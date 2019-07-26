Photobiomodulation in the Brain
1st Edition
Low-Level Laser (Light) Therapy in Neurology and Neuroscience
Description
Photobiomodulation in the Brain: Low-Level Laser (Light) Therapy in Neurology and Neuroscience presents the fundamentals of photobiomodulation and the diversity of applications in which light can be implemented in the brain. It will serve as a reference for future research in the area, providing the basic foundations readers need to understand photobiomodulation’s science-based evidence, practical applications and related adaptations to specific therapeutic interventions. The book covers the mechanisms of action of photobiomodulation to the brain, and includes chapters describing the pre-clinical studies and clinical trials that have been undertaken for diverse brain disorders, including traumatic events, degenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.
Key Features
- Provides a much-needed reference on photobiomodulation with an unprecedented focus on the brain and its disorders
- Features a body of world-renowned editors and chapter authors that promote research, policy and funding
- Discusses the recent and rapid accumulation of literature in this area of research and the shift towards the use of non-invasive techniques in therapy
Readership
Neuroscientists/neurologists, gerontologists, psychiatrists
Table of Contents
- What is PBM?
2. Theoretical Neuroscience
3. PBM on cultures neurons
4. Photobiomodulation on cultured cortical neurons
5. Cochlear cells & hearing
6. Safety and Penetration of Light into the Brain
7. Near-Infrared Photonic Energy Penetration – Principles and Practice
8. Mechanisms of photobiomodulation in the brain
9. PBM for stroke in animal models
10. PBM stroke
11. Systemic PBM for pre-conditioning
12. Photobiomodulation for TBI in mouse models
13. Photobiomodulation and mitochondria for TBI in mouse models
14. Photobiomodulation for Depression in Animal Models
15. Alzheimer's animal models
16. PBM on bone marrow in animal models
17. PBM for Parkinson's in animal models
18. Effects of near-infrared low-level laser on neuronal excitability
19. PBM for MS in animal models
20. Photobiomodulation effects on neuronal and behavioural deficits in Hepatic Encephalopathy
21. PBM in Retinal Injury and Disease
22. PBM for pain in animal models
23. The challenge of translating PBM from animals to humans for acute ischemic strok
24. PBM for TBI
25. Clinical studies with tPBM
26. Photobiomodulation as a potential therapeutic intervention in Traumatic Brain Injury: Evidence from animal models and clinical trials
27. Advanced Neuroimaging Methods for Assessing Light Therapy
28. Clinical chronic TBI
29. Clinical Alzheimer's
30. EEG and electrophysiology
31. PBM for mild cognitive impairment
32. Clinical Alzheimer's
33. PBM for parkinson's
34. Blood flow in edlerly
35. PBM for depression
36. Laser Acupuncture and the Brain
37. PTSD cormorbid conditions
38. Trascatheter Intracerebral Photobiomodulation (PBM) in Ischemic and Degenerative Brain Defects: Clinical Studies
39. Trascatheter Intracerebral Photobiomodulation (PBM) in Ischemic Brain Defects: Clinical Studies (Part 2)
40. Russian Low Level Laser Therapy Techniques for Brain Disorders
41. Laser Treatment of Central Nervous System Injuries: An Update and Prospects
42. Photobiomodulation Treatment for Brain Disorders (PTSD and Dementia)
43. What we don't know and what the future holds
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128153055
About the Editor
Michael Hamblin
Michael R Hamblin Ph.D. is a Principal Investigator at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, an Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School and is a member of the affiliated faculty of the Harvard-MIT Division of Health Science and Technology. He was trained as a synthetic organic chemist and received his PhD from Trent University in England. His research interests lie in the areas of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for infections, cancer, and heart disease and in low-level light therapy (LLLT) for wound healing, arthritis, traumatic brain injury and hair-regrowth. He directs a laboratory of around a sixteen post-doctoral fellows, visiting scientists and graduate students. His research program is supported by NIH, CDMRP, USAFOSR and CIMIT among other funding agencies. He has published 252 peer-reviewed articles, over 150 conference proceedings, book chapters and International abstracts and holds 8 patents. He is Associate Editor for 7 journals, on the editorial board of a further 12 journals and serves on NIH Study Sections. For the past 9 years Dr Hamblin has chaired an annual conference at SPIE Photonics West entitled "Mechanisms for low level light therapy" and he has edited the 9 proceedings volumes together with four other major textbooks on PDT and photomedicine. He has several other book projects in progress at various stages of completion. In 2011 Dr Hamblin was honored by election as a Fellow of SPIE.
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Ying-Ying Huang
Dr. Huang is an instructor at Harvard University. She completed her dermatology residency at Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, China and her postdoctoral work at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine in Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. She has years of experience in drug screening in vitro and in vivo cancer therapies and maintains research in clinical dermatology.
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA