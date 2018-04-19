Pharmacy Education in the Twenty First Century and Beyond
1st Edition
Global Achievements and Challenges
Description
Pharmacy Education in the Twenty First Century and Beyond: Global Achievements and Challenges offers a complete reference on global pharmacy education, along with a detailed discussion of future issues and solutions. This book begins with a brief overview of the history of pharmacy education, covering all levels of education and styles of learning, from undergraduate, continuing professional education, and methods for self-learning and development. Teaching strategies such as team-based learning, problem-based learning and interdisciplinary education are also described and compared to conclude why certain pharmacy programs attract students, and why educators prefer particular teaching strategies, assessment tools and learning styles.
As a result, this book provides pharmacy educators, administrators, students and practitioners with a comprehensive guide to pharmacy education that will enable readers to choose the best approaches to improve, reform or select a program based on worldwide experience and the latest available evidence and research.
Key Features
- Describes and discusses the advantages and disadvantages associated with different types of pharmacy curricula, degree programs, styles of learning, teaching strategies, and more
- Edited and written by a team of authors to provide diverse global experiences and insights into what factors make a program attractive and successful
- Covers important topics in pharmacy education, such as quality and accreditation issues, the business of pharmacy education, leadership and similarities
Readership
Pharmacy administrators in academia and practice sites, pharmacy educators, pharmacy students, practicing pharmacists, researchers interested in pharmacy practice, pharmacy education and the pharmaceutical sciences
Table of Contents
Section I: Defining Pharmacy Education
1. History of Pharmacy Education
1.1 Pharmacy Education: A Historical Perspective From East to West: An Eastern Perspective
1.2 Pharmacy Education: A Historical Perspective From East to West: A Western Perspective
2. Philosophy and Models
2.1 Oharmacy Education: Phiosophy, Models and Theories: An Eastern Perspective
2.2 Pharmacy Education: Philosophy, Models and Theories: A Western Perspective
Section II: Pharmaceutical Education: Basic Roles and Contributions
3. Role of Pharmacy Education in the Advancement of Pharmacy Practice
3.1 The Role of Pharmacy Education in the Advancement of Pharmacy Practice: A Western Perspective
3.2 The Role of Pharmacy Education in the Advancement of Pharmacy Practice: An Eastern Perspective
4. How Pharmacy Education Contributes to Pharmaceutical Research and Development
5. How Pharmacy Education Contributes to Patient and Pharmaceutical Care
6. The Role of Pharmacy Education in Public and Community Health
Section III: Pharmaceutical Education: Features and Contributing Factors
7. Curricula Orientations: Classical Versus Clinically Oriented Curricula
8. Qualifications and Degrees Offered in Pharmacy Worldwide: A Comprehensive Overview
9. Teaching Strategies Used in Pharmacy
10. Assessment Methods and Tools
11. Similarities and Differences Between the East and West: Developed and Developing Worlds
Section IV: Special Issues in Pharmaceutical Education
12. Continuous Professional Development (CPD) and Self-learning
13. Capacity Building in Pharmacy Education
14. Quality and Accreditation Issues in Pharmacy Education
15. The Business of Pharmacy Education: Market Competition/Private Versus Government Players
16. Equality, Disparity and Ethical Issues in Pharmacy Education
17. Regulatory and Legal Issues in Pharmacy Education
18. Curriculum Development: Mismatch between Supply and Demand
19. Leadership in Pharmacy Education
20. Interprofessional Education in Pharmacy
21. Debatable Issues and Future Dimensions in Pharmacy
22. Concluding Remarks about Pharmacy Education: Achievements, Challenges and Potential Solutions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 19th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128119464
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128119099
About the Editor
Ahmed Fathelrahman
Ahmed Ibrahim Fathelrahman is currently an assistant professor at the Department of Clinical Pharmacy, College of Pharmacy, Taif University, Saudi Arabia. Prior to that from September 2011 to August 2017, he was an assistant professor and Head at Department of Pharmacy Practice, Qassim University, Saudi Arabia. Before joining Qassim University in 2011; he worked with the Ministry of Health, Sudan for 13 years in different units and departments such as the Central Medical Supplies Public Corporation (CMS) Sudan (1997-2000); the Revolving Drug Fund, Khartoum State (2000-2005); the General Directorate of Pharmacy and the Khartoum State drug Information Centre, the Ministry of Health Khartoum State (2005-2010), and the General Directorate of Planning and Development of the Khartoum State Ministry of Health (2010-2011). Ahmed Fathelrahman is the main author or co-author of more than 50 articles and titles that represent publications in international peer-reviewed journals, books, book chapters, or conference presentations besides other works published in some local journals. Ahmed Fathelrahman is a reviewer for a variety international peer-reviewed journals from the fields of Pharmacy, Public Health, Tobacco Control and Toxicology and he acted as a member of review committees of various international scientific meetings regularly organized by international societies such as the International Society of Pharmacoeconomics & Outcomes Research (ISPOR) and the Society for Research on Nicotine & Tobacco (SRNT). Ahmed Fathelrahman is also an Editorial Board member of Heliyon, an opend access multidisciplinary journal published by Elsevier. In April 2016, he produced together with Professor M Izham Mohamed Ibrahim from Qatar University and Professor Albert Wertheimer from College of Pharmacy, Nova SE University, US an edited book published by Elseiver Science entitled “Pharmacy Practice in Developing Countries: Achievements and Challenges”. Ahmed Fathelrahman was a winner of the Young Investigator Scholarship of the APACT 8th Asia Pacific Conference on Tobacco or Health, Taipei, Taiwan 17-20 October 2007, Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Research Fellowship, (September 2007- December 2009), and Sanggar Sanjung award for best Publication, Universiti Sains Malaysia, 2010. Ahmed Fathelrahman worked as a member of Research Ethical Committees of various institutions; the Ministry of Health Khartoum State, the Community Medicine Council of Sudan Medical Specializations Board, the College of Pharmacy- Qassim University and the Research Ethical Committee of Al-Qassim Region, Saudi Arabia. Ahmed Fathelrahman supervised the research of more than 30 medical or pharmacy students in Sudan and Saudi Arabia at levels of Bachelor, Pharm D, M.Sc., MD and Fellowship.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice College of Pharmacy, Taif University Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Mohamed Izham Ibrahim
Dr Mohamed Ibrahim is a Professor of Social and Administrative Pharmacy at College of Pharmacy, Qatar University. He obtained his PhD degree in Pharmacy Administration from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science (PCPS), Philadelphia, USA in 1995. He was a founding Program Chairman for Social & Administrative Pharmacy Program. He also served as founding Chairman, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Al Qassim University, KSA and founding Assoc. Dean of Research & Graduate Studies Affairs, College of Pharmacy, Qatar University. He was formerly a Professor at School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Universiti Sains Malaysia and College of Pharmacy, Qassim University, Al-Qassim, KSA. His areas of research, publication and consultancy are in the area of Social & Administrative Pharmacy that focus on Pharmaceutical Policy & Supply Management, Pharmacoeconomics, Pharmacoepidemiology, Socio-behavioral Aspects of Pharmacy, and Pharmaceutical Management & Marketing. Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim has supervised and/or participated in the training of over 70 MSc and PhD graduate students from 14 countries in Africa and Asia. He has published over 250 peer-reviewed papers, multiple proceedings, monographs, research reports and other publications, including authoring or editing 12 books and multiple book chapters.. He is a co-editor of Pharmacy Practice in Developing Countries: Achievements and Challenges (Elsevier, 2016). He is part of the editorial board member and reviewers in many peer review international journals. Dr. Mohamed Ibrahim has presented more than 100 invited presentations, and is the recipient of 9 international, 18 national and 11 university research grants, and is also the recipient of 2015 Scopus Medical & Health Science Scientist Award. He has functioned in multiple consultant roles to government in Malaysia, Sudan, Mongolia, Qatar, and non-governmental bodies at national and international levels (WHO, HAI).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Social and Administrative Pharmacy, College of Pharmacy, Qatar University, Qatar
Alian Alrasheedy
Dr. Alrasheedy is currently the Dean of Unaizah College of Pharmacy, Qassim University, Saudi Arabia. He graduated with a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons) from King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He obtained his Master of Pharmacy (Clinical Pharmacy) and PhD (Pharmacy Practice) from Universiti Sains Malaysia. Dr. Alrasheedy is certified in 2011 as a pharmacotherapy specialist by the American Board of Pharmacy Specialties. Previously, he was the Vice-Dean (Quality and Development) at College of Pharmacy, Qassim University, Saudi Arabia. His research interests include the quality use of medicines, pharmaceutical policy, medication safety, Pharmacy education and evidence-based practice. To date, he has published more than 40 articles in scientific and professional journals and authored/co-authored a couple of book chapters. In addition, he has presented at several prestigious conferences. He is serving as a reviewer for several international journals in the field of Pharmacy, Medicine and Public Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean, Unaizah College of Pharmacy, Qassim University, Saudi Arabia
Albert Wertheimer
Albert I Wertheimer is a professor of pharmacy economics at Nova Southeastern University (NSU) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. Previously, he was a professor at Temple University, and at the University of Minnesota, and the Dean at the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. He earned his pharmacy degree at the University of Buffalo, his MBA at the State University of New York at Buffalo, and his PhD from Purdue University. He was also a postdoctoral fellow in the Social Medicine Department of St. Thomas’ Hospital Medical School, University of London.He is the author or co-author of 35 books, many book chapters and about 430 articles in scientific and professional journals. He is the editor of the Journal of Pharmaceutical Health Services Research. He has advised 90 PhD graduates and more than that number of Masters degree students. In addition, he has been the advisor of about 15 postdoctoral research fellows.
Dr. Wertheimer has lectured or consulted in about 70 countries. He received the research achievement award from the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists, is a fellow of the International Pharmacy Federation (FIP) and is a Scheele Laureat from the Swedish Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences. He is peer reviewer for about 20 journals and on the editorial board of three. He holds adjunct appointments at Pharmacy faculties in Malta, China, Turkey, Taiwan. Slovenia, and Mexico. Currently, he is working in the area of health policy analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pharmacy Economics, College of Pharmacy, Nova Southeastern University, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and editor of the Journal of Pharmaceutical Health Services Research