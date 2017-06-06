Pharmacy OSCEs and Competency-Based Assessments
1st Edition
Description
Patient safety is now a very strong focus of pharmacy degrees. Competency-based evaluations of pharmacy students using simulated assessments including Objective Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs) and Criterion Referenced Assessments (CRAs) are increasingly commonplace. These are designed to simulate aspects of real-life pharmacy practice in order to train students to integrate their knowledge of medicinal chemistry, pharmaceutics, therapeutics, legislation, clinical skills, numeracy, communication and empathy, and to test a student’s ability to provide safe and effective patient care.
This book provides a unique resource to support students and trainers in developing and practising these essential skills. It is designed as a useful resource for undergraduate students, clinical tutors and those involved in teaching students on pharmacy degree courses.
Format
- OSCE outline
- Format (written/interactive)
- Level of difficulty
- Time limit
- Props supplied (e.g. BNF)
- Competencies tested
- Station task
- Model Answers and sample marking schemes
- Tips
Key Features
- Short chapter introductions about how to tackle the type of problems encountered in the chapter.
- Station examples to test your ability to integrate knowledge and skills.
- Stations written in detail so that you can practise and then check or score performance against model answers.
- Examples of competency-based assessments designed to assess the level of integration between science and practice.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Clinical check pre-dispensing and final check on dispensed medication
Chapter 3 Responding to symptoms and counselling
Chapter 4 Medication Reconciliation
Chapter 5. Inter- and intra- professional assessments
Chapter 6. Prescribing Skills
Chapter 7. Competency-based Assessments
Chapter 8. Dealing with Symptoms in the Community Pharmacy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 6th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702067112
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702066986
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702067013
About the Author
Sharon Haughey
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer (Education), School of Pharmacy, Queen's University, Belfast, UK
Roisin O'Hare
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Pharmacy, Queen's University, Belfast, UK