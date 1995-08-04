Photobiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124177550, 9780080538822

Photobiology

1st Edition

Authors: Elli Kohen Rene Santus Joseph Hirschberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080538822
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124177550
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th August 1995
Page Count: 506
Description

Photobiology integrates a wide variety of scientific disciplines. As more people become aware of the many ways light interacts with chemical and biological systems, the need for a concise treatment of photobiology has become more critical. Kohen et al. Have written just such a book, intended both as a textbook and as a reference. The authors begin by providing a brief description of the nature of light, how it affects matter, and the means and methods of measuring it. A major section of the book is devoted to how light influences living systems, including discussions of photosynthesis, bioluminescence, regulatory mechanisms, and visual transduction of light. The last half of the book is devoted to the biomedical aspects of light, including photoimmunology, photoallergic reactions and other forms of light sensitivity, the optical properties of skin, and various ways that light can be used in therapy treatments. Useful to photobiologists as a comprehensive overview, this book should also appeal to biomedical researchers and advanced students of photobiology.

Readership

AUDIENCE: Advanced undergraduates and graduates students typically in medical programs although some classes are found in chemistry and physics departments as well as molecular and cellular biology departments.

Table of Contents

Introducing Light: The Nature of Light. Pathways of Molecular Excitation and Deactivation. Spectroscopy and Instrumentation. Light and Biological Systems: From Photosynthesis to Photochemistry. Photochemistry of Biological Molecules. Bioluminescense. Environmental Photobiology (With an Appendix). Marine Photobiology. Photosynthesis. Photoregulatory Mechanisms. Molecular Mechanisms of Visual Transduction. Light and Health: Biological Effects of Solar Ultraviolet Radiation. Optical Properties of Skin. Photocarcinogenesis. Photoimmunology. Photosensitive, Photallergic, Anf Light-Aggravated (Photo-Kroebner) Photodermatoses. Phototherapy. Photochemotherapy. Photodynamic. Phototherapy (PDT). Subject Index.

Details

No. of pages:
506
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538822
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124177550

About the Author

Elli Kohen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miami, Florida, U.S.A.

Rene Santus

Affiliations and Expertise

Museum National d"historie Naturelle, Paris, France

Joseph Hirschberg

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Miami, Florida, U.S.A.

