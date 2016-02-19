Photochemical Conversion and Storage of Solar Energy contains the proceedings of the Third International Conference on Photochemical Conversion and Storage of Solar Energy held in Boulder, Colorado, on August 3-8, 1980. The papers review the state of the art in the areas of photochemistry and photoelectrochemistry in the context of solar energy conversion and storage. Topics covered include photosynthetic quantum conversion; biomimetic systems for solar energy conversion; and photochemical electron transfer reactions in homogeneous solutions. This volume is comprised of 11 chapters and begins by describing an artificial photosynthetic system that can capture solar quanta and convert them into a stable chemical form. The discussion then turns to biomimetic approaches to solar energy conversion; fluorescent concentrators for photovoltaic cells; requirements for homogeneous photoredox chemistry in inorganic systems; and the use of inorganic components coupled with catalysts in heterogeneous assemblies for photochemical water splitting. The following chapters focus on photogalvanic cells, electrochemical photovoltaic cells, and photoelectrosynthetic reactions at the semiconductor-electrolyte interface. The final chapter examines the thermodynamic limits on photoconversion and storage of solar energy. This monograph will be of interest to chemists and other scientists concerned with the photochemical aspects of solar energy conversion and storage.