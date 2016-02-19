Pharmacology in Clinical Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433190523, 9781483192949

Pharmacology in Clinical Practice

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Lancaster
eBook ISBN: 9781483192949
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 612
Description

Pharmacology in Clinical Practice describes basic pharmacology, clinical pharmacology, including the pharmacology of important drug groups. The author reviews the general principles of clinical pharmacology including drug actions, absorption, disposition, and excretion. Most drugs are xenobiotics—compounds foreign and harmful to human living tissues. Drugs should be properly metabolized and converted to nontoxic substance before being excreted either through spontaneous changes not mediated by enzymes or through transformation by enzyme systems. The author also discusses pharmacokinetics, including drug plasma concentration, absorption, first-pass metabolism, distribution and elimination. The author addresses pharmacogenetics that deal with possible different responses to drug intake due to factors such as age, sex, liver or renal disease, smoking, diet. The book tackles other drugs, their uses, and characteristics such as antibacterial agents, obesity drug, cytotoxic drugs or those used in chemotherapy medicine. The author explains the diagnosis of drug ingestion, clinical signs of overdose, clinical course, and prophylactic measures for users to avoid drug overdose or self-poisoning. This book is intended for medical undergraduates, pharmaceutical technicians, pharmacists, students or professors in pharmacology or general medicine.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. General Principles of Clinical Pharmacology

1. Drug Actions

2. Drug Absorption, Disposition and Excretion

3. Drug Metabolism

4. Pharmacokinetics

5. Pharmacogenetics

6. The Discovery and Introduction of New Drugs

7. Pharmaceutical Aspects of Clinical Pharmacology

8. Adverse Reactions to Drugs

9. Drug Interactions

Part II. Clinical Pharmacology of Specific Drug Groups

10. Cholinergic and Anticholinergic Drugs

11. Adrenergic Receptor Agonists and Antagonists

12. Anaesthetic Agents

13. Hypnotics and Minor Tranquillizers

14. Major Tranquillizers

15. Drugs in the Treatment of Affective Disorders

16. Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs

17. Anticonvulsants

18. Drugs of Addiction

19. Analgesics and Non-steroidal Antiinflammatory Agents

20. Cardiac Glycosides

21. Diuretics

22. Drugs used in Disorders of Cardiac Rhythm

23. Hypotensive Agents

24. Drugs in the Treatment and Prophylaxis of Arterial Disease

25. Pituitary Hormones

26. Thyroid Hormones and Anti-thyroid Drugs

27. Corticosteroids

28. Gonadal Steroids

29. Drugs in Pregnancy

30. Drugs in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders

31. Hypoglycaemic Agents

32. Iron, Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid

33. Anticoagulants

34. Vitamins A, D, K, B complex and C

35. Chemotherapy with Antibacterial Agents

General Principles

The Penicillins

Cephalosporins

Narrow Spectrum Antibacterial Agents

Aminoglycoside Antibacterial Agents

Antituberculous Agents

Tetracyclines and Chloramphenicol

Sulphonamides

Miscellaneous Antibacterial Agents

Anti-Viral Agents

36. Chemotherapy of Parasitic Infections

37. Anthelmintic Drugs

38. Cytotoxic Drugs

39. Drugs used in Allergic Disorders

40. Drug Overdose and Self-poisoning

41. Miscellaneous Drugs

42. Drug Usage in Paediatrics and Geriatrics

Index

About the Author

Richard Lancaster

