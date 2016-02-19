Photoelasticity presents the development of photoelasticity. This book discusses the principle of optical equivalence of stressed isotropic bodies. Organized into 29 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the progress in three-dimensional photoelasticity. This text then summarizes the approximate theoretical analysis by the strain-energy technique and derives the basic equations for the evaluation of P and Q by graphical integration. Other chapters consider the importance of stress concentrations in the domain of strength of materials, particularly where fatigue is present. This book discusses a well the various instructive fractures and indicates that the strength of bakelite is determined by the maximum tensile stresses as computed by advanced methods of stress analysis. The final chapter deals with the two fundamental problems in three-dimensional photoplasticity and explains the general stress-optic law under plastic flow without unloading. This book is a valuable resource for designers as well as mechanical and civil engineers.

Table of Contents



Preface

Vita

Biographic Sketch

Publications

Paper 1 The Growth and Present State of Photoelasticity

Paper 2. Recent Advances in Photoelasticity and an Investigation of the Stress Distribution in Square Blocks Subjected to Diagonal Compression

Paper 3. Photoelastic Studies in Stress Concentration

Paper 4. The Behavior of a Brittle Material at Failure

Paper 5. The Place of Photoelasticity in the Analysis of Statically Indeterminate Structures

Paper 6. Photoelastic Analysis of Vierendeel Trusses

Paper 7. Isopachic Stress Patterns

Paper 8. Stress-Concentration Factors Around a Central Circular Hole in a Plate Loaded Through a Pin in the Hole

Paper 9. Studies in Three-dimensional Photoelasticity—Stresses in Bent Circular Shafts with Transverse Holes: Correlation with Results from Fatigue and Strain Measurements

Paper 10. Equivalence of Photoelastic Scattering Patterns and Membrane Contours for Torsion

Paper 11. Factors of Stress Concentration for Slotted Bars in Tension and Bending

Paper 12. Factors of Stress Concentration in Bars with Deep Sharp Grooves and Fillets in Tension

Paper 13. Stress-Concentration Factors for Single Notch in Flat Bar in Pure and Central Bending

Paper 14. A Special Investigation to Develop a General Method for Three-dimensional Photoelastic Stress Analysis

Paper 15. The Use of Photometric Devices in the Solution of the General Three-dimensional Photoelastic Problem

Paper 16. Further Work on the General Three-dimensional Photoelastic Problem

Paper 17. Studies in Dynamic Photoelasticity

Paper 18. A Photoelastic Study of Maximum Tensile Stresses in Simply Supported Short Beams Under Central Transverse Impact

Paper 19. A Non-destructive Method for Three-dimensional Photoelasticity

Paper 20. Studies in Photoplasticity9

Paper 21. Factors of Stress Concentration Due to Elliptical Fillets

Paper 22. On the Photoelastic Separation of Principal Stresses Under Dynamic Conditions by Oblique Incidence

Paper 23. On the Meaning of Isoclinic Parameters in the Plastic State in Cellulose Nitrate

Paper 24. A Three-dimensional Photoelastic Study of Interior Stresses in the Head of a Railroad Rail in the Region Under a Wheel

Paper 25. Scattered Light in Photoelasticity—Basic Equipment and Techniques

Paper 26. A Three-dimensional Photoelastic Investigation of a Propeller Blade Retention

Paper 27. Investigation of a Propeller Blade Retention; Appendix, Supplementary Investigation of Contact Stresses

Paper 28. Further Work on Plane Elastoplastic Stress Distributions

Paper 29. An Experimental Study of the Laws of Double Refraction in the Plastic State in Cellulose Nitrate—Foundations for Three-dimensional Photoplasticity