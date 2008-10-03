Pharmacology: A Handbook for Complementary Healthcare Professionals provides an accessible text and source book of pharmacology for both students and practitioners of complementary medicine. It covers the basic chemistry which builds into an understanding of basic organic chemistry, key pharmacological principles, herbal and nutritional chemical constituents and the use of conventional medication. Various different aspects are treated in a way, which creates linkages for clarity and clinical relevance.



Written in an accessible style and highly illustrated throughout.