Photodermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 32-3

Dr Henry Lim, renown for expertise and research in photodermatology leads this issue of Dermatologic Clinics. Photodermatology in this issue addresses dermatoses brought on or accelerated by light as well as light forms for dermatology therapies. Photodermatology is used to diagnosis and treat many common conditions that bring patients to the dermatologist. Topics include: Introduction to photobiology; Evaluation of patients with photodermatologic conditions; Photoimmunology; Photoaging; Photocarcinogenesis; Polymorphous Light Eruption (PMLE); Actinic Prurigo; Hydroa vacciniforme and solar urticaria; Chronic actinic dermatitis; drug-induced photosensitivity; Cutaneous porphyrias; Photoaggravated dermatoses; Ultraviolet (UV) based therapy; Photodynamic therapy; Photoprotection. Dr Lim works with one his residents, So Yeon Paek, as his co-Editor on this issue.





"On the whole, the book is very informative and nice to read. It is highly recommended to both clinicians and researchers who are interested in the field of photodermatology."

Reviewed by: Department of Dermatology, Uppsala University Hospital on behalf of the Acta Dermato-Venereologica journal, Nov 2014