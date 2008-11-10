Philosophy of Information
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1a Editorial on the overall role of information, and the structure of this book (Editors)
1b Philosophy of Information: Concepts and History (P. Adriaans)
2 Philosophy and information 2a Epistemology and Information (F. Dretske) 2b Information and Philosophy of Language (J.Groenendijk, H. Kamp and M. Stokhof) 2c Modern Trends in Philosophy of Information (L. Floridi)
2d Philosophy of Learning (P. Adriaans)
3 Foundation, Major technical approaches 3a The Quantitative Theory of Information (F. Topsøe and P. Harremoës) 3b Logical Theories of Information (Johan van Benthem and Maricarmen Martinez) 3c Algorithmic Complexity (P. Grünwald and
P. Vitanyi) 4 Informatics: Major themes in transforming/using information 4a Learning (K. Kelly) 4b Epistemic Logic and Information Update (A. Baltag, L. Moss and H. van Ditmarsch) 4c Information Structure and Belief Revision (H. Rott) 4d Information, Processes and Games (S. Abramsky) 4e Information and Beliefs in Game Theory (B. Walliser) 5 Information in the Sciences & Humanities
5a Information in Computer Science (J. M. Dunn) 5b The Physics of Information (S. Bais and D.Farmer) 5c Information in Social Science (K. Devlin and Duska Rosenberg) 5d Information in Artificial Intelligence (J. McCarthy)
5e Information and Cognitive Science (M. Boden) 5f Information in Biological Systems (J. Collier)
6 Epilogue, future perspectives and research directions (Editors)
Description
Information is a recognized fundamental notion across the sciences and humanities, which is crucial to understanding physical computation, communication, and human cognition. The Philosophy of Information brings together the most important perspectives on information. It includes major technical approaches, while also setting out the historical backgrounds of information as well as its contemporary role in many academic fields. Also, special unifying topics are high-lighted that play across many fields, while we also aim at identifying relevant themes for philosophical reflection. There is no established area yet of Philosophy of Information, and this Handbook can help shape one, making sure it is well grounded in scientific expertise. As a side benefit, a book like this can facilitate contacts and collaboration among diverse academic milieus sharing a common interest in information.
Key Features
• First overview of the formal and technical issues involved in the philosophy of information • Integrated presentation of major mathematical approaches to information, form computer science, information theory, and logic • Interdisciplinary themes across the traditional boundaries of natural sciences, social sciences, and humanities.
Readership
Researchers at the intersection of philosophy, computer science, informatics, logic, linguistics, cognitive science.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1000
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2008
- Published:
- 10th November 2008
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080930848
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444517265
About the Series Editors
Dov M. Gabbay Series Editor
Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London, UK
Paul Thagard Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Waterloo, Canada
John Woods Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada
About the Series Volume Editors
Pieter Adriaans Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Logic, Language and Computations, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Johan van Benthem Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Logic, Language & Computation, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands