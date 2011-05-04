Philosophy of Complex Systems, Volume 10

General Preface (Dov Gabbay, Paul Thagard, and John Woods)

Part I. General Foundations

Introduction to Philosophy of Complex Systems: A (Cliff Hooker)

Systems and Process Metaphysics (Mark H. Bickhard)

Metaphysical and Epistemological Issues in Complex Systems (Robert C. Bishop)

Computing and Complexity - Networks, Nature and Virtual Worlds (David G. Green and Tania Leishman)

Evolutionary Games and the Modelling of Complex Systems (William Harms)

General System Theory (Wolfgang Hofkirchner and Matthias Schafranek)

Conceptualising Reduction, Emergence and Self-organisation in Complex Dynamical Systems (Cliff Hooker)

Challenged by Instability and Complexity (Jan C. Schmidt)

Part II. Biology

Complex Biological Mechanisms: Cyclic, Oscillatory, and Autonomous (William Bechtel and Adele Abrahamsen)

On Causality in Nonlinear Complex Systems: the Developmentalist Perspective (James A. Coffman)

The Impact of the Paradigm of Complexity on the Foundational Frameworks of Biology and Cognitive Science (Alvaro Moreno, Kepa Ruiz-Mirazo, and Xabier Barandiaran)

Complexity in Organismal Evolution (Stuart A. Newman)

The Complexity of Cell-biological Systems (Olaf Wolkenhauer and Allan Muir)

Part III. Ecology

Constructing Post-classical Ecosystems Ecology.

The Emerging Dynamic Perspective from Self-organising

Complex Adaptive Systems (Yin Gao and William Herfel)

Complex Ecological Systems (Jay Odenbaugh)

Part IV. Engineering

Behavior and Cognition as a Complex Adaptive System: Insights from Robotic Experiments (Stefano Nolfi)

Part V. Climatology

The Complex Dyanmics of the Climate System: Constraints on our Knowledge, Policy Implications and the Necessity of Systems Thinking (Carolyn W. Snyder, Michael D. Mastrandrea, and Stephen H. Schneider)

Part VI. Economics

Economic Systems (John Foster)

Econophysics and The Complexity of Financial Markets (Dean Rickles)

Part VII. Anthropology

Complexity and Anthropology (J. Stephen Lansing and Sean S. Downey)

Part VIII. Psychology

Dynamics of the Process of Development (Adam Sheya and Linda B. Smith)

Living in the Pink: Intentionality, Wellbeing, and Complexity (Guy C. Van Orden, Heidi Kloos and Sebastian Wallot)

Part IX. Medicine

Chinese Medicine and Complex Systems Dynamics (W. E. Herfel, Y. Gao and D. J. Rodrigues)

Part X. Military Science

Military Applications of Complex Systems (Alex J. Ryan)

Part XI. Public Policy/Management

Complexity and Management (Peter M. Allen)

Complex Systems Dynamics and Sustainability: Conception, Method and Policy (Thomas S. Brinsmead and Cliff Hooker)

Part XII. Philosophy of Science

Introduction to Philosophy of Complex Systems: B (Cliff Hooker)

Index



