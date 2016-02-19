Photochemical processes form the basis of life. Energy transfer through photons also underlies a wide range of phenomena ranging from the motion of atoms and molecules to the assembly of systems of molecules, such as polymers, Langmuir-Blodgett films and even liquid crystals.

Photochemical Processes in Organized Molecular Systems provides an overview of recent photochemical investigations of systems of molecules. The book is divided into four parts: the first two deal with current progress on the understanding of photoinduced chemical processes, the third and fourth chapter deal with the photochemistry of organized molecular systems including polymers, micelles and liquid crystals.

This book should be studied by all who want to know more about this promising field of photochemical research, and about the fascinating processes that light can bring about.