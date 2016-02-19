Pharmacology of Neuromuscular Function - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723609131, 9781483193564

Pharmacology of Neuromuscular Function

2nd Edition

Authors: William C. Bowman
eBook ISBN: 9781483193564
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st March 1990
Page Count: 326
Description

Pharmacology of Neuromuscular Function, Second Edition provides information pertinent to drugs that affect membrane potentials of the conduction of action potentials in nerve endings and muscle fibers. This book reviews, in a general way, some of the properties of excitable membranes. Organized into seven chapters, this edition begins with an overview of innervation of striated muscles by somatic efferent nerve fibers. This text then explains the transmission from nerve to muscle, which is mediated by acetylcholine that is synthesized and stored in the axon terminals. Other chapters consider the different steps in the transmission process that occur in the nerve endings, which may be modified by the actions of drugs and toxins. This book discusses as well the primary action of neuromuscular-blocking agents. The final chapter deals with the cytoplasm of a muscle cell or fiber that contains all the usual subcellular organelles, including mitochondria and nuclei. This book is a valuable resource for pharmacologists and anesthetists.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Striated Muscle

Innervation of Striated Muscle

Different Types of Muscle Fibers

2 Excitable Membranes

Properties of Excitable Membranes

Some Membrane-Active Drugs and Toxins

3 Neuromuscular Transmission: Prejunctional Events

Introduction

Acetylcholine Synthesis

Acetylcholine Storage

Acetylcholine Release

4 Pharmacological Manipulation of Prejunctional Events

Introduction

Inhibition of Acetylcholine Synthesis

Drugs That Inhibit Vesicular Loading: Vesamicol and Tetraphenylboron

Agents and Factors That Modify Acetylcholine Release

Nicotinic and Muscarinic Receptors on the Nerve Endings

5 Neuromuscular Transmission: Postjunctional Events

Development of the Receptor Concept

Postjunctional Acetylcholine Receptors

Receptor Function

The Endplate Response

Summary of Postjunctional Events

Receptor Desensitization

Acetylcholine Receptors of Denervated Muscle

Receptors in Myasthenia Gravis

Termination of Acetylcholine Action: Acetylcholinesterase

Anticholinesterase Drugs

6 Neuromuscular-Blocking Agents

Introduction

Non-Depolarizing Acetylcholine Antagonists

Curarizing Agents from Natural Sources

Mechanism of Action of Tubocurarine

Characteristics of Block Produced by Tubocurarine

The Basis of Clinical Monitoring

Structure-Action Relations

Clinically Used Non-Depolarizing Neuromuscular-Blocking Drugs

Pharmacokinetics

Interactions between Two Non-Depolarizing Neuromuscular-Blocking Drugs

'The Priming Principle'

Unwanted Effects

Unwanted Drug Interactions Involving Neuromuscular-Blocking Agents

Reversal Agents

Some Potential New Non-Depolarizing Neuromuscular-Blocking Agents

Depolarizing Blocking Drugs

Variations in Depolarization Block

Multiply Innervated Muscle Fibers

Succinyldicholine (Suxamethonium)

7 Muscle Contraction

Fiber Structure

Contraction

Drugs Affecting Muscle Contractility

References

Index

