmetamorphosed Areas

Regionally Metamorphosed Areas

The Photogeological Map

8 Field Mapping with Aerial Photograph

Equipment

Preparing the Traverse

Field Work

Field Annotations

Field Traverse

Final Synthesis of Geological Data

9 Compilation

Reliable Base Maps Available

Photographic Compilation

Unreliable Base Maps Available

No Base Maps Available

10 Photogrammetry for Geologists

Minor Control Plot

Subsidiary Control Points

Detail Plotting

Measurement of Height Differences

Use of Stereometer

Height Difference Formulae

Dip Formula

Contours and Form Lines

References

Recommended Reading

Index




Details

No. of pages:
124
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279596

About the Author

J. A. E. Allum

Affiliations and Expertise

Overseas Geological Surveys, British Solomon Islands

About the Editor

Robert Maxwell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.