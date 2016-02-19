Photogeology and Regional Mapping
1st Edition
Description
Photogeology and Regional Mapping covers the geological interpretation of aerial photographs, the compilation of the interpretations on to maps, the use of aerial photographs in the field, and the use of aerial photography for the production of the final geological map.
This book is organized into 10 chapters and starts with an introduction to the aerial photograph. The subsequent chapters deal with the properties of the aerial photograph, including the scale, parallax and their difference. These chapters also survey the process of stereoscopy, the stereoscopic vision, pseudoscopic vision, and setting up the aerial photographs. These topics are followed by discussions on interpretation of the aerial photographs encoded into a map. Other chapters describe the production of the photogeological map and field mapping with the use of aerial photographs. The last chapters consider the compilation of the encoded aerial photographs made into maps and the photogrammetry for geologists that explains the minor control plot, detail plotting, measurement of height differences using a stereometer. This book will be of value to geologists.
Table of Contents
List of Plates
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 The Aerial Photograph
How Aerial Photographs Are Taken
Errors in Flying
Various Uses of Aerial Photographs
Special Types of Aerial Photographs
Ordering of Aerial Photographs
Handling of Aerial Photographs
Print Laydowns and Mosaics
2 Some Geometrical Properties of Aerial Photographs
Scale
Parallax
Difference in Parallax
3 Stereoscopy
Stereoscopic Vision
Viewing Stereopairs without a Stereoscope
Pseudoscopic Vision
Vertical Exaggeration
Stereoscopes
Transference of Principal Points
Setting up the Aerial Photographs
Adjustment of Stereoscopes
4 Interpretation — General
Relief and Tone
Factors Affecting the Photographic Appearance of Rocks
Lineaments
Learning to Interpret
Photogeological Symbols
The Status of Photogeology
5 Interpretation — Structural
Bedding
Dip
Foliation
Folds
Faults
Joints
Lithological Boundaries
6 Interpretation — Lithological
Generalized Photogeological Legend
Sediments and Metasediments
Intrusive Rocks
Acid
Basic
Dykes
Extrusive Rocks
Basic
Permeation Gneisses
Autochthonous "Granites"
Superficial Cover
7 Production of the Photogeological Map
Annotation and Interpretation Techniques
Unmetamorphosed Areas
Regionally Metamorphosed Areas
The Photogeological Map
8 Field Mapping with Aerial Photograph
Equipment
Preparing the Traverse
Field Work
Field Annotations
Field Traverse
Final Synthesis of Geological Data
9 Compilation
Reliable Base Maps Available
Photographic Compilation
Unreliable Base Maps Available
No Base Maps Available
10 Photogrammetry for Geologists
Minor Control Plot
Subsidiary Control Points
Detail Plotting
Measurement of Height Differences
Use of Stereometer
Height Difference Formulae
Dip Formula
Contours and Form Lines
References
Recommended Reading
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279596
About the Author
J. A. E. Allum
Affiliations and Expertise
Overseas Geological Surveys, British Solomon Islands