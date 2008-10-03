Pharmacology
1st Edition
A Handbook for Complementary Healthcare Professionals
Description
Pharmacology: A Handbook for Complementary Healthcare Professionals provides an accessible text and source book of pharmacology for both students and practitioners of complementary medicine. It covers the basic chemistry which builds into an understanding of basic organic chemistry, key pharmacological principles, herbal and nutritional chemical constituents and the use of conventional medication. Various different aspects are treated in a way, which creates linkages for clarity and clinical relevance.
Written in an accessible style and highly illustrated throughout.
Key Features
- Relevant to all students and practitioners of complementary medicine
- Easy to read
- Includes over 200 illustrations
- Written by a leading practitioner and lecturer in pharmacology
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
Section 1: Basic pharmacological principles
2 The atom: the smallest unit of pharmacology
3 Bonds found in biological chemistry
4 Bonds continued
5 Nomenclature: representation of chemical structures and basic terminology
6 Isomers
7 Free radicals
8 Acids and bases
Section 2: Important primary metabolic components
9 Carbohydrates
10 Lipids
11 Amino acids and proteins
12 Purines and pyrimidines
13 Vitamins and minerals
Section 3: Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics
14 Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics: introduction
15 Methods of administration
16 How do drugs get into cells?
17 Metabolism
18 Drug excretion
19 Pharmacodynamics: how drugs elicit a physiological effect
Section 4: Plant pharmacology
20 Plant pharmacology. Introduction: secondary metabolites
21 Phenols
22 Terpenes
23 Amines and alkaloids
24 Gycosides
Section 5: Orthodox medication
25 Orthodox medicine: introduction
26 Cardiovascular disorders
27 Problems with lipid metabolism
28 Blood disorders
29 Antimicrobials
30 Inflammation and the immune system
31 The nervous system
32 Analgesia and relief of pain
33 Neurological disease
34 Respiratory diseases
35 Gastrointestinal disorders
36 Urinary tract infection
37 Metabolic disorders
38 Reproductive hormones
39 Chemotherapy
Section 6: Toxicology
40 Toxicology
Section 7: The final analysis
41 Scientific tests
42 Information gathering and the final analysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2009
- Published:
- 3rd October 2008
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036194
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443068980
About the Author
Elaine Aldred
Chiropractor, acupuncturist, western and Chinese herbalist in private practice. Lecturer in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Northern College of Acupuncture. Lecturer in Western Medicine at the Northern College of Acupuncture. Peer reviewer, Clinical Chiropractic, Elsevier Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Pharmacology and Toxicology at the Northern College of Acupuncture, Lecturer in Western Medicine at the Northern College of Acupuncture, York, UK