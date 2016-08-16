Pharmacology for Nurses
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. General Pharmacology
Chapter 2. Drug Dosage Forms
Chapter 3. Calculation of Dosage of Drugs
Chapter 4. Drugs Acting on the Autonomic Nervous System
Chapter 5. Renal Pharmacology
Chapter 6. Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular Function
Chapter 7. Drugs Acting on the Central Nervous System
Chapter 8. Autacoids and Respiratory System
Chapter 9. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Gastrointestinal Diseases
Chapter 10. Drugs Acting on Blood and Blood-forming Organs
Chapter 11. Endocrine Pharmacology
Chapter 12. Chemotherapy
Chapter 13. Toxicology
Chapter 14. Miscellaneous
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2016
- Published:
- 16th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131243923
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246559
About the Author
Tara Shanbhag
Tara V Shanbhag is presently Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology, Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Mukka, Mangalore, India. She has extensive experience in teaching pharmacology to undergraduate students of medical, dental, nursing and allied health sciences. She is an honourable recipient of the ‘Good Teacher’ award. She has also authored books on Pharmacology for Dentistry and Pharmacology for Nurses. She has to her credit several articles in various national and international journals. She has been an examiner to various colleges and universities.
TARA V SHANBHAG MD Professor and Head, Department of Pharmacology Srinivas Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre Mukka, Surathkal, Mangalore Karnataka, India Formerly, Professor, Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka, India
Veena Nayak
Smita Shenoy is presently Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, Karnataka, India. She has 15 years of teaching experience and has been an examiner to various colleges and universities. She has been honoured with the ‘Good Teacher’ award. She is a PhD guide. She has authored books on pharmacology and has published several articles in national
SMITA SHENOY MD Additional Professor, Department of Pharmacology Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, Manipal Academy of Higher Education Manipal, Karnataka, India