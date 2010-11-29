Pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors, Part I, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- 5-HT6 Medicinal Chemistry
- Patents
- 5-HT6 Receptor Charactertization
- 5-HT6 receptor signal transduction. Second Messenger Systems
- Electrophysiology of 5-HT6 Receptors
- Genetic Variations and Association
- Pharmacokinetics of 5-HT6 Receptors Ligands
Kevin G. Liu and Albert J. Robichaud
Nicolas Vincent Ruiz and Gloria Oranias
Teresa Riccioni
Xavier Codony, Javier Burgueño, Maria Javier Ramírez, José Miguel Vela
Annalisa Tassone, Graziella Madeo, Giuseppe Sciamanna, Antonio Pisani, and Paola Bonsi
Massimo Gennarelli and Annamaria Cattaneo
Angelo Mancinelli
Description
The serotonin 5-HT6 receptor represents a novel pharmacological target whose impact on physiopathology of CNS functions remains undetermined. Some receptor antagonists have been synthesized and they show a modulatory role in learning and memory processes and food intake. The pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptor agonists is still under evaluation. However, both 5-HT6 antagonists and agonists seem to exert potential antidepressant activity. Recently, a second messenger system has been discovered. 5-HT6 receptor function is becoming more and more intriguing. Thus, the aim of the present book is to try to clarify the pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors.
Key Features
- Written by expert researchers
- Covers all published literature to date in the field of 5-HT6 receptors
Readership
Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, pharmacologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 29th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123849779
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123849762
About the Serial Volume Editors
Franco Borsini Serial Volume Editor
Franco Borsini, Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy