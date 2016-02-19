Photochemistry – 6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080212012, 9781483156231

Photochemistry – 6

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the Sixth International Symposium on Photochemistry, Aix-En-Provence, France, 19-23 July, 1976

Editors: A. Gilbert
eBook ISBN: 9781483156231
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 181
Description

Photochemistry — 6 is a collection of plenary lectures presented at the Sixth International Symposium on Photochemistry held in Aix-en-Provence, France, on July 19-23, 1976. Contributors focus on the photochemistry of a variety of compounds and substances, including bichromophoric compounds, heterocycles, and metal carbonyls. The results of photochemical studies of visual pigments are also presented. This book is comprised of 14 chapters and opens with a review of the state of the art of ab initio quantum-mechanical calculations for polyatomic molecules, with particular reference to predictions of interest to photochemists. The major areas discussed are spectral predictions, substituent effects on energy gaps, and potential energy surfaces. The following chapters explore energy transfer and molecular mobility in polymer photochemistry; the photochemistry of polyenes and aromatic-N-ylides; cis-trans isomerization in the photochemistry of vision; and aromatic aldehyde-leuco dye photoxidation. The electrochemical boundaries for the photochemistry of spectrally sensitized silver halide emulsions are also examined, along with the photochemistry of organic chromophores incorporated into fatty acid monolayers. This monograph will be of interest to chemists in general and photochemists in particular.

Table of Contents


What Can Photochemists Expect from Ab Initio Calculations Now and in the near Future?

Photochemistry of Bichromophoric Compounds: Scope and Expectations

Studies of Energy Transfer and Molecular Mobility in Polymer Photochemistry

Misleading Sigmas and Neglected Geometries: the Effects of

Methyl Substitution on Rates of Triplet State Hydrogen Abstraction by the Benzoyl Group

Matrix Photochemistry of Tetal Carbonyls

Photochemical and Thermal Reactions of Some Heterocycles Containing C = N—O or N = C—O Group

The Photochemistry of Aromatic-N-Ylides. Rearrangement and Fragmentation Patterns

Photochemistry of Polyenes. Control by Orbital Symmetry and Ground State Conformations?

Photochemical Studies of Visual Pigments

Cis-trans Isomerization in the Photochemistry of Vision

Aromatic Aldehyde-Leuco Dye Photoxidation

A Review of the Electrochemical Boundaries for the Photochemistry of Spectrally Sensitized Silver Halide Emulsions

Photochemistry of Organic Chromophores Incorporated into Fatty Acid Monolayers

Recent Mechanistic and Exploratory Organic Photochemistry

A. Gilbert

