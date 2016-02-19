Photoelectron Spectroscopy
1st Edition
Chemical and Analytical Aspects
Description
Photoelectron Spectroscopy provides an introduction to the principles of photoelectron spectroscopy, including its applications in structural and analytical chemistry. It deals with both X-ray and UV-photoelectron spectroscopy. This book begins with the basic principles of electron spectroscopy and describes the UV photoelectron spectrometers and X-ray photoelectron spectrometers. It then lists several factors influencing the appearance of the photoelectron spectra. This book concludes by describing other forms of electron spectroscopy and photoelectron techniques. Students and chemists who are looking for a readable introduction to photoelectron spectroscopy will find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Basic Principles
2. Factors Underlying Instrumentation and Their Bearing on the Interpretation of Results
Sources
(a) The Different Types of Sources
(b) Source Energies
(c) The Width of Photon Emission Lines
Sample Introduction
(a) UV-Photoelectron Spectrometers
(b) X-Ray Photoelectron Spectrometers
Energy Analysis of the Ejected Electrons, and Related Factors Affecting the Resolution
Electron Multipliers and Counting Equipment
References
3. Fundamental Factors Affecting the Appearance of a Spectrum
Factors Influencing The Shapes of Bands in the Spectra
General Points
(a) Spin-Orbit Coupling
(b) Vibrational Fine Structure
(c) Dissociation
(d) The Jahn-Teller Effect
(e) Exchange Splitting and Multiplet Splitting
Factors Influencing the Position of Bands in the Spectra
Examples of the Photoelectron Spectra of Simple Atoms and Molecules
(a) Rare Gases
(b) Nitrogen
(c) Water
Complicating Factors
Auger Effect and Autoionization
References
4. Interpretation of UV-Photoelectron Spectra
General Comments
Electronegativity and Inductive Effects
Mesomeric Effects
"Lone-Pair" Non-Bonding Orbitals and Interactions between Them
Interactions between π-Systems and Lone-Pair Orbitals
Haloacetylenes
Cis- and Trans-1,3,- Dichloropropene
Vinyl Halides
Substituted Benzenes
Heterocyclic Compounds
Steric Effects
The Perfluoro Effect
Correlations
Future Developments and Other Studies
Review of Other Studies
References
5. Structural Effects on Core Electron Binding Energies and X-Ray Photoelectron Spectra
Chemical Shifts
(a) General Comments
(b) Correlations of Chemical Shifts with Other Parameters
References
6. Analytical Applications
Introduction
Analysis By X-Ray PES (ESCA)
(a) Sample
(b) Calibration
Qualitative Analysis
Quantitative Analysis
(c) Application to the Study of Surfaces and Surface Layers
(d) Applications in Polymer Chemistry
UV-PES
(e) Introduction of Sample
(f) Calibration
(g) Qualitative Identification
(h) Mixtures
Quantitative Aspects
References
7. Other Forms of Electron Spectroscopy
Auger Electron Spectroscopy (AS)
Electron-Impact Energy-Loss Spectroscopy (EIS)
Ion Neutralization Spectroscopy (INS)
Angular Distributions of Photoelectrons
Other Photoelectron Techniques
References
Appendix 1. Inner-Shell Orbital Lonization Potentials for Atoms
Appendix 2. First Lonization Potentials of Atoms, cV
Appendix 3. Selected Approximate Orbital Lonization Potentials of Some Small Molecules, eV
Appendix 4. Selected Values of Inner-Shell Binding Energies Measured by Photoelectron Spectroscopy
Appendix 5. The Calculation of Partial Charges on Atoms in Molecules
Appendix 6. Probability of Auger Transition as a Function of Atomic Number
Index
Other Titles in the Series
