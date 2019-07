Pharmacologic Therapy, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 100-4

This issue of Medical Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Douglas Paauw and Kim O'Connor, is devoted to Pharmacologic Therapy. Articles in this issue include: Pharmacologic Therapies for Autoimmune and Rheumatologic Conditions; Pharmacologic Therapies for Ophthalmologic Conditions; Pharmacologic Therapies for Neurologic Conditions; Pharmacologic Therapies for Cardiac Conditions; Pharmacologic Therapies in Men’s Health; Pharmacologic Therapies in Anticoagulation; Pharmacologic Therapies in Women’s Health: Menopause Treatment and Contraception; Pharmacologic Therapies in GI disease; Pharmacologic Therapies in Pulmonology and Allergy; Pharmacologic Therapies for Substance Abuse; Pharmacologic Therapies in Infectious Disease; Pharmacologic Therapies for HIV; Pharmacologic Therapies in Type 2 DM; Pharmacologic Therapies in Musculoskeletal Conditions; and Osteoporosis Treatment.