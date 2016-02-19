Photochemical Processes in Organized Molecular Systems
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Chapter I: Photoinduced Electron and Energy Transfer Processes. Ultrafast laser photolysis investigations on the photoinduced electron transfer and dynamics of transient ion pairs (N. Mataga). Dynamics of photoinduced electron transfer in solution (I.R. Gould, R.H. Young and S. Farid). Control of electron transfer rates by motions of atoms and molecules (J.R. Miller). Fluorescence probes based on adiabatic photochemical reactions (W. Rettig, R. Fritz and J. Springer). Multicomponent fluorescence decay analysis in intramolecular excimer formation with dipyrenylalkanes (K.A. Zachariasse et al). Excitation hopping between two identical chromophores attached to both ends of alkanes (T. Ikeda, B. Lee and S. Tazuke). Picosecond dynamics of dyes in heterogeneous environments (K. Yoshihara and K. Kemnitz). Chapter II: Photoredox Reactions in Solution Intramolecular, photochemical electron and energy transfer (T.J. Meyer). Intramolecular electron transfer and energy transfer in bimetalated compounds (T. Ohno, K. Nozaki and M.-A. Haga). Solvent effect on electron-transfer quenching of *Ru(bpy)32+ (H.-B. Kim, N. Kitamura and S. Tazuke). Photosensitized reactions by [Re(bpy)(CO)3X] (C. Pac et al). Magnetic field effects on photoinduced electron transfer and the succeeding processes in organized molecular assemblies (T. Matsuo et al). Highly specific isomerization of aromatic olefin radical cations produced by photosensitized electron transfer (K. Tokumaru et al). Photoinduced single electron transfer fragmentation and cyclization reactions. Medium and interfacial effects (D.G. Whitten et al). Chapter III: Photochemistry in Organized Molecular Systems. Luminescence spectrosocpy and polymer chemistry (F.C. De Schryver). Fluorescence studies of hydrophobic polymers in water: phase transitions in aqueous poly-(N-Isopropylacrylamide) solutions (F.M. Winnik). Polymer diffusion in latex films (M.A. Winnik, Y. Wang and C.-L. Zhao). Steady state intrinsic fluorescence studies of block copolymer micelles (D.A. Ylitalo, A.S. Yeung and C.W. Frank). Interfacial characteristics of doped polymer films: total internal reflection fluorescence spectroscopic study (A. Itaya and H. Masuhara). Energy transfer and migration in polymer LB films (M. Yamamoto, S. Ito and S. Ohmori). Regulation of liquid crystalline alignment change by photochromic molecular films (K. Ichimura). Synthetic design of liquid crystals for directional electron transport (M.A. Fox and H.-L. Pan). Diffuse reflectance laser photolysis of adsorbed molecules (F. Wilkinson and R. Beer). Chapter IV: Toward Integrated Molecular Systems. Photochromism of diarylethenes with heterocyclic rings (M. Irie). Photo-induced and electrochemical redox molecular systems (T. Shimidzu et al). Information storage using photoelectrochemical hybrid systems (Z.F. Liu, K. Hashimoto and A. Fujishima). Electroluminescence in organic thin films (T. Tsutsui, C. Adachi and S. Saito). Electron-phonon interaction in photochemical hole burning in porphyrin-polymer systems (K. Horie). Photo-electric conversion with Langmuir-Blodgett films (M. Fujihira). Fractals and excitation transfer in molecular assemblies (I. Yamazaki, N. Tamai and T. Yamazaki). Microphotoconversion: exploratory chemistry by laser and microfabrication (H. Masuhara). Micrometer photochemical dynamics in organized molecular systems (N. Kitamura and H. Masuhara). Appendix. Author index. Subject index.
Photochemical processes form the basis of life. Energy transfer through photons also underlies a wide range of phenomena ranging from the motion of atoms and molecules to the assembly of systems of molecules, such as polymers, Langmuir-Blodgett films and even liquid crystals.
Photochemical Processes in Organized Molecular Systems provides an overview of recent photochemical investigations of systems of molecules. The book is divided into four parts: the first two deal with current progress on the understanding of photoinduced chemical processes, the third and fourth chapter deal with the photochemistry of organized molecular systems including polymers, micelles and liquid crystals.
This book should be studied by all who want to know more about this promising field of photochemical research, and about the fascinating processes that light can bring about.
- 552
- English
- © North Holland 1991
- 21st August 1991
- North Holland
- 9780444598806
K. Honda Editor
Tokyo Institute of Polytechnics, Tokyo, Japan