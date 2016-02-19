Pharmacology and physiology of thereticular Formation, Volume 20
1st Edition
Serial Editors: A.V. Valdman
eBook ISBN: 9780080861449
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 338
Details
- No. of pages:
- 338
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080861449
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
A.V. Valdman Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Pharmacology, Pavlov's Medical Institute, Leningrad (USSR)
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.