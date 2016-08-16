Pharmacology for Nurses - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9788131243923, 9788131246559

Pharmacology for Nurses

2nd Edition

Authors: Tara Shanbhag Veena Nayak Smita Shenoy
Paperback ISBN: 9788131243923
eBook ISBN: 9788131246559
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 16th August 2016
Page Count: 434
Table of Contents

Chapter 1. General Pharmacology

Chapter 2. Drug Dosage Forms

Chapter 3. Calculation of Dosage of Drugs

Chapter 4. Drugs Acting on the Autonomic Nervous System

Chapter 5. Renal Pharmacology

Chapter 6. Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular Function

Chapter 7. Drugs Acting on the Central Nervous System

Chapter 8. Autacoids and Respiratory System

Chapter 9. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Diseases

Chapter 10. Drugs Acting on Blood and Blood-forming Organs

Chapter 11. Endocrine Pharmacology

Chapter 12. Chemotherapy

Chapter 13. Toxicology

Chapter 14. Miscellaneous

About the Author

Tara Shanbhag

Tara V Shanbhag is presently Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mukka, Mangalore, India. She has extensive experience in teaching pharmacology to undergraduate students of medical, dental, nursing and allied health sciences. She is an honourable recipient of the ‘Good Teacher’ award. She has also authored books on Pharmacology for Dentistry and Pharmacology for Nurses. She has to her credit several articles in various national and international journals. She has been an examiner to various colleges and universities.

Affiliations and Expertise

TARA V SHANBHAG MD Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre Mukka, Surathkal, Mangalore Karnataka, India Formerly, Professor, Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka, India

Veena Nayak

Smita Shenoy

Smita Shenoy is presently Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India. She has 15 years of teaching experience and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. She has been honoured with the ‘Good Teacher’ award. She is a PhD guide. She has authored books on pharmacology and has published several articles in national

Affiliations and Expertise

SMITA SHENOY MD Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka, India

