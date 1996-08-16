Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122107207, 9780080538815

Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors

1st Edition

Series Editors: Clive Page
Series Volume Editors: Christian Schudt Gordon Dent Klaus Rabe
Hardcover ISBN: 9780122107207
eBook ISBN: 9780080538815
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th August 1996
Page Count: 228
Table of Contents

K.M. Ferguson and K. Loughney, Identification and Quantification of PDE Isoenzymes and Subtypes by Molecular Biological Methods.

H. Tenor and C. Schudt, Analysis of PDE Isoenzyme Profiles in Cells and Tissues by Pharmacological Methods.

K.F. Rabe, Effects of Theophylline and Nonselective Xanthine Derivatives on PDE Isoenzymes and Cellular Function.

R.K. Sharma, Interaction of PDE I Inhibitors with Isoenzymes and Cell Functions.

R. Fischmeister, EHNA as an Inhibitor of PDE II.

V.C. Manganiello, PDE II Inhibitors as Therapeutic Agents.

M.A. Giembycz, Interaction of PDE IV Inhibitors with Enzymes and Cell Functions and their Therapeutic Potential.

P.J. Silver, Inhibition of PDE Isoenzymes and Cell Function by Selective PDE V Inhibitors.

J.D. Corbin, Design and Synthesis of Xanthines and Cyclic GMP Analogues as Potent Inhibitors of PDE V and PDE I.

A. Hatzelmann, Enzymatic and Functional Inhibition of Dual-Selective Inhibitors.

R. Alvarez, Subtype Selectivity, Inhibition of Cell Function and Therapeutic Potential of RS 25344.

J.E. Souness, Characterization of Different States of PDE IV by Rolipram and RP 73401.

T.J. Torphy, Functional Significance of Two Sites for Inhibitors at PDE IV. Subject Index.

Description

Non-selective inhibitors of cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase (PDE), such as theophylline, have been used extensively since 1958. In the decade of the '70s, various PDE isoenzymes were defined which led to the development of the second generation of PDE inhibitors. Currently a variety of these new inhibitors are under test as potential anti-inflammatory drugs. During the past five years, molecular biology has revealed a superfamily of these phosphodiesterase isoenzymes. This book summarizes the present state of knowledge, as well as giving a comprehensive description of the compounds available. It will be invaluable for everyone who wants to choose the most suitable PDE inhibitor for their research or who is dealing with such drugs in a clinical setting.

Key Features

  • Utilizes actual testing and research of new PDE inhibitors
  • Valuable for researchers and students alike

Readership

Research level pharmacologists, immunologists, and cell biologists; as a reference text in this area for those involved in degree-level teaching. Pharmaceutical companies.

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780122107207
eBook ISBN:
9780080538815

About the Series Editors

Clive Page Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, U.K.

About the Series Volume Editors

Christian Schudt Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Byk Gulden Pharmaceuticals, Konstan, Germany

Gordon Dent Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kraankenhaus Grobhansdorf, Zentrum fur Pneumologie und Thoraxchirurgie, Grobhansdorf, Germany

Klaus Rabe Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Kraankenhaus Grobhansdorf, Zentrum fur Pneumologie und Thoraxchirurgie, Grobhansdorf, Germany

