Pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors, Part I, Volume 94

Serial Volume Editors: Franco Borsini
eBook ISBN: 9780123849779
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123849762
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th November 2010
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

  1. 5-HT6 Medicinal Chemistry

    2. Kevin G. Liu and Albert J. Robichaud

  2. Patents

    3. Nicolas Vincent Ruiz and Gloria Oranias

  3. 5-HT6 Receptor Charactertization

    4. Teresa Riccioni

  4. 5-HT6 receptor signal transduction. Second Messenger Systems

    5. Xavier Codony, Javier Burgueño, Maria Javier Ramírez, José Miguel Vela

  5. Electrophysiology of 5-HT6 Receptors

    6. Annalisa Tassone, Graziella Madeo, Giuseppe Sciamanna, Antonio Pisani, and Paola Bonsi

  6. Genetic Variations and Association

    7. Massimo Gennarelli and Annamaria Cattaneo

  7. Pharmacokinetics of 5-HT6 Receptors Ligands

Angelo Mancinelli

Description

The serotonin 5-HT6 receptor represents a novel pharmacological target whose impact on physiopathology of CNS functions remains undetermined. Some receptor antagonists have been synthesized and they show a modulatory role in learning and memory processes and food intake. The pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptor agonists is still under evaluation. However, both 5-HT6 antagonists and agonists seem to exert potential antidepressant activity. Recently, a second messenger system has been discovered. 5-HT6 receptor function is becoming more and more intriguing. Thus, the aim of the present book is to try to clarify the pharmacology of 5-HT6 receptors.

Key Features

  • Written by expert researchers
  • Covers all published literature to date in the field of 5-HT6 receptors

Readership

Neuroscientists, neurologists, psychologists, psychiatrists, pharmacologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Franco Borsini Serial Volume Editor

Franco Borsini, Head, Central & Peripheral Nervous System and General Pharmacology Area - R&D Department, sigma-tau SpA, Pomezia (Rome), Italy

