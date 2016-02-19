Phospholipids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444804273, 9780080860626

Phospholipids, Volume 4

1st Edition

Series Editors: J.N. Hawthorne G. B. Ansell
eBook ISBN: 9780080860626
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 483
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
200.00
170.00
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The book discusses the essential chemistry of phospholipids along with an account of the metabolism. The phospholipases and phospholipase A2 is explained since its structure and the mechanism of its action have been investigated in greater detail than any other phospholipid metabolising enzyme. The increasingly important topic of phospholipid exchange proteins is also treated. Furthermore, since the use of biochemically defined mutants shows great promise for the better understanding of phospholipid biosynthesis and function, the book also discusses genetic control of the enzymes involved.

Details

No. of pages:
483
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080860626

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

J.N. Hawthorne Series Editor

G. B. Ansell Series Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.