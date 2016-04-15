Pharmacology for the Dentist, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 60-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Dental Clinics of North America focuses on Pharmacology and Therapeutics for the Dentist. Articles will include: Emergency Drugs for the Dental Office; Oral Sedation for Adult and Pediatric Dental Patients; Update on Analgesic Medication for Adult and Pediatric Dental Patients; Medication Management for TMD/TMJ Dental Patients; Medications and their Role in the Chronic Facial/Neuropathic Pain of Dental Patients; Medication Management for Xerostomia and Glossodynia in the Dental Patient; Update on Topical and Local Anesthesia Agents for Dental Patients; Current Concepts of Prophylactic Antibiotics for Dental Patients; Medication Management of Jaw Lesions for Dental Patients; Current Update on Antibiotic Therapy for Odontogenic Infections in Dental Patients; Review of Top 10 Prescribed Drugs and their Interaction with Dental Treatment; Botox: Review and Its Role in the Dental Office; Medication and the Gravid and Nursing Dental Patient; Conscious IV Sedation in Dentistry: A Review of Current Therapy; Medications to Assist in Tobacco Cessation for the Dental Patient; Topical and Systemic Drugs in the Treatment of Oral Ulcers for the Dental Patient, and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 15th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417518
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323417501
About the Authors
Harry Dym Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Department of Dentistry, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Director, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Training Program, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, Brooklyn, NY