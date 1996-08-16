Phosphodiesterase Inhibitors

K.M. Ferguson and K. Loughney, Identification and Quantification of PDE Isoenzymes and Subtypes by Molecular Biological Methods.

H. Tenor and C. Schudt, Analysis of PDE Isoenzyme Profiles in Cells and Tissues by Pharmacological Methods.

K.F. Rabe, Effects of Theophylline and Nonselective Xanthine Derivatives on PDE Isoenzymes and Cellular Function.

R.K. Sharma, Interaction of PDE I Inhibitors with Isoenzymes and Cell Functions.

R. Fischmeister, EHNA as an Inhibitor of PDE II.

V.C. Manganiello, PDE II Inhibitors as Therapeutic Agents.

M.A. Giembycz, Interaction of PDE IV Inhibitors with Enzymes and Cell Functions and their Therapeutic Potential.

P.J. Silver, Inhibition of PDE Isoenzymes and Cell Function by Selective PDE V Inhibitors.

J.D. Corbin, Design and Synthesis of Xanthines and Cyclic GMP Analogues as Potent Inhibitors of PDE V and PDE I.

A. Hatzelmann, Enzymatic and Functional Inhibition of Dual-Selective Inhibitors.

R. Alvarez, Subtype Selectivity, Inhibition of Cell Function and Therapeutic Potential of RS 25344.

J.E. Souness, Characterization of Different States of PDE IV by Rolipram and RP 73401.

T.J. Torphy, Functional Significance of Two Sites for Inhibitors at PDE IV. Subject Index.