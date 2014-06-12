Photodermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 32-3
1st Edition
Description
Dr Henry Lim, renown for expertise and research in photodermatology leads this issue of Dermatologic Clinics. Photodermatology in this issue addresses dermatoses brought on or accelerated by light as well as light forms for dermatology therapies. Photodermatology is used to diagnosis and treat many common conditions that bring patients to the dermatologist. Topics include: Introduction to photobiology; Evaluation of patients with photodermatologic conditions; Photoimmunology; Photoaging; Photocarcinogenesis; Polymorphous Light Eruption (PMLE); Actinic Prurigo; Hydroa vacciniforme and solar urticaria; Chronic actinic dermatitis; drug-induced photosensitivity; Cutaneous porphyrias; Photoaggravated dermatoses; Ultraviolet (UV) based therapy; Photodynamic therapy; Photoprotection. Dr Lim works with one his residents, So Yeon Paek, as his co-Editor on this issue.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 12th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311809
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323311625
Reviews
"The index is detailed and comprehensive and the chapters are well structured. The synopsis of the chapters in the content list and the key points and summaries in most chapters are helpful and facilitate the reading.
On the whole, the book is very informative and nice to read. It is highly recommended to both clinicians and researchers who are interested in the field of photodermatology."
Reviewed by: Department of Dermatology, Uppsala University Hospital Date: Nov 2014
About the Authors
Henry Lim Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman and C. S. Livingood Chair, Department of Dermatology, Henry Ford Hospital; Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, Henry Ford Health System