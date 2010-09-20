Pheromones, Volume 83
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Functional Neuronal Processing of Human Body Odors
Johan N. Lundström & Mats J. Olsson
2 Female Perception of Male Body Odor
Dr. Mark J. T. Sergeant
3 Current issues in the study of androstenes in human chemosignalling
Jan Havlicek, Alice K. Murray, Tamsin K. Saxton & S. Craig Roberts
4 Mammary odor cues and pheromones: Mammalian infant-directed communication about maternal state, mammae, and milk
Benoist Schaal
5 Exposure to female pheromones during pregnancy causes postpartum anxiety in mice
Caroline M. Larsen, David R. Grattan
6. Major Urinary Protein Regulation of Chemical Communication and Nutrient Metabolism
Yingjiang Zhou and Liangyou Rui
7. Chemosensory Function of the Amygdala
Nicolás Gutiérrez-Castellanos, Alino Martínez-Marcos, Fernando Martínez-García, Enrique Lanuza
8. TRPC Channels In Pheromone Sensing
Kirill Kiselyov, Damian B. van Rossum , and Randen L. Patterson
9. Alarm pheromones-Chemical signaling in response to danger
François J. Verheggen ; Eric Haubruge ; Mark C. Mescher
10. Odorant Binding Proteins in Insects
Jiang-Jing Zhou
11. Drosophila CheB proteins Involved in Gustatory Detection of Pheromones are Related to a Human Neurodegeneration Factor
Claudio W. Pikielny
12. Volatile signals during pregnancy.
Stefano Vaglio
13. Olfactory Sensitivity: Functioning in Schizophrenia and Implications for Understanding the Nature and Progression of Psychosis
Warrick J. Brewer & Christos Pantelis
14. Olfactory systems in mate recognition and sexual behaviour
Matthieu Keller, Delphine Pillon & Julie Bakker
15. Communication By Olfactory Signals In Rabbits: Its Role In Reproduction
Angel I. Melo and Gabriela González-Mariscal
16. Chemical Communication And Reproduction In The Gray Short-Tailed Opossum (Monodelphis domestica)
John D. Harder and Leslie M. Jackson
17. Pheromones in a superorganism: from gene to social regulation
Alaux C., Maisonnasse A. & Le Conte Y.
18. Unraveling the pheromone biosynthesis activating neuropeptide (PBAN) signal transduction cascade that regulates sex pheromone production in moths
Shogo Matsumoto, Atsushi Ohnishi , Jae Min Lee , and J. Joe Hull
19. Pheromones In Social Wasps
Bruschini Claudia, Cervo Rita, Turillazzi Stefano
20. New Pheromones and Insect Control Strategies
Gadi V.P. Reddy and Angel Guerrero
21. Pheromones and Exocrine Glands In Isoptera
Ana Maria Costa-Leonardo*, Ives Haifig
22. Aphid Pheromones
Sarah Y. Dewhirst, John A. Pickett and Jim Hardie
23. Methyl Eugenol, Cue-Lure and Fruit Flies
Roger I. Vargas, Todd E. Shelly, Luc Leblanc and Jaime C. Piñero
24. Oviposition Pheromones in Haematophagous Insects
T. Seenivasagan and R. Vijayaraghavan
