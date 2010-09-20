Pheromones - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123815163, 9780123815330

Pheromones, Volume 83

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Gerald Litwack
eBook ISBN: 9780123815330
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123815163
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th September 2010
Page Count: 664
Table of Contents

1 Functional Neuronal Processing of Human Body Odors

Johan N. Lundström & Mats J. Olsson

2 Female Perception of Male Body Odor

Dr. Mark J. T. Sergeant

3 Current issues in the study of androstenes in human chemosignalling

Jan Havlicek, Alice K. Murray, Tamsin K. Saxton & S. Craig Roberts

4 Mammary odor cues and pheromones: Mammalian infant-directed communication about maternal state, mammae, and milk

Benoist Schaal

5 Exposure to female pheromones during pregnancy causes postpartum anxiety in mice

Caroline M. Larsen, David R. Grattan

6. Major Urinary Protein Regulation of Chemical Communication and Nutrient Metabolism

Yingjiang Zhou and Liangyou Rui

7. Chemosensory Function of the Amygdala

Nicolás Gutiérrez-Castellanos, Alino Martínez-Marcos, Fernando Martínez-García, Enrique Lanuza

8. TRPC Channels In Pheromone Sensing

Kirill Kiselyov, Damian B. van Rossum , and Randen L. Patterson

9. Alarm pheromones-Chemical signaling in response to danger

François J. Verheggen ; Eric Haubruge ; Mark C. Mescher

10. Odorant Binding Proteins in Insects

Jiang-Jing Zhou

11. Drosophila CheB proteins Involved in Gustatory Detection of Pheromones are Related to a Human Neurodegeneration Factor

Claudio W. Pikielny

12. Volatile signals during pregnancy.

Stefano Vaglio

13. Olfactory Sensitivity: Functioning in Schizophrenia and Implications for Understanding the Nature and Progression of Psychosis

Warrick J. Brewer & Christos Pantelis

14. Olfactory systems in mate recognition and sexual behaviour

Matthieu Keller, Delphine Pillon & Julie Bakker

15. Communication By Olfactory Signals In Rabbits: Its Role In Reproduction

Angel I. Melo and Gabriela González-Mariscal

16. Chemical Communication And Reproduction In The Gray Short-Tailed Opossum (Monodelphis domestica)

John D. Harder and Leslie M. Jackson

17. Pheromones in a superorganism: from gene to social regulation

Alaux C., Maisonnasse A. & Le Conte Y.

18. Unraveling the pheromone biosynthesis activating neuropeptide (PBAN) signal transduction cascade that regulates sex pheromone production in moths

Shogo Matsumoto, Atsushi Ohnishi , Jae Min Lee , and J. Joe Hull

19. Pheromones In Social Wasps

Bruschini Claudia, Cervo Rita, Turillazzi Stefano

20. New Pheromones and Insect Control Strategies

Gadi V.P. Reddy and Angel Guerrero

21. Pheromones and Exocrine Glands In Isoptera

Ana Maria Costa-Leonardo*, Ives Haifig

22. Aphid Pheromones

Sarah Y. Dewhirst, John A. Pickett and Jim Hardie

23. Methyl Eugenol, Cue-Lure and Fruit Flies

Roger I. Vargas, Todd E. Shelly, Luc Leblanc and Jaime C. Piñero

24. Oviposition Pheromones in Haematophagous Insects

T. Seenivasagan and R. Vijayaraghavan

Description

About the Serial Editors

Gerald Litwack

Gerald Litwack Serial Editor

Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA

