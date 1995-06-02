Phase Transitions in Foods
1st Edition
Description
Assembling recent research and theories, this book describes the phase and state transitions that affect technological properties of biological materials occurring in food processing and storage. It covers the role of water as a plasticizer, the effect of transitions on mechanical and chemical changes, and the application of modeling in predicting stability rates of changes. The volume presents methods for detecting changes in the physical state and various techniques used to analyze phase behavior of biopolymers and food components. This book should become a valuable resource for anyone involved with food engineering, processing, storage, and quality, as well as those working on related properties of pharmaceuticals and other biopolymers.
Key Features
- Contains descriptions of nonfat food solids as"biopolymers"which exhibit physical properties that are highly dependent on temperature, time, and water content
- Details the effects of water on the state and stability of foods
- Includes information on changes occuring in state and physicochemical properties during processing and storage
- The only book on phase and state transitions written specifically for the applications in food industry, product development, and research
- No recent competition
Readership
Industrial researchers directly involved with food processing and product development, food science researchers and food science students (food engineering and food chemistry). Also of interest to agricultural and chemical engineers
Table of Contents
Introduction to Phase Transitions
Physical State and Molecular Mobility
Methodology
Water and Phase Transitions
Food Components and Polymers
Prediction of the Physical State
Time-Dependent Phenomena
Mechanical Properties
Reaction Kinetics
Food Processing and Storage
About the Series Editor
Steve Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA
About the Author
Yrjö Roos
Prof. Roos is associated with the University College Cork, Ireland. His teaching and research activities involve food materials science including glass transition. More specifically, his main research interests include crystallization, freezing, dehydration, encapsulation, reaction kinetics, state transitions and water relations of food and biological materials. He is a known authority in developing and applying glass transition concept in various food systems. He has authored one book Phase transitions in foods and two co-edited books. He has published more than 200 papers including book chapters which are cited close to 8000 times (2014). Prof Roos has appeared on ISIHighlyCited.com as a highly cited scientist in the field of Agricultural Sciences. He is President (2013-) and an elected member of the Central Committee of International Symposium of Water in Foods (ISOPOW) and member of several international scientific organizations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Food & Nutritional Sciences, University College Cork, Ireland
Yrjo H Roos
Yrjo¨ H. Roos is Professor of Food Technology and Head of School of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University College, Cork, Ireland. He holds MSc and PhD from University of Helsinki. He has extensive experience from appointments in the Dairy Industry and universities in the USA, Finland and Ireland. His research in Food Science and Engineering covers Physical Chemistry of Foods and Food Materials Science, particularly Phase and State Transitions in Food Processing and Storage.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Food Technology and Head of the School of Food and Nutritional Sciences at University College, Cork, Ireland
Reviews
"Collates a wealth of information that constitutes a reference source not only for food technologists and engineers but also, and perhaps more importantly, for proteins chemists, microbiologists, enzymologists, and the like, although they may not realize it without a careful reading...The book is the first to draw together salient information on phase and state transitions and the consequences of those transitions on the mechanical and physicochemical properties of foods, polymers, and some biological materials. As such, the book will become an essential reference text." --JOURNAL OF FOOD COMPOSITION AND ANALYSIS