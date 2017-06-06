Pharmacy OSCEs and Competency-Based Assessments - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702067013, 9780702067112

Pharmacy OSCEs and Competency-Based Assessments

1st Edition

Authors: Sharon Haughey Roisin O'Hare
eBook ISBN: 9780702067112
eBook ISBN: 9780702066986
Paperback ISBN: 9780702067013
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th June 2017
Page Count: 244
Info/Buy
Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Patient safety is now a very strong focus of pharmacy degrees. Competency-based evaluations of pharmacy students using simulated assessments including Objective Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs) and Criterion Referenced Assessments (CRAs) are increasingly commonplace. These are designed to simulate aspects of real-life pharmacy practice in order to train students to integrate their knowledge of medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutics, therapeutics, legislation, clinical skills, numeracy, communication and empathy, and to test a student’s ability to provide safe and effective patient care.

This book provides a unique resource to support students and trainers in developing and practising these essential skills. It is designed as a useful resource for undergraduate students, clinical tutors and those involved in teaching students on pharmacy degree courses.

Format

  • OSCE outline

    • Format (written/interactive)

    • Level of difficulty

    • Time limit

    • Props supplied (e.g. BNF)

    • Competencies tested

  • Station task

  • Model Answers and sample marking schemes

  • Tips

Key Features

  • Short chapter introductions about how to tackle the type of problems encountered in the chapter.

  • Station examples to test your ability to integrate knowledge and skills.

  • Stations written in detail so that you can practise and then check or score performance against model answers.

  • Examples of competency-based assessments designed to assess the level of integration between science and practice.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Clinical check pre-dispensing and final check on dispensed medication

Chapter 3 Responding to symptoms and counselling

Chapter 4 Medication Reconciliation

Chapter 5. Inter- and intra- professional assessments

Chapter 6. Prescribing Skills

Chapter 7. Competency-based Assessments

Chapter 8. Dealing with Symptoms in the Community Pharmacy

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702067112
eBook ISBN:
9780702066986
Paperback ISBN:
9780702067013

About the Author

Sharon Haughey

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer (Education), School of Pharmacy, Queen's University, Belfast, UK

Roisin O'Hare

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Pharmacy, Queen's University, Belfast, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.