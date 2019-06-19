Pharmacology of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128167588, 9780128173169

Pharmacology of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), Volume 84

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Stefan Clemens Imad Ghorayeb
eBook ISBN: 9780128173169
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128167588
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th June 2019
Page Count: 281
Table of Contents

1. Adenosine mechanisms and hypersensitive corticostriatal terminals in restless legs syndrome. Rationale for the use of inhibitors of adenosine transport
Sergi Ferré, César Quiroz, William Rea, Xavier Guitart and Diego García-Borreguero
2. D3 receptor agonist efficacy in restless legs syndrome
Francesca Casoni, Andrea Galbiati and Luigi Ferini-Strambi
3. The heterotetrameric structure of the adenosine A1-dopamine D1 receptor complex: Pharmacological implication for restless legs syndrome
Antoni Cortés, Verònica Casadó-Anguera, Estefanía Moreno and Vicent Casadó
4. D3 and D1 receptors: The Yin and Yang in the treatment of restless legs syndrome with dopaminergics
Stefan Clemens and Imad Ghorayeb
5. The neurophysiology of hyperarousal in restless legs syndrome: Hints for a role of glutamate/GABA
Giuseppe Lanza and Raffale Ferri
6. Iron uptake at the blood-brain barrier is influenced by sex and genotype
Quinn W. Wade, Brian Chiou and James R. Connor
7. Caenorhabditis elegans and its applicability to studies on restless legs syndrome
Pan Chen, Omamuyovwi Meashack Ijomone, Kun He Lee and Michael Aschner
8. Role of MEIS1 in restless legs syndrome: From GWAS to functional studies in mice
Aaro V. Salminen, Daniel D. Lam and Juliane Winkelmann
9. Non-dopaminergic vs. dopaminergic treatment options in restless legs syndrome
Vivian Wanner, Celia Garcia Malo, Sofía Romero, Irene Cano-Pumarega and Diego García-Borreguero
10. Idiopathic restless legs syndrome treatment: Progress and pitfalls?
Imad Ghorayeb
11. Treatment of pediatric restless legs syndrome
Lourdes DelRosso and Oliviero Bruni
12. Pharmacological treatments of augmentation in restless legs syndrome patients
Claudia Trenkwalder and Walter Paulus

Description

Pharmacology of Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS), Volume 84, the newest volume in the Advances in Pharmacology series, presents a variety of chapters from the best authors in the field on essential topics, with this volume presenting chapters on Targeting the adenosinergic system in Restless Legs Syndrome, Assessing iron uptake mechanisms in the brain: impact of gender and genotype, Pharmacological treatments of RLS in augmentation, C. elegans and its applicability to studies on RLS, The neurophysiology of hyperarousal in RLS: hints for a role of glutamate/GABA, Treatment management and options in RLS patients, Pharmacological responsiveness of Periodic Legs Movements during Sleep, and more.

Key Features

  • Includes the authority and expertise of leading contributors in pharmacology as sourced from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Pharmacology series

Readership

Investigators in neuroscience, pharmacology, neurology, psychiatry, medicine

Details

No. of pages:
281
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128173169
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128167588

About the Serial Volume Editors

Stefan Clemens Serial Volume Editor

Stefan Clemens is at East Carolina University, NC, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

East Carolina University, NC, USA

Imad Ghorayeb Serial Volume Editor

Imad Ghorayeb is at University Bordeaux Segalen, Bordeaux, France

Affiliations and Expertise

University Bordeaux Segalen, France

