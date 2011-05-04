Philosophy of Complex Systems, Volume 10
1st Edition
Table of Contents
General Preface (Dov Gabbay, Paul Thagard, and John Woods)
Part I. General Foundations
Introduction to Philosophy of Complex Systems: A (Cliff Hooker)
Systems and Process Metaphysics (Mark H. Bickhard)
Metaphysical and Epistemological Issues in Complex Systems (Robert C. Bishop)
Computing and Complexity - Networks, Nature and Virtual Worlds (David G. Green and Tania Leishman)
Evolutionary Games and the Modelling of Complex Systems (William Harms)
General System Theory (Wolfgang Hofkirchner and Matthias Schafranek)
Conceptualising Reduction, Emergence and Self-organisation in Complex Dynamical Systems (Cliff Hooker)
Challenged by Instability and Complexity (Jan C. Schmidt)
Part II. Biology
Complex Biological Mechanisms: Cyclic, Oscillatory, and Autonomous (William Bechtel and Adele Abrahamsen)
On Causality in Nonlinear Complex Systems: the Developmentalist Perspective (James A. Coffman)
The Impact of the Paradigm of Complexity on the Foundational Frameworks of Biology and Cognitive Science (Alvaro Moreno, Kepa Ruiz-Mirazo, and Xabier Barandiaran)
Complexity in Organismal Evolution (Stuart A. Newman)
The Complexity of Cell-biological Systems (Olaf Wolkenhauer and Allan Muir)
Part III. Ecology
Constructing Post-classical Ecosystems Ecology.
The Emerging Dynamic Perspective from Self-organising
Complex Adaptive Systems (Yin Gao and William Herfel)
Complex Ecological Systems (Jay Odenbaugh)
Part IV. Engineering
Behavior and Cognition as a Complex Adaptive System: Insights from Robotic Experiments (Stefano Nolfi)
Part V. Climatology
The Complex Dyanmics of the Climate System: Constraints on our Knowledge, Policy Implications and the Necessity of Systems Thinking (Carolyn W. Snyder, Michael D. Mastrandrea, and Stephen H. Schneider)
Part VI. Economics
Economic Systems (John Foster)
Econophysics and The Complexity of Financial Markets (Dean Rickles)
Part VII. Anthropology
Complexity and Anthropology (J. Stephen Lansing and Sean S. Downey)
Part VIII. Psychology
Dynamics of the Process of Development (Adam Sheya and Linda B. Smith)
Living in the Pink: Intentionality, Wellbeing, and Complexity (Guy C. Van Orden, Heidi Kloos and Sebastian Wallot)
Part IX. Medicine
Chinese Medicine and Complex Systems Dynamics (W. E. Herfel, Y. Gao and D. J. Rodrigues)
Part X. Military Science
Military Applications of Complex Systems (Alex J. Ryan)
Part XI. Public Policy/Management
Complexity and Management (Peter M. Allen)
Complex Systems Dynamics and Sustainability: Conception, Method and Policy (Thomas S. Brinsmead and Cliff Hooker)
Part XII. Philosophy of Science
Introduction to Philosophy of Complex Systems: B (Cliff Hooker)
Index
Description
The domain of nonlinear dynamical systems and its mathematical underpinnings has been developing exponentially for a century, the last 35 years seeing an outpouring of new ideas and applications and a concomitant confluence with ideas of complex systems and their applications from irreversible thermodynamics. A few examples are in meteorology, ecological dynamics, and social and economic dynamics. These new ideas have profound implications for our understanding and practice in domains involving complexity, predictability and determinism, equilibrium, control, planning, individuality, responsibility and so on.
Our intention is to draw together in this volume, we believe for the first time, a comprehensive picture of the manifold philosophically interesting impacts of recent developments in understanding nonlinear systems and the unique aspects of their complexity. The book will focus specifically on the philosophical concepts, principles, judgments and problems distinctly raised by work in the domain of complex nonlinear dynamical systems, especially in recent years.
Key Features
-Comprehensive coverage of all main theories in the philosophy of Complex Systems
-Clearly written expositions of fundamental ideas and concepts
-Definitive discussions by leading researchers in the field
-Summaries of leading-edge research in related fields are also included
Readership
This book is for academics and individual researchers involved in graduate level studies for philosophy and Complex Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 952
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 2011
- Published:
- 4th May 2011
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931227
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520760
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Cliff Hooker Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, University of Newcastle
About the Series Editors
Dov M. Gabbay Series Editor
Dov M. Gabbay is Augustus De Morgan Professor Emeritus of Logic at the Group of Logic, Language and Computation, Department of Computer Science, King's College London. He has authored over four hundred and fifty research papers and over thirty research monographs. He is editor of several international Journals, and many reference works and Handbooks of Logic.
Affiliations and Expertise
King's College London, UK
Paul Thagard Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Waterloo, Canada
John Woods Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of British Columbia, Vancouver, Canada