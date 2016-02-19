Photoelectron Spectroscopy provides an introduction to the principles of photoelectron spectroscopy, including its applications in structural and analytical chemistry. It deals with both X-ray and UV-photoelectron spectroscopy. This book begins with the basic principles of electron spectroscopy and describes the UV photoelectron spectrometers and X-ray photoelectron spectrometers. It then lists several factors influencing the appearance of the photoelectron spectra. This book concludes by describing other forms of electron spectroscopy and photoelectron techniques. Students and chemists who are looking for a readable introduction to photoelectron spectroscopy will find this book useful.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Basic Principles

2. Factors Underlying Instrumentation and Their Bearing on the Interpretation of Results

Sources

(a) The Different Types of Sources

(b) Source Energies

(c) The Width of Photon Emission Lines

Sample Introduction

(a) UV-Photoelectron Spectrometers

(b) X-Ray Photoelectron Spectrometers

Energy Analysis of the Ejected Electrons, and Related Factors Affecting the Resolution

Electron Multipliers and Counting Equipment

References

3. Fundamental Factors Affecting the Appearance of a Spectrum

Factors Influencing The Shapes of Bands in the Spectra

General Points

(a) Spin-Orbit Coupling

(b) Vibrational Fine Structure

(c) Dissociation

(d) The Jahn-Teller Effect

(e) Exchange Splitting and Multiplet Splitting

Factors Influencing the Position of Bands in the Spectra

Examples of the Photoelectron Spectra of Simple Atoms and Molecules

(a) Rare Gases

(b) Nitrogen

(c) Water

Complicating Factors

Auger Effect and Autoionization

References

4. Interpretation of UV-Photoelectron Spectra

General Comments

Electronegativity and Inductive Effects

Mesomeric Effects

"Lone-Pair" Non-Bonding Orbitals and Interactions between Them

Interactions between π-Systems and Lone-Pair Orbitals

Haloacetylenes

Cis- and Trans-1,3,- Dichloropropene

Vinyl Halides

Substituted Benzenes

Heterocyclic Compounds

Steric Effects

The Perfluoro Effect

Correlations

Future Developments and Other Studies

Review of Other Studies

References

5. Structural Effects on Core Electron Binding Energies and X-Ray Photoelectron Spectra

Chemical Shifts

(a) General Comments

(b) Correlations of Chemical Shifts with Other Parameters

References

6. Analytical Applications

Introduction

Analysis By X-Ray PES (ESCA)

(a) Sample

(b) Calibration

Qualitative Analysis

Quantitative Analysis

(c) Application to the Study of Surfaces and Surface Layers

(d) Applications in Polymer Chemistry

UV-PES

(e) Introduction of Sample

(f) Calibration

(g) Qualitative Identification

(h) Mixtures

Quantitative Aspects

References

7. Other Forms of Electron Spectroscopy

Auger Electron Spectroscopy (AS)

Electron-Impact Energy-Loss Spectroscopy (EIS)

Ion Neutralization Spectroscopy (INS)

Angular Distributions of Photoelectrons

Other Photoelectron Techniques

References

Appendix 1. Inner-Shell Orbital Lonization Potentials for Atoms

Appendix 2. First Lonization Potentials of Atoms, cV

Appendix 3. Selected Approximate Orbital Lonization Potentials of Some Small Molecules, eV

Appendix 4. Selected Values of Inner-Shell Binding Energies Measured by Photoelectron Spectroscopy

Appendix 5. The Calculation of Partial Charges on Atoms in Molecules

Appendix 6. Probability of Auger Transition as a Function of Atomic Number

Index

