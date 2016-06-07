Phasor Measurement Units and Wide Area Monitoring Systems
1st Edition
Description
Phasor Measurement Units and Wide Area Monitoring Systems presents complete coverage of phasor measurement units (PMUs), bringing together a rigorous academic approach and practical considerations on the implementation of PMUs to the power system. In addition, it includes a complete theory and practice of PMU technology development and implementation in power systems.
Key Features
- Presents complete coverage of the topic from the measurement to the system, bringing together a rigorous academic approach and practical considerations on the implementation of PMUs to the power system
- Includes a complete proposal of implementation for a PMU platform that could be replicated in every laboratory
- Covers PMU software compiled for National Instrument HW, a compiled monitoring platform to be used to monitor PMU data and developed custom solutions, and a compiled National Instrument schematic to be executed within a SmartPhone app
Readership
Engineering professionals working in electric power utilities and power distribution companies, researchers and graduate students (MSc and PhD level) in the area of power systems.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Abstract
- 1.1 Motivation for the Work
- 1.2 What is a PMU?
- 1.3 A Short History of the PMU
- 1.4 Structure of the Book
- Chapter 2: Basic Concepts and Definitions: Synchrophasors, Frequency, and ROCOF
- Abstract
- 2.1 Basic Definitions of Synchrophasor, Frequency, and ROCOF
- 2.2 Steady-State and Dynamic Conditions in Power Systems
- 2.3 Importance of the Model: Classical Phasor Versus Dynamic Phasor
- 2.4 Basic Definitions of Accuracy Indexes
- Chapter 3: Algorithms for Synchrophasors, Frequency, and ROCOF
- Abstract
- 3.1 Methods to Calculate Synchrophasors Based on a Steady-State Model
- 3.2 Methods Based on a Dynamic Signal Model
- 3.3 Evaluation of Frequency and ROCOF
- 3.4 Dynamic Behavior of Phasor Measurement Algorithms
- Chapter 4: Sensors for PMUs
- Abstract
- 4.1 International Standards for Instrument Transformers
- 4.2 Accuracy of Instrument Transformers
- 4.3 Instrument Transformers Technologies
- 4.4 Transducer Impact on PMU Accuracy
- Chapter 5: Hardware for PMU and PMU Integration
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 PMU Architecture
- 5.3 Data Acquisition System
- 5.4 Synchronization Sources
- 5.5 Communication and Data Collector
- 5.6 Distributed PMU
- Chapter 6: International Standards for PMU and Tests for Compliance
- Abstract
- 6.1 The Synchrophasor Standard
- 6.2 Synchrophasors and IEC 61850
- 6.3 Test for Compliance: Examples
- Chapter 7: State Estimation and PMUs
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Formulation of the SE Problem
- 7.3 SE Measurement Model
- 7.4 SE Classification
- 7.5 Role and Impact of PMU in SE
- 7.6 PMU Based Transmission System SE
- 7.7 PMU Based Distribution System SE
- 7.8 Optimal PMU Placement
- 7.9 SE Applications
- 7.10 Automation Architecture With Integrated PMU Measurements for SE
- Chapter 8: Wide Area Measurement Systems: Applications
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Voltage-Stability Assessment Based on the Thevenin Approach and Synchrophasor Measurements
- 8.3 Voltage-Stability Assessment Based on the Modal Analysis and Synchrophasor Measurements
- 8.4 Adaptive Load Shedding Taking Advantage of the Synchrophasor Measurements
- 8.5 Estimation of Grid Parameters
- 8.6 Software Platform for Real-Time Monitoring Applications
- 8.7 Implementation of a Real-time Monitoring Platform
- 8.8 Monitoring Application—Distributed System State Estimation
- Chapter 9: Real Life Examples of Wide Area Measurement Systems
- Abstract
- Disclaimer
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Structure of WAMS Integrated in Control and Management Systems
- 9.3 Managing Oscillations in Power Systems
- 9.4 Managing Disturbances
- 9.5 Constraint Relief in Transmission and Distribution Systems
- 9.6 Wide Area Control for System Defense
- 9.7 Conclusions
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 7th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128031551
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128045695
About the Author
Antonello Monti
During his time at the University of South Carolina before joining RWTH, Professor Monti was Associate Director of the Virtual Test Bed (VTB) project, which focusesd on computational simulation and visualisation of modern power distribution systems. His 4 main areas of research are Simulation of Complex Systems with focus on Real Time and Hardware in the Loop, Distributed Intelligence for Grid Automation, Advanced Monitoring Solution for Distribution Grids and Development of solution for Smart Home/Smart Cities applications
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Institute Director, RWTH Aachen University, Germany
Carlo Muscas
Received the M.S. degree (cum laude) in Electrical Engineering in 1994 at the University of Cagliari, Italy, where he was Assistant Professor from 1996 to 2001. Since 2001 he has been Associate Professor of Electrical and Electronic Measurement at the University of Cagliari. He is currently the chairman of the council for the Electrical Engineering degrees (B.Sc. and M.Sc.). His research activity is in the field of the electrical and electronic measurements, with special attention to the study of power quality phenomena and to the implementation of distributed measurement systems for modern electric grids, along with the metrological qualification of the measurement processes involved. He is author or co-author of more than ninety scientific papers, mainly published in international journals and in proceedings of international conferences. He is also a member of IEEE Instrumentation and Measurement Society and of AEI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Electrical and Electronic Measurement, University of Cagliari, Cagliari, Italy
Ferdinanda Ponci
Graduated from Politecnico di Milano (Italy) with a Master Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1998 and a Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering in 2002. She was a visiting scholar for two years and then Faculty member, from 2003, at the level of Assistant Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of South Carolina (USA), where she was tenured and promoted at the level of Associate Professor at the end of 2008. At the beginning of 2009, while on leave from the University of South Carolina, she joined the Institute for Automation of Complex Power Systems at the E.ON Energy Research Center at RWTH Aachen University (Germany) where she currently holds a position of Chief Engineer and Lecturer.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Engineer and Lecturer, Aachen University, Germany