Philosophy of Information - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444517265, 9780080930848

Philosophy of Information

1st Edition

Series Editors: Dov M. Gabbay Paul Thagard John Woods
Series Volume Editors: Pieter Adriaans Johan van Benthem
eBook ISBN: 9780080930848
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444517265
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 10th November 2008
Page Count: 1000
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
252.73
214.82
245.00
208.25
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
235.00
199.75
175.00
148.75
140.00
119.00
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 1a Editorial on the overall role of information, and the structure of this book (Editors) 1b Philosophy of Information: Concepts and History (P. Adriaans)
2 Philosophy and information 2a Epistemology and Information (F. Dretske) 2b Information and Philosophy of Language (J.Groenendijk, H. Kamp and M. Stokhof) 2c Modern Trends in Philosophy of Information (L. Floridi)
2d Philosophy of Learning (P. Adriaans)
3 Foundation, Major technical approaches 3a The Quantitative Theory of Information (F. Topsøe and P. Harremoës) 3b Logical Theories of Information (Johan van Benthem and Maricarmen Martinez) 3c Algorithmic Complexity (P. Grünwald and
P. Vitanyi) 4 Informatics: Major themes in transforming/using information 4a Learning (K. Kelly) 4b Epistemic Logic and Information Update (A. Baltag, L. Moss and H. van Ditmarsch) 4c Information Structure and Belief Revision (H. Rott) 4d Information, Processes and Games (S. Abramsky) 4e Information and Beliefs in Game Theory (B. Walliser) 5 Information in the Sciences & Humanities
5a Information in Computer Science (J. M. Dunn) 5b The Physics of Information (S. Bais and D.Farmer) 5c Information in Social Science (K. Devlin and Duska Rosenberg) 5d Information in Artificial Intelligence (J. McCarthy)
5e Information and Cognitive Science (M. Boden) 5f Information in Biological Systems (J. Collier)
6 Epilogue, future perspectives and research directions (Editors)

Description

Information is a recognized fundamental notion across the sciences and humanities, which is crucial to understanding physical computation, communication, and human cognition. The Philosophy of Information brings together the most important perspectives on information. It includes major technical approaches, while also setting out the historical backgrounds of information as well as its contemporary role in many academic fields. Also, special unifying topics are high-lighted that play across many fields, while we also aim at identifying relevant themes for philosophical reflection. There is no established area yet of Philosophy of Information, and this Handbook can help shape one, making sure it is well grounded in scientific expertise. As a side benefit, a book like this can facilitate contacts and collaboration among diverse academic milieus sharing a common interest in information.

Key Features

• First overview of the formal and technical issues involved in the philosophy of information • Integrated presentation of major mathematical approaches to information, form computer science, information theory, and logic • Interdisciplinary themes across the traditional boundaries of natural sciences, social sciences, and humanities.

Readership

Researchers at the intersection of philosophy, computer science, informatics, logic, linguistics, cognitive science.

Details

No. of pages:
1000
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 2008
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080930848
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444517265

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Dov M. Gabbay Series Editor

Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.

Affiliations and Expertise

King's College London, UK

Paul Thagard Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Waterloo, Canada

John Woods Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada

About the Series Volume Editors

Pieter Adriaans Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Logic, Language and Computations, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Johan van Benthem Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Logic, Language & Computation, University of Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.