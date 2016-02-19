Pharmacology in Clinical Practice
1st Edition
Description
Pharmacology in Clinical Practice describes basic pharmacology, clinical pharmacology, including the pharmacology of important drug groups. The author reviews the general principles of clinical pharmacology including drug actions, absorption, disposition, and excretion. Most drugs are xenobiotics—compounds foreign and harmful to human living tissues. Drugs should be properly metabolized and converted to nontoxic substance before being excreted either through spontaneous changes not mediated by enzymes or through transformation by enzyme systems. The author also discusses pharmacokinetics, including drug plasma concentration, absorption, first-pass metabolism, distribution and elimination. The author addresses pharmacogenetics that deal with possible different responses to drug intake due to factors such as age, sex, liver or renal disease, smoking, diet. The book tackles other drugs, their uses, and characteristics such as antibacterial agents, obesity drug, cytotoxic drugs or those used in chemotherapy medicine. The author explains the diagnosis of drug ingestion, clinical signs of overdose, clinical course, and prophylactic measures for users to avoid drug overdose or self-poisoning. This book is intended for medical undergraduates, pharmaceutical technicians, pharmacists, students or professors in pharmacology or general medicine.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. General Principles of Clinical Pharmacology
1. Drug Actions
2. Drug Absorption, Disposition and Excretion
3. Drug Metabolism
4. Pharmacokinetics
5. Pharmacogenetics
6. The Discovery and Introduction of New Drugs
7. Pharmaceutical Aspects of Clinical Pharmacology
8. Adverse Reactions to Drugs
9. Drug Interactions
Part II. Clinical Pharmacology of Specific Drug Groups
10. Cholinergic and Anticholinergic Drugs
11. Adrenergic Receptor Agonists and Antagonists
12. Anaesthetic Agents
13. Hypnotics and Minor Tranquillizers
14. Major Tranquillizers
15. Drugs in the Treatment of Affective Disorders
16. Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs
17. Anticonvulsants
18. Drugs of Addiction
19. Analgesics and Non-steroidal Antiinflammatory Agents
20. Cardiac Glycosides
21. Diuretics
22. Drugs used in Disorders of Cardiac Rhythm
23. Hypotensive Agents
24. Drugs in the Treatment and Prophylaxis of Arterial Disease
25. Pituitary Hormones
26. Thyroid Hormones and Anti-thyroid Drugs
27. Corticosteroids
28. Gonadal Steroids
29. Drugs in Pregnancy
30. Drugs in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Disorders
31. Hypoglycaemic Agents
32. Iron, Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid
33. Anticoagulants
34. Vitamins A, D, K, B complex and C
35. Chemotherapy with Antibacterial Agents
General Principles
The Penicillins
Cephalosporins
Narrow Spectrum Antibacterial Agents
Aminoglycoside Antibacterial Agents
Antituberculous Agents
Tetracyclines and Chloramphenicol
Sulphonamides
Miscellaneous Antibacterial Agents
Anti-Viral Agents
36. Chemotherapy of Parasitic Infections
37. Anthelmintic Drugs
38. Cytotoxic Drugs
39. Drugs used in Allergic Disorders
40. Drug Overdose and Self-poisoning
41. Miscellaneous Drugs
42. Drug Usage in Paediatrics and Geriatrics
Index
