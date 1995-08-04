Photobiology
1st Edition
Description
Photobiology integrates a wide variety of scientific disciplines. As more people become aware of the many ways light interacts with chemical and biological systems, the need for a concise treatment of photobiology has become more critical. Kohen et al. Have written just such a book, intended both as a textbook and as a reference. The authors begin by providing a brief description of the nature of light, how it affects matter, and the means and methods of measuring it. A major section of the book is devoted to how light influences living systems, including discussions of photosynthesis, bioluminescence, regulatory mechanisms, and visual transduction of light. The last half of the book is devoted to the biomedical aspects of light, including photoimmunology, photoallergic reactions and other forms of light sensitivity, the optical properties of skin, and various ways that light can be used in therapy treatments. Useful to photobiologists as a comprehensive overview, this book should also appeal to biomedical researchers and advanced students of photobiology.
Readership
AUDIENCE: Advanced undergraduates and graduates students typically in medical programs although some classes are found in chemistry and physics departments as well as molecular and cellular biology departments.
Table of Contents
Introducing Light: The Nature of Light. Pathways of Molecular Excitation and Deactivation. Spectroscopy and Instrumentation. Light and Biological Systems: From Photosynthesis to Photochemistry. Photochemistry of Biological Molecules. Bioluminescense. Environmental Photobiology (With an Appendix). Marine Photobiology. Photosynthesis. Photoregulatory Mechanisms. Molecular Mechanisms of Visual Transduction. Light and Health: Biological Effects of Solar Ultraviolet Radiation. Optical Properties of Skin. Photocarcinogenesis. Photoimmunology. Photosensitive, Photallergic, Anf Light-Aggravated (Photo-Kroebner) Photodermatoses. Phototherapy. Photochemotherapy. Photodynamic. Phototherapy (PDT). Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 506
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 4th August 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538822
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124177550
About the Author
Elli Kohen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Miami, Florida, U.S.A.
Rene Santus
Affiliations and Expertise
Museum National d"historie Naturelle, Paris, France
Joseph Hirschberg
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Miami, Florida, U.S.A.