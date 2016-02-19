Phospholipases, Volume 197

Phospholipase Assays, Kinetics, and Substrates:

L.J. Reynolds, W.N. Washburn, R.A. Deems, and E.A. Dennis, Assay Strategies and Methods for Phospholipases.

P. Elsbach and J. Weiss, Utilization of Labeled Escherichia coli as Phospholipase Substrate.

M.F. Roberts, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy to Follow Phospholipase Kinetics and Products.

S. Ransac, H. Moreau, C. Rivi~abere, and R. Verger, Monolayer Techniques for Studying Phospholipase Kinetics.

L. Yu and E.A. Dennis, Thio-Based Phospholipase Assay.

W. Cho and F.J. K~aaezdy, Chromogenic Substrates and Assay of Phospholipases A2.

M.S. Jurkowitz-Alexander, Y. Hirashima, and L.A. Horrocks, Coupled Enzyme Assays for Phospholipase Activities with Plasmalogen Substrates.

H.S. Hendrickson, Phospholipase A2 Assays with Fluorophore-Labeled Lipid Substrates.

M.F. Roberts, Assays of Phospholipases on Short-Chain Phospholipids.

M.K. Jain and M.H. Gelb, Phospholipase A2-Catalyzed Hydrolysis of Vesicles: Uses of Interfacial Catalyzed Hydrolysis of Vesicles.

Uses of Interfacial Catalysis in Scooting Mode:

K.Y. Hostetler, M.F. Gardner, and K.A. Aldern, Assay of Phospholipases C and D in Presence of Other Lipid Hydrolases.

F. Paltauf and A. Hermetter, Preparation of Alky Ether and Vinyl Ether Substrates for Phospholipases.

M.R. Hanley, D.R. Poyner, and P.T. Hawkins, Inositol Phospholipids and Phosphates for Investigation of Intact Cell Phospholipase C Substrates and Products.

M.L. Blank and F. Snyder, Chromatographic Analysis of Phospholipase Reaction Products.

F.H. Chilton, Assays for Measuring Release of Arachidonic Acid from Phospholipids.

M.A. Wallace, E. Claro, H.R. Carter, and J.N. Fain, Phosphoinositide-Specific Phospholipase C Activation in Brain Cortical Membranes.

D.A. Kennerly, Quantitative Analysis of Water-Soluble Products of Cell-Associated Phospholipase C- and Phospholipase D-Catalyzed Hydrolysis of Phosphatidylcholine.

Phospholipase Structure-Function Techniques:

R.L. Heinrikson, Dissection and Sequence Analysis of Phospholipases A2.

H.M. Verheij and G.H. de Haas, Cloning, Expression, and Purification of Porcine Pancreatic Phospholipase A2 and Mutants.

M. Murakami, K. Takayama, M. Umeda, I. Kudo, and K. Inoue, Preparation of Antibodies to Phospholipases A2.

R.L. Biltonen, B.K. Lathrop, and J.D. Bell, Thermodynamics of Phospholipase A2-Ligand Interactions.

J.D. Bell and R.L. Biltonen, Time-Dependent Activation of Phospholipase A2 on Lipid Bilayers.

K.S. Bruzik and M.-Daw Tsai, Phospholipase Stereospecificity at Phosphorus.

D. Bar-Sagi, Phospholipase A2: Microinjection and Cell Localization Techniques.

E.S. Kempner, J.C. Osborne, Jr., L.J. Reynolds, R.A. Deems, and E.A. Dennis, Analysis of Lipases by Radiation Inactivation.

J. Meisenhelder and T. Hunter, Phosphorylation of Phospholipase C in Vivo and in Vitro.

Phospholipase A1:

Y. Nakagawa, M. Setaka, and S. Nojima, Detergent-Resistant Phospholipase A1 from Escherichia coli Membranes.

A. Gassama-Diagne, J. Fauvel, and H. Chap, Phospholipase A1 Activity of Guinea Pig Pancreatic Lipase.

K.Y. Hostetler and M.F. Gardner, Purification of Rat Kidney Lysosomal Phospholipase A1.

M. Waite, T.Y. Thuren, R.W. Wilcox, P.J. Sisson, and G.L. Kucera, Purification and Substrate Specificity of Rat Hepatic Lipase.

R.L. Jackson and L.R. McLean, Human Postheparin Plasma Lipoprotein Lipase and Hepatic Triglyceride Lipase.

G. Bengtsson-Olivecrona and T. Olivecrona, Phospholipase Activity of Milk Lipoprotein Lipase.

Phospholipase A2:

L.J. Reynolds and E.A. Dennis, Cobra Venom Phospholipase A2: Naja naja naja.

H. van den Bosch, J.G.N. de Jong, and A.J. Aarsman, Phospholipase A2 from Rat Liver Mitochondria.

R.M. Kramer and R.B. Pepinsky, Assay and Purification of Phospholipase A2 from Human Synovial Fluid in Rheumatoid Arthritis.

S. Hara, H.W. Chang, K. Horigome, I. Kudo, and K. Inoue, Purification of Mammalian Nonpancreatic Extracellular Phospholipases A2.

H. Tojo, T. Ono, and M. Okamoto, Spleen Phospholipases A2.

S.L. Hazen, L.A. Loeb, and R.W. Gross, Purification and Characterization of Cytosolic Phospholipase A2 Activities from Canine Myocardium and Sheep Platelets.

Platelet-Activating Factor Acetylhydrolyase:

D.M. Stafforini, S.M. Prescott, and T.M. McIntyre, Platelet-Activating Factor Acetylhydrolase in Human Erythrocytes.

Lecithin-Cholesterol Acyltransferase:

C.J. Fielding and X. Collet, Phospholipase Activity of Lecithin-Cholesterol Acyltransferase.

Lysophospholipase:

K. Karasawa and S. Nojima, Lysophospholipases from Escherichia coli.

K. Saito, J. Sugatani, and T. Okumura, Phospholipase B from Penicillium notatum.

Y. Yi Zhang, R.A. Deems, and E.A. Dennis, Lysophospholipases I and II from P388D1 Macrophage-like Cell Line.

H. Van Don Bosch, J.G.N. de Jong, and A.J. Aarsman, Lysophospholipases from Bovine Liver.

R.W. Gross, Purification of Lysophospholipase and Lysophospholipase Acyltransferase from Rabbit Myocardium.

Lysoplasmalogenase:

M.S.J.-Alexander and L.A. Horrocks, Lysoplasmalogenase: Solubilization and Partial Purification from Liver Microsomes.

Phospholipase C:

O.H. Griffith, J.J. Volwerk, and A. Kuppe, Phosphatidylinositol-Specific Phospholipases C from Bacillus cereus and Bacillus thuringiensis.

S.G. Rhee, S.H. Ryu, K.Y. Lee, and K.S. Cho, Assays of Phosphoinositid-Specific Phospholipase C and Purification of Isozymes from Bovine Brains.

T. Takenawa, Y. Homma, and Y. Emori, Properties of Phospholipase C Isozymes.

Y. Nozawa and Y. Banno, Phosphatidylinositol-Specific Phospholipase C from Human Platelets.

C.F. Bennett, M.P. Angioli, and S.T. Crooke, Purification of Guinea Pig Uterus Phosphoinositide-Specific Phospholipase C.

Sphingomyelinase:

L.E. Quintern and K. Sandhoff, Human Acid Sphingomyelinase from Human Urine.

S. Chatterjee and N. Ghosh, Purification of Neutral Sphingomyelinase from Human Urine.

Phosphatidate Phosphatase:

G.M. Carman and Y.-P. Lin, Phosphatidate Phosphatase from Yeast.

A. Martin, A. Gomez-Muahnoz, Z. Jamal, and D.N. Brindley, Characterization and Assay of Phosphatidate Phosphatase.

Phospholipase D:

K.-S. Huang, S. Li, and M.G. Low, Glycosylphosphatidylinositol-Specific Phospholipase.

D.M. Kobayashi and J.N. Kanfer, Solubilization and Purification of Rat Tissue Phospholipase.

D.R.L. Wykle and J.C. Strum, Lysophospholipase D. Author Index. Subject Index.