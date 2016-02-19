Pharmacology of Neuromuscular Function
2nd Edition
Pharmacology of Neuromuscular Function, Second Edition provides information pertinent to drugs that affect membrane potentials of the conduction of action potentials in nerve endings and muscle fibers. This book reviews, in a general way, some of the properties of excitable membranes. Organized into seven chapters, this edition begins with an overview of innervation of striated muscles by somatic efferent nerve fibers. This text then explains the transmission from nerve to muscle, which is mediated by acetylcholine that is synthesized and stored in the axon terminals. Other chapters consider the different steps in the transmission process that occur in the nerve endings, which may be modified by the actions of drugs and toxins. This book discusses as well the primary action of neuromuscular-blocking agents. The final chapter deals with the cytoplasm of a muscle cell or fiber that contains all the usual subcellular organelles, including mitochondria and nuclei. This book is a valuable resource for pharmacologists and anesthetists.
Preface
1 Striated Muscle
Innervation of Striated Muscle
Different Types of Muscle Fibers
2 Excitable Membranes
Properties of Excitable Membranes
Some Membrane-Active Drugs and Toxins
3 Neuromuscular Transmission: Prejunctional Events
Introduction
Acetylcholine Synthesis
Acetylcholine Storage
Acetylcholine Release
4 Pharmacological Manipulation of Prejunctional Events
Introduction
Inhibition of Acetylcholine Synthesis
Drugs That Inhibit Vesicular Loading: Vesamicol and Tetraphenylboron
Agents and Factors That Modify Acetylcholine Release
Nicotinic and Muscarinic Receptors on the Nerve Endings
5 Neuromuscular Transmission: Postjunctional Events
Development of the Receptor Concept
Postjunctional Acetylcholine Receptors
Receptor Function
The Endplate Response
Summary of Postjunctional Events
Receptor Desensitization
Acetylcholine Receptors of Denervated Muscle
Receptors in Myasthenia Gravis
Termination of Acetylcholine Action: Acetylcholinesterase
Anticholinesterase Drugs
6 Neuromuscular-Blocking Agents
Introduction
Non-Depolarizing Acetylcholine Antagonists
Curarizing Agents from Natural Sources
Mechanism of Action of Tubocurarine
Characteristics of Block Produced by Tubocurarine
The Basis of Clinical Monitoring
Structure-Action Relations
Clinically Used Non-Depolarizing Neuromuscular-Blocking Drugs
Pharmacokinetics
Interactions between Two Non-Depolarizing Neuromuscular-Blocking Drugs
'The Priming Principle'
Unwanted Effects
Unwanted Drug Interactions Involving Neuromuscular-Blocking Agents
Reversal Agents
Some Potential New Non-Depolarizing Neuromuscular-Blocking Agents
Depolarizing Blocking Drugs
Variations in Depolarization Block
Multiply Innervated Muscle Fibers
Succinyldicholine (Suxamethonium)
7 Muscle Contraction
Fiber Structure
Contraction
Drugs Affecting Muscle Contractility
References
Index
