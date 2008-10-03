Pharmacology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443068980, 9780702036194

Pharmacology

1st Edition

A Handbook for Complementary Healthcare Professionals

Authors: Elaine Aldred
eBook ISBN: 9780702036194
Paperback ISBN: 9780443068980
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 3rd October 2008
Page Count: 352
Description

Pharmacology: A Handbook for Complementary Healthcare Professionals provides an accessible text and source book of pharmacology for both students and practitioners of complementary medicine. It covers the basic chemistry which builds into an understanding of basic organic chemistry, key pharmacological principles, herbal and nutritional chemical constituents and the use of conventional medication. Various different aspects are treated in a way, which creates linkages for clarity and clinical relevance.

Written in an accessible style and highly illustrated throughout.

Key Features

  • Relevant to all students and practitioners of complementary medicine
  • Easy to read
  • Includes over 200 illustrations
  • Written by a leading practitioner and lecturer in pharmacology

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

Section 1: Basic pharmacological principles

2 The atom: the smallest unit of pharmacology
3 Bonds found in biological chemistry
4 Bonds continued
5 Nomenclature: representation of chemical structures and basic terminology
6 Isomers
7 Free radicals
8 Acids and bases

Section 2: Important primary metabolic components

9 Carbohydrates
10 Lipids
11 Amino acids and proteins
12 Purines and pyrimidines
13 Vitamins and minerals

Section 3: Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics

14 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics: introduction
15 Methods of administration
16 How do drugs get into cells?
17 Metabolism
18 Drug excretion
19 Pharmacodynamics: how drugs elicit a physiological effect

Section 4: Plant pharmacology

20 Plant pharmacology. Introduction: secondary metabolites
21 Phenols
22 Terpenes
23 Amines and alkaloids
24 Gycosides

Section 5: Orthodox medication

25 Orthodox medicine: introduction
26 Cardiovascular disorders
27 Problems with lipid metabolism
28 Blood disorders
29 Antimicrobials
30 Inflammation and the immune system
31 The nervous system
32 Analgesia and relief of pain
33 Neurological disease
34 Respiratory diseases
35 Gastrointestinal disorders
36 Urinary tract infection
37 Metabolic disorders
38 Reproductive hormones
39 Chemotherapy

Section 6: Toxicology

40 Toxicology

Section 7: The final analysis

41 Scientific tests
42 Information gathering and the final analysis

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036194
Paperback ISBN:
9780443068980

About the Author

Elaine Aldred

Chiropractor, acupuncturist, western and Chinese herbalist in private practice. Lecturer in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Northern College of Acupuncture. Lecturer in Western Medicine at the Northern College of Acupuncture. Peer reviewer, Clinical Chiropractic, Elsevier Journal.

Affiliations and Expertise

Lecturer in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Northern College of Acupuncture, Lecturer in Western Medicine at the Northern College of Acupuncture, York, UK

