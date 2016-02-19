Photoelasticity
1st Edition
The Selected Scientific Papers of M.M. Frocht
Description
Photoelasticity presents the development of photoelasticity. This book discusses the principle of optical equivalence of stressed isotropic bodies.
Organized into 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the progress in three-dimensional photoelasticity. This text then summarizes the approximate theoretical analysis by the strain-energy technique and derives the basic equations for the evaluation of P and Q by graphical integration. Other chapters consider the importance of stress concentrations in the domain of strength of materials, particularly where fatigue is present. This book discusses a well the various instructive fractures and indicates that the strength of bakelite is determined by the maximum tensile stresses as computed by advanced methods of stress analysis. The final chapter deals with the two fundamental problems in three-dimensional photoplasticity and explains the general stress-optic law under plastic flow without unloading.
This book is a valuable resource for designers as well as mechanical and civil engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Vita
Biographic Sketch
Publications
Paper 1 The Growth and Present State of Photoelasticity
Paper 2. Recent Advances in Photoelasticity and an Investigation of the Stress Distribution in Square Blocks Subjected to Diagonal Compression
Paper 3. Photoelastic Studies in Stress Concentration
Paper 4. The Behavior of a Brittle Material at Failure
Paper 5. The Place of Photoelasticity in the Analysis of Statically Indeterminate Structures
Paper 6. Photoelastic Analysis of Vierendeel Trusses
Paper 7. Isopachic Stress Patterns
Paper 8. Stress-Concentration Factors Around a Central Circular Hole in a Plate Loaded Through a Pin in the Hole
Paper 9. Studies in Three-dimensional Photoelasticity—Stresses in Bent Circular Shafts with Transverse Holes: Correlation with Results from Fatigue and Strain Measurements
Paper 10. Equivalence of Photoelastic Scattering Patterns and Membrane Contours for Torsion
Paper 11. Factors of Stress Concentration for Slotted Bars in Tension and Bending
Paper 12. Factors of Stress Concentration in Bars with Deep Sharp Grooves and Fillets in Tension
Paper 13. Stress-Concentration Factors for Single Notch in Flat Bar in Pure and Central Bending
Paper 14. A Special Investigation to Develop a General Method for Three-dimensional Photoelastic Stress Analysis
Paper 15. The Use of Photometric Devices in the Solution of the General Three-dimensional Photoelastic Problem
Paper 16. Further Work on the General Three-dimensional Photoelastic Problem
Paper 17. Studies in Dynamic Photoelasticity
Paper 18. A Photoelastic Study of Maximum Tensile Stresses in Simply Supported Short Beams Under Central Transverse Impact
Paper 19. A Non-destructive Method for Three-dimensional Photoelasticity
Paper 20. Studies in Photoplasticity9
Paper 21. Factors of Stress Concentration Due to Elliptical Fillets
Paper 22. On the Photoelastic Separation of Principal Stresses Under Dynamic Conditions by Oblique Incidence
Paper 23. On the Meaning of Isoclinic Parameters in the Plastic State in Cellulose Nitrate
Paper 24. A Three-dimensional Photoelastic Study of Interior Stresses in the Head of a Railroad Rail in the Region Under a Wheel
Paper 25. Scattered Light in Photoelasticity—Basic Equipment and Techniques
Paper 26. A Three-dimensional Photoelastic Investigation of a Propeller Blade Retention
Paper 27. Investigation of a Propeller Blade Retention; Appendix, Supplementary Investigation of Contact Stresses
Paper 28. Further Work on Plane Elastoplastic Stress Distributions
Paper 29. An Experimental Study of the Laws of Double Refraction in the Plastic State in Cellulose Nitrate—Foundations for Three-dimensional Photoplasticity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 492
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158549