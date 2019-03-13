Photoactive Inorganic Nanoparticles
1st Edition
Surface Composition and Nanosystem Functionality
Table of Contents
- Basic Aspects of Surface Chemistry at the Nanoscale
2. Modelling the Surface Reactivity of Inorganic Nanoparticles
3. Nanoparticles Capped with Macrocycles as Platforms and Hosts
4. Nanoparticles Capped with Functional Polymers
5. Nanoparticles Covered with a Functional Inorganic Shell
6. Nanoparticles within Functional Frameworks
7. Nanoparticles Capped with Functional Complexes
Description
Nanoparticles are usually designed for specific applications and selection of the most convenient capping can be a complex task, but is crucial for successful design. In this volume, the authors discuss the selection of functional cappings to coat nanoparticles in a range of different applications.
The opening chapter provides an understanding of basic aspects of surface chemistry at the nanoscale. Each following chapter covers a particular kind of capping, beginning with a basic introduction and describing characteristics such as structure, functionality, solubility, (photo)physics, and toxicity. Special emphasis is placed on how important these specific features are in the preparation of smart nanomaterials. In-depth explanations and examples are then presented, highlighting the latest results and cutting-edge research carried out with the selected capping according to the kind of nanoparticle employed (such as rare-earth doped, semiconducting, and metallic). An additional chapter focusses on computational techniques for modelling nanosurfaces.
Photoactive Inorganic Nanoparticles: Surface Composition and its Role in Nanosystem Functionality will be a valuable working resource for graduate students, researchers, and industry R&D professionals working in the field of applied nanomaterials.
Key Features
- Aids selection of the best functional cappings for particular applications
- Covers a broad range of application areas, including medical, biological and materials science
- Provides material on computational techniques for modeling nanosurfaces
Readership
Graduate students and researchers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 284
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 13th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128145326
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128145319
About the Editors
Julia Pérez Prieto Editor
Julia Pérez Prieto is Full Professor of Organic Chemistry and Head of the Photochemistry Reactivity Group at the Molecular Science Institute of the University of Valencia. Her research is focused on the design, synthesis, and study of the photophysical properties of functional inorganic nanoparticles dispersible in organic or aqueous solvents. She has authored over 150 papers in the field of photochemistry, chemical reactivity, and nanomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Organic Chemistry and Head of the Photochemistry Reactivity Group, Molecular Science Institute, University of Valencia
María González Béjar Editor
María González Béjar is a Researcher at the Molecular Science Institute of the University of Valencia. She earned her PhD in 2007 and has worked in several postdoctoral positions since, contributing to key areas of photochemistry (mechanisms and photosynthetic processes) and nanomaterials and their applications (antenna/transmitter effect, sensors and catalysis).
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Molecular Science Institute, University of Valencia